HHS vocal groups present Winter Concert
The Hiawatha High School vocal groups came together for their Winter Concert on Monday, Dec. 12. Under the direction of Director Joshua May, the groups performed several favorite holiday selections including “Carol of the Bells,” where HHS vocal alumni was invited to the stage to join the Headliners in performing. Natalie Hackler served as accompanist.
Warren, Charles W. 1945-2022
Charles William Charlie Warren was born July 22, 1945, at Horton Community Hospital, one of two children born to the late Ivan Waldo and Margaret Eliza Howard Warren. He passed away Thursday evening, Dec. 15, 2022, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Hiawatha. To plant a tree in memory of...
Homan, Sara 1958-2022
FAIRVIEW, Kan. Sara Homan, 64, of Fairview, entered eternal and unspeakable glory under the loving care of and surrounded by her family at her home in Fairview on Dec. 19, 2022. Sara was born on July 29, 1958, to Charles and Rosa (Micelli) Thide in Northport, New York, and was...
McFeeters, Michael L. 1950-2022
Michael Leroy McFeeters, of Hiawatha, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 15, 2022, at Amberwell Hiawatha. He was 72. Michael was the youngest of 11 children born at Hiawatha, Feb. 23, 1950, to William J. and Esther Bertha Miller McFeeters. To plant a tree in memory of Michael McFeeters as a living...
Goodman, Lynda
Lynda Goodman, of Fairview, Kansas and former Hiawatha resident, passed away Dec. 21, 2022, at Maple Heights Nursing Home. To plant a tree in memory of Lynda Goodman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
