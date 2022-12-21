Read full article on original website
The Mississippi River’s impact on Delta growers in ’22
An ag economist says farmers in the Delta region were hit especially hard by the low levels of the Mississippi River this year. Kevin McNew is the Chief Economist with Farmers Business Network. “It’s not to say other areas didn’t see impacts,” he said, “but the deepest and most profound...
Missouri Governor makes move toward year-round E15
Missouri Governor Mike Parson has taken another step toward year-round E15 availability in the Show Me state. In a letter to EPA administrator Michael Regan, Parson says he will exercise authority granted to state governors under the Clean Air Act to allow Missouri retailers to sell E-15 all year. Nine other midwestern governors exercised the same right earlier this year.
Picking the right broadhead for archery hunting
When it comes to hunting with archery equipment, having the right arrow and broadhead setup is vital for success. That’s according to Iowa hunter John Lusk (pictured above), host of Lusk Archery Adventures on YouTube. But he tells Brownfield it can be difficult for hunters to find what works best for them when there are so many options on the market today.
