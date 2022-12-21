Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Daily South
Just A Block From The Ocean, This Virginia Beach Street Glows During The Holidays
On the North End of Virginia Beach, the winter months are pretty quiet. Most beachcombers and vacationers are long gone, but throughout the month of December one avenue is busier than ever. On 43rd Street, just one block from the ocean, every single house is covered in Christmas lights, inflatable snowmen, Santas and more Christmas cheer than anywhere else on the oceanfront. Friends, family and curious beach dwellers flock to the street in total awe and delight to stare at the carefully curated homes all decorated with a level of holiday spirit that is rarely seen in such strong unison, but most don’t know the whole story behind this cheery display.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Virginia Beach.
whro.org
“We’re just trying to capture a special moment for young people": Christmas shopping with Currituck County cops
It’s a Friday night at the Target in Chesapeake closest to the North Carolina border. Dozens of law enforcement officers from northeastern North Carolina are being unleashed on the store with $250 and Christmas lists from kids in their communities. “We get a lot of joy out of this,”...
outerbanksvoice.com
Christopher Stephen Hickman II of Hatteras, December 23
Christopher Stephen Hickman II, 42, of Hatteras, NC passed Friday, December 23, 2022, peacefully at his home after a valiant fight against cancer. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on July 8, 1980, he was the son of Lesley Scarborough Hickman and Christopher Stephen Hickman. A Cape Hatteras High School graduate,...
outerbanksvoice.com
Meet Mia, OBX SPCA Pet of the Week
Meet Mia! Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week. This lovable girl is the Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week. Mia is four years old, knows basic commands and is house-trained. Watch this video to learn more about Mia. Adoption hours:. Monday – Friday 11 am to 5 pm...
WAVY News 10
Prevent Frozen Pipes this Winter Season
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the first official day of winter and Meg Savell from A-1 American Plumbing, Heating and Cooling gave us pertinent info on preventing pipes from freezing. A-1 American Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling. 1620 Centerville Turnpike, Suite 113. Virginia Beach. 757-425-2400. This segment of The...
Stay prepared: Hampton Roads' coldest holiday weekend in 20 years
This won't be a white Christmas, but this all comes before holiday travels and gatherings, meaning being prepared is key.
Man strands dog tied up to pole at VB Animal Care and Adoption Center
Animal Control is trying to identify the person responsible for leaving a dog tied to a pole at the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center property.
outerbanksvoice.com
Marguerite “Billie” F. Forbes of Elizabeth City, December 19
Marguerite “Billie” F. Forbes, age 91, of 1311 South Williams Circle, Elizabeth City, NC, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, December 19, 2022. She was born on December 22, 1930 in Camden County, NC to the late Burnice Bray Forbes and Nina Brockett Forbes and was the widow of Gideon “Gid” B. Forbes, whom she was married to for nearly 60 years.
Jewelry store at Greenbrier Mall robbed
When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that no guns were fired and that the noise came from the two suspects smashing a jewelry case in the store.
Christmas morning fire in Chesapeake sends resident out into the cold
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person will need someplace else to stay this Christmas after a fire damaged their home Sunday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Chesapeake Fire Department, they received a call placed by the resident at around 10:30 am reporting a fire in the home in the 1600 block of Faulk Street in the Deep Creek section of the City.
Areas of Eastern Shore, Outer Banks flooded amid high winds; bitter cold expected
MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid a coastal flood warning, several spots on the Eastern Shore and the Outer Banks were underwater just a day before Christmas Eve. Residents in Onancock tell 10 On Your Side that some docks and yards are underwater as the area continues to be hit by strong gusts of wind. N.C. […]
Father accused of shooting, killing son in Elizabeth City
On Thursday, December 22, officers of the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested Richard Wayne Graham for murder.
One dead in camper fire in Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach Fire Department says one person died in a camper fire west of Town Center Friday morning.
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 dead in Elizabeth City crash
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said. The N.C. Highway Patrol said the crash took place at 6:11 p.m. The vehicle involved was traveling down Church Street when the driver failed to stop and struck another vehicle and house, causing the vehicle to roll over and catch on fire.
Elizabeth City man airlifted to Norfolk after shooting
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Medics airlifted a man to Norfolk after he was shot in Elizabeth City overnight Tuesday. According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, 47-year-old Mark Graham was found with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of Kristin Street around 4 a.m. That's the same block...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Sheriff: All road passable but require caution
On the morning of Saturday, Dec. 24, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office shared this update on road conditions in the county. On Colington Rd., there is sand on the road near Colington Pointe. Near Blue Crab Tavern and Billy’s Seafood there is a large amount of ice and slush on the road. Be cautious of ice in all areas that have flooded on Colington Road.
Bitter cold, high winds aimed at NC trigger flood warning along Outer Banks
"Residents and visitors in this area should be prepared for flooding," Dare County officials said.
2 men wanted in Portsmouth homicide arrested after pursuit in Pasquotank Co.
The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office has arrested two men that were wanted in Portsmouth for a fatal shooting.
Person killed in Virginia camper fire
The Virginia Beach Fire Department says one person died in a camper fire west of Town Center Friday morning.
Comments / 0