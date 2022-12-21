ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwen Stefani Opens Up About The Possibility Of A No Doubt Reunion

By Katrina Nattress
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images North America

No Doubt was active from 1986-2004 and reunited from 2008-2015 to tour and release their last album, 2012's Push and Shove . Last year, singer Gwen Stefani made it seem like the chances of another reunion were slim , saying: “We had so many years together and we all have families now and that’s just our priority. I can’t really imagine what the future holds with that. We had done some big shows together, a bunch of festivals probably six years ago, and we knew that was kind of the last thing we were going to do together.”

But fans shouldn't give up hope just yet. During an interview with WSJ Magazine , Stefani had a different view on the prospect of a reunion.

“What are the odds of anything?” she replied when asked what the odds were for a No Doubt reunion. “I was just on The Drew Barrymore Show . She was one of my favorite celebrities when I was a little girl, and now I was just on the show with her."

“Anything can happen,” she teased. “I have no idea what’s going to happen with No Doubt."

“We haven’t really talked about doing anything, but it feels like everyone is, right?" Stefani added. "All the ’90s people — blink-182 did an eight-month tour that sold out in like five minutes .”

