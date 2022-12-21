Game week for the Orange Bowl is officially here as Tennessee’s football team arrived in Miami on Sunday ahead of Friday night’s showdown with Clemson. The sixth-ranked Vols dispersed after Thursday’s practice for a brief holiday break as players were able to enjoy Christmas with their families, but it’ll be back to business as they seek an 11th win of the 2022 season against the ACC champion Tigers at Hard Rock Stadium (8 p.m., ESPN). Clemson arrived in Miami on Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO