Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
Oregon witness can't identify strange blue light hovering over nearby treesRoger MarshOregon State
Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing lightRoger MarshEugene, OR
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Bleacher Report
Luke Getsy Ridiculed by Fans After Justin Fields, Bears Lose to Josh Allen, Bills
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has gone from potential head coaching candidate to one of the most criticized faces in Chicago sports. Getsy was ripped to shreds by Bears fans on social media Saturday following Chicago's dreadful offensive performance in a 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Aaron Leming @AaronLemingNFL.
Bleacher Report
Lions' Jared Goff Rips Panthers' Home Field Conditions: 'Below NFL Level Standard'
After the Detroit Lions had their three-game win streak come to an end with a 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Jared Goff sounded off on the conditions at Bank of America Stadium. "I thought the field conditions were below NFL level standard," Goff said. "Specifically pregame. I know...
Bleacher Report
Kedon Slovis to Transfer to BYU from Pitt; Ranked Among Top QBs in Transfer Portal
Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis announced Saturday via social media that he is transferring to BYU. Slovis entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5. BYU will be his third school in what will be his fifth season in 2023. In addition to Pitt, he also suited up for the USC Trojans from 2019-2021.
Bleacher Report
NFL Fans in Awe as Justin Jefferson Breaks Randy Moss' Vikings Record in 15 Games
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson continues to etch his name into the history books, this time by breaking a record set by Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss. Jefferson broke Moss' single-season Vikings receiving record of 1,632 yards during Saturday's game against the New York Giants. With about...
Bleacher Report
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order Following Week 16 Saturday Results
Every late-season NFL result is looked at through two lenses: How does it affect the playoff picture and draft order?. Week 16 has mostly held true to expectations, save for two results. While the Carolina Panthers put a damper on the Detroit Lions' simmering playoff hopes, the Houston Texans bounced the reeling Tennessee Titans from the top of the AFC North.
Bleacher Report
Top 2023 Uncommitted Recruits After Early Signing Day
Although the overwhelming majority of college football prospects ink a letter of intent in the early signing period, a handful of key players remain on the board. In the 2023 recruiting cycle, only six top-150 talents are still uncommitted. While a couple of them might actually have signed in December—more on that shortly—they've exited the early window publicly unattached.
Bleacher Report
DJ Uiagalelei Reportedly Expected to Transfer to Oregon State from Clemson
Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who announced Dec. 5 that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal, is expected to leave the Tigers for Oregon State, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. Uiagalelei completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 2,521 yards (6.8 yards per attempt), 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions for...
Bleacher Report
Jets Must Move on from Zach Wilson in Offseason as QB Implodes in TNF Loss to Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, the first and second picks in the 2021 NFL draft, respectively, met for the second time on Thursday night. The Jaguars win served as a showcase of just how drastically the two quarterbacks' careers have arched in opposite directions since being drafted. Lawrence has played...
Bleacher Report
Early National Signing Day 2022: Winners and Losers for Every Power Conference
After three days of mayhem, the early signing period for the 2023 college football recruiting cycle has finished. And there's a familiar name up top. Nick Saban and Alabama put together yet another ridiculous run, stacking more 5-star prospects in a class that already stood as the nation's top haul. Other winners include Oregon, Texas and more programs that landed a couple of high-priority targets.
Bleacher Report
Julian Edelman: Mac Jones Should Have Tripped Chandler Jones on Game-Winning Play
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman offered a solution that would have saved Mac Jones the humiliation of being on the receiving end of Chandler Jones' stiff arm on the final play of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Appearing on Inside the NFL (h/t Dakota Randall...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Wild Card Picture, Postseason Bracket After Saturday
After the early window of games in Week 16, the 2022 NFL playoff picture is coming into more focus for teams chasing wild-card spots. Seven of the 14 playoff spots were already locked up coming into this weekend. The Buffalo Bills joined the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers as division champions thanks to their 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears.
Bleacher Report
Early National Signing Day 2022: Ranking Top 25 Recruiting Classes
For the 10th time in the past 13 years, the recruiting champion is clad in crimson. Yes, we still have until February until all the recruits are signed, sealed and delivered, but there is no way anybody's catching Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide in the rankings. The Tide missed this...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Worst No. 1 Overall NFL Picks Since 2000
No matter whether it's a bad team aiming to rebuild or a franchise that made a blockbuster trade, the excitement of holding the No. 1 overall draft pick is seen in the visions of a more promising future. Unfortunately, however, the draft pick doesn't always work out as planned—or, frankly,...
Bleacher Report
Titans' Ryan Tannehill a Long Shot to Play This Season After Surgery on Ankle Injury
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is considered a "long shot" to return to the field this season after undergoing ankle surgery this week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. ESPN's Turron Davenport reported earlier this week that Tannehill would "very likely" be out for the season because of the injury. Tannehill...
Bleacher Report
Report: Sean Payton Eyes Return as NFL HC with Vic Fangio as DC; Latest on Contract
Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is already putting an "all-star staff" together in the event he lands a head coaching job this offseason, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. One potential addition is veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who most recently spent three seasons as head coach of the...
Bleacher Report
DeVante Parker Concussion Review Concludes Timeout for Patriots WR Was 'Imminent'
A joint review conducted by the NFL and NFL Players Association found that the New England Patriots followed the game-day concussion checklist when wide receiver DeVante Parker displayed concussion-like symptoms during a Dec. 12 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. After Parker caught a pass from quarterback Mac Jones in the...
Bleacher Report
Report: Kings' Domantas Sabonis to Have Testing on Hand Injury; Return Timeline TBD
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis' status is up in the air after he suffered a hand injury in Friday's loss to the Washington Wizards. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported it's unclear how much time, if any, Sabonis will miss after X-rays determined the need for further testing. It's possible he will not miss any time, but that will depend on a combination of pain tolerance and the result of the examinations.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Miles Bridges, Hornets 'Gathering Traction' in Talks Toward New Contract
Despite Miles Bridges' legal situation, he and the Charlotte Hornets are reportedly "gathering traction" on a potential new contract. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "optimism exists that an agreement could come in the relative near future" for the restricted free agent. That would, in turn, set the stage for him to serve a potential NBA suspension that is issued after the league finishes investigating the domestic violence case.
Bleacher Report
Report: Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury 'Increasingly Distant' amid Cardinals Season
If it has seemed like Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury were on different pages for most of this season, there's a reason for that. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Josh Weinfuss, the Arizona Cardinals head coach and franchise quarterback have grown "increasingly distant" over the course of a lost year for the team.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Kliff Kingsbury Could Return as Cardinals HC After Kyler Murray Injury
The 2022 season has not gone according to plan for the 4-10 Arizona Cardinals, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury may have the opportunity to run things back in 2023. Jeremy Fowler and Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reported there is a "path" where Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill "gives Kingsbury another year, due in part to injuries ravaging the roster and a personnel department in flux."
