Kitty Hawk, NC

Just A Block From The Ocean, This Virginia Beach Street Glows During The Holidays

On the North End of Virginia Beach, the winter months are pretty quiet. Most beachcombers and vacationers are long gone, but throughout the month of December one avenue is busier than ever. On 43rd Street, just one block from the ocean, every single house is covered in Christmas lights, inflatable snowmen, Santas and more Christmas cheer than anywhere else on the oceanfront. Friends, family and curious beach dwellers flock to the street in total awe and delight to stare at the carefully curated homes all decorated with a level of holiday spirit that is rarely seen in such strong unison, but most don’t know the whole story behind this cheery display.
Christopher Stephen Hickman II of Hatteras, December 23

Christopher Stephen Hickman II, 42, of Hatteras, NC passed Friday, December 23, 2022, peacefully at his home after a valiant fight against cancer. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on July 8, 1980, he was the son of Lesley Scarborough Hickman and Christopher Stephen Hickman. A Cape Hatteras High School graduate,...
Meet Mia, OBX SPCA Pet of the Week

Meet Mia! Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week. This lovable girl is the Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week. Mia is four years old, knows basic commands and is house-trained. Watch this video to learn more about Mia. Adoption hours:. Monday – Friday 11 am to 5 pm...
Prevent Frozen Pipes this Winter Season

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the first official day of winter and Meg Savell from A-1 American Plumbing, Heating and Cooling gave us pertinent info on preventing pipes from freezing. A-1 American Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling. 1620 Centerville Turnpike, Suite 113. Virginia Beach. 757-425-2400. This segment of The...
Marguerite “Billie” F. Forbes of Elizabeth City, December 19

Marguerite “Billie” F. Forbes, age 91, of 1311 South Williams Circle, Elizabeth City, NC, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, December 19, 2022. She was born on December 22, 1930 in Camden County, NC to the late Burnice Bray Forbes and Nina Brockett Forbes and was the widow of Gideon “Gid” B. Forbes, whom she was married to for nearly 60 years.
Christmas morning fire in Chesapeake sends resident out into the cold

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person will need someplace else to stay this Christmas after a fire damaged their home Sunday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Chesapeake Fire Department, they received a call placed by the resident at around 10:30 am reporting a fire in the home in the 1600 block of Faulk Street in the Deep Creek section of the City.
Police: 1 dead in Elizabeth City crash

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said. The N.C. Highway Patrol said the crash took place at 6:11 p.m. The vehicle involved was traveling down Church Street when the driver failed to stop and struck another vehicle and house, causing the vehicle to roll over and catch on fire.
Dare County Sheriff: All road passable but require caution

On the morning of Saturday, Dec. 24, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office shared this update on road conditions in the county. On Colington Rd., there is sand on the road near Colington Pointe. Near Blue Crab Tavern and Billy’s Seafood there is a large amount of ice and slush on the road. Be cautious of ice in all areas that have flooded on Colington Road.
