The holiday season is upon us — from story time with sorely missed grandchildren to laughter with friends and family over long-cherished memories, there’s little doubt that “the most wonderful time of the year” has arrived. For my family, this season is a time of reflection and connection as we bid farewell to the old year and look, with hope, toward the new. As your family gathers, it may be a perfect opportunity to share your estate strategy and explain your decisions regarding your wealth. ...

7 MINUTES AGO