Knoxville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

rockytopinsider.com

Christmas Wishes from Tennessee Athletics

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Rocky Top Insider team!. Tennessee Athletics has had a memorable and special year with success in every stocking. With many of the players and athletes home for the holidays, the social media accounts for each sport have been sure to share some holiday cheer on Sunday morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Vols arrive in Miami as Orange Bowl week is here

Game week for the Orange Bowl is officially here as Tennessee’s football team arrived in Miami on Sunday ahead of Friday night’s showdown with Clemson. The sixth-ranked Vols dispersed after Thursday’s practice for a brief holiday break as players were able to enjoy Christmas with their families, but it’ll be back to business as they seek an 11th win of the 2022 season against the ACC champion Tigers at Hard Rock Stadium (8 p.m., ESPN). Clemson arrived in Miami on Saturday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Get to know Lady Vol Jordan Horston

Media Day with the Lady Vols basketball team means a chance to ask players several get-to-know-you questions and at least one about hoops. This 2022-23 series will conclude with Jordan Horston. Horston, a senior from Columbus, Ohio, became an impact player for Tennessee when she arrived as a freshman. She...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Offers Transfer Tight End

Tennessee football offered North Texas transfer tight end Jake Roberts Friday, Roberts shared on his Twitter. Roberts is in the transfer portal after three seasons at North Texas and has two years of eligibility remaining thanks to NCAA COVID-19 relief. The 6-foot-5, 250 pound tight end’s best collegiate season came in 2022 when he caught 28 passes for 398 yards and three touchdowns.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Power outages reported across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

What restaurants are open on Christmas?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Dozens show support, protest drag show in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Dozens braved the cold in downtown Knoxville either supporting or protesting a holiday-themed-drag show at the Tennessee Theatre. Voices and signs were raised along Gay Street ahead and during of the drag show. “The big thing is we’re talking about an arctic blast, but this is a blast from Hell,” Tennessee Pastors […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

More than 100 employees to be laid off from Rockwood business

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — A Roane County business is permanently laying off more than 100 employees during the first quarter of 2023. Albahealth filed a WARN notice with the state on Wednesday, Dec. 21, indicating the layoff will impact 121 employees. The layoff period is expected to run through Jan. 2 through March 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development website.
ROCKWOOD, TN
WBIR

KFD: No injuries reported after small motel fire in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said crews responded to a commercial fire alarm at a North Knoxville motel Thursday night. They said the alarm was at the Super 8 Motel North, located at 341 Merchant Drive. When crews arrived they said there was smoke in a room on the second floor. They said they found a fire inside an exterior wall that had extended up into a space on the second floor.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Multi-vehicle crash on Alcoa Highway injures 2

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-vehicle crash closed the northbound lanes on Alcoa Highway Thursday night, according to City of Alcoa Spokesperson Emily Assenmacher. The crash involved two cars and was near Hillside Drive. “Two males were injured in the crash, one with serious injuries that was transported to UT...
ALCOA, TN
247Sports

247Sports

