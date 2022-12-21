Read full article on original website
Vehicle fire ended on I-29 exit in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Authorities are responding following a vehicle fire near a prominent Fargo road. An eyewitness reported to WDAY Radio the vehicle fire was located outside the Perkins on 13th Ave SW. WDAY Radio was able to confirm the fire was located on the I-29 exit ramp to 13th Ave. No details from authorities are available at this time.
Lane closure on 25th street south to continue into next week
(Fargo, ND) -- Southbound traffic on 25th Street South near 17th Avenue South is currently reduced to one lane. The lane closure is required to allow for Xcel Energy to complete work on an issue with a manhole in the area. Due to the cold weather Fargo is currently experiencing,...
VA Fargo Giving tree remaining tags have been picked up
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This is the first year the Fargo VA has done a giving tree and they say they have been absolutely blown away by the response! The VA says the tree has been refilled from the original tags, thanks to the community. The purpose of...
Nine block area of downtown Moorhead will be demolished to make way for redevelopment project
(Fargo, ND) -- A nine block area of downtown Moorhead is set for demolition, but it wont happen all at once. "Yes over time. I think because we have time and because we can be strategic on how we lay this out we certainly don't want to put any of those businesses existing within the mall in jeopardy so we are working with those folks to find them new locations or have them be a part of the redevelopment," said Derrick LaPoint, President and CEO of Downtown Moorhead, Inc.
Another Round of Fresh Snow Causes Slick Roads and More Spinouts and Crashes
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you aren’t sure just how slick the roads are out there, take a look at this car on its roof along I-29 right here in Fargo. It was spotted along the northbound lanes just a short distance from the onramp from 13th Avenue South.
Essentia Health-Casselton Clinic closed due to inclement weather
(Casselton, ND) -- Due to inclement weather, the Essentia Health-Casselton Clinic, located at 5 9th Avenue North in Casselton, is closed Friday. Patients will be contacted to reschedule their appointment; where applicable, telehealth options remain available. For information about virtual visits, please click here. Also, you're asked to please note...
Special ring dropped into Valley City Salvation Army Red Kettle
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign will soon come to a close at their locations in Valley City. Spokesman Lee Isensee found something special inside one of the Red Kettles. He said someone donated a family wedding ring that had been a keepsake for decades.
Self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo. The Liquor Control Board approved a license for “Crafty Taps” Wednesday afternoon. Beer and wine would be served, as well as growlers for off-sale. Customers would be carded at...
Xcel Energy warns customers of rising costs as natural gas demand increases
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) — As cold weather across much of the U.S. affects production and demand for natural gas, Xcel Energy is urging their customers to consider conserving for the next few days. “We always want to be proactive and let our customers know when things like this happen, to...
Challenges mount for homeless people during frigid temps, F-M shelters full
FARGO (KFGO) – Wednesday is the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year, and with temperatures again dipping into the negative double digits and Fargo-Moorhead’s homeless shelters completely full, challenges for the unhoused in the community are mounting. Mark was homeless for years but he got sober...
Commuter jet diverts to Fargo for mechanical issue
FARGO (KVRR) – A commuter jet heading to Devils Lake Wednesday morning made an unscheduled stop in Fargo because of a mechanical issue. Fargo Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein says the United Express flight originated in Denver. There were 36 people on board. The flight landed in Fargo...
NDSU, West Fargo Schools close buildings due to blizzard conditions
(Fargo, ND) -- Despite winter break being in full swing, both NDSU and the West Fargo School District have announced that their campuses and buildings are closed Friday due to expected blizzard-like conditions. Only essential personnel are expected to make the trek to NDSU, while all staff members in West...
Contractor has excavating license revoked, plans legal action against City of Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – A local contractor said he plans to take legal action against the City of Fargo after the City Commission voted unanimously to revoke his company’s excavation license at a special meeting Wednesday morning. City officials said they have worked with Drain Services, Inc. for a...
Maple River Winery being sold
(Casselton, ND) -- Maple River Winery is up for sale. Owners Greg and Susan Kemper announced on social media recently that they were selling the business and building after decades of ownership. They are hoping to sell to a young couple or person looking for a profitable investment. The building...
Charges: Fergus Falls man fatally shot girlfriend in St. Paul apartment
A Fergus Falls man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend at her St. Paul apartment Friday, which he initially claimed was a suicide. Charges against Matthew Phillip Ecker, 44, say continued to change his story to police regarding the death of 32-year-old Alexandra Pennig at about 3 a.m. in an apartment building at 5th and Wall Street in Lowertown.
Moorhead mayor hopes city keeps businesses forced out of mall by downtown redevelopment project
(Fargo, ND) -- The mayor of Moorhead says she hopes to keep businesses in the city that will soon be forced out of their current locations at the Moorhead Center Mall, because of a massive downtown redevelopment project now in the planning stages. "it's definitely challenging though I will say...
Sheriff: Polk County student arrested after report of "school violence" made on social media
POLK COUNTY, Minn. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a student is in custody after a social media post that involved school violence. According to the sheriff's office, they received a report Tuesday of "school violence made on social media" by a student at Fertile-Beltrami School, located in Fertile, Minnesota. The student, a juvenile, was later arrested. Authorities say there is no immediate threat at this time.The investigation is ongoing. Details are limited.
“Stay Interviews” Find Stress, Burnout & Internal Politics Issues Among Fargo Officers And City Staff
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The City of Fargo has released the results of a new program called “stay interviews” aimed to give employees the opportunity to have discussions with supervisors and help the city retain employees. Human resources interviewed 90 officers and civilian employees over several weeks.
