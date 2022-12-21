Read full article on original website
Potential Pre-Christmas Bomb Cyclone Could Bring Blizzard Conditions In Midwest, High Winds In East
A major storm will track through the Midwest, Northeast and South through the end of the week. The heaviest snow will target the Great Lakes, with over a foot possible for some. High winds capable of tree damage and power outages could blast much of the Plains, Midwest and East.
Over 1 million people are without power on Friday as a historic "bomb cyclone" travels across the country.
Bomb. It's not a word you can say on an airplane (cue Ben Stiller). You also have to be careful when using it to describe a storm system.
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON - "Bomb Cyclone."Perhaps you have heard this term thrown around on the news over the last couple of days.Sounds like a made-up term to get people in a frenzy and catch some national headlines. I will say I am torn on the use of it in a news or weathercast. The term "bomb cyclone" actually is a LEGIT phrase, but I am not sure there is value in blasting it over the airwaves. If it is followed by a valid scientific description of what that means and how it will impact you,...
(NewsNation) — Frigid temperatures are forecast for much of the U.S. just in time for the holidays. Meteorologists say winter storm Elliot has the potential to become a bomb cyclone, but what exactly does that mean?. In the most simple terms, a bomb cyclone is rapidly strengthening storm where...
"He's ready to make his rounds," Master Sgt. Ben Wiseman said in a phone interview from Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs.
That dangerous blizzard everyone is talking about this week will become a bomb cyclone as it wallops the Midwest and Great Lakes later this week. It will also bring damaging winds as it spreads toward the East Coast, creating a travel nightmare for millions ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend. The term “bomb cyclone” comes from the meteorological term “bombogenesis” or “explosive cyclogenesis.” This happens when a storm system’s central pressure drops at least 24 millibars within 24 hours. A low-pressure system that achieves this mark becomes known as a “bomb cyclone.” Meteorologists also use the phrase “bomb out” to describe the phenomenon. The...
Thousands more flights have been delayed or canceled on Saturday amid a massive winter storm that has brought blizzard-like conditions, high winds and sub-freezing temperatures to much of the country. More than 1,700 U.S. flights have been canceled and more than 3,000 have been delayed as of Saturday morning amid the storm, according to the…
A bomb cyclone, caused when atmospheric pressure plummets, has brought blizzard conditions to the Great Lakes on the US-Canada border. Nearly 250 million Americans and Canadians are feeling the icy grip of the massive winter storm. More than 1.5 million people lost power and thousands of flights have been cancelled.
NBC News’ Shaq Brewster and Marissa Parra break down how people across the country are coping as a major winter storm brings plunging temperatures and dangerous conditions ahead of the holiday weekend. Dec. 23, 2022.
Blizzard conditions in the Midwest and East coast will cause near-zero visibility and dangerous travel impacting 158 million people in the US over Christmas weekend. Saturday TODAY’s Somara Theodore tracks where the storm is headed.Dec. 24, 2022.
A Definition Of A Bomb Cyclone: The Weather Phenomenon That Recently Hit the Continental United States
A rare bomb cycloneoccurred in the United States on Friday and brought along a massive winter storm that hit most of the central and eastern parts of the continental United States with heavy snow, high winds, and dangerous chilling winds. In addition to all of this, the storm has led to a lot of danger for millions of Americans in its path and has created problems for plenty of people's holiday travel plans. A bomb cyclone is a particular type of cyclone (' a system of winds rotating inward to an area of low atmospheric pressure' as defined by Oxford Languages) that the National Weather Service has already provided a very good definition for so the general public can be informed:
