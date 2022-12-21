Read full article on original website
Tulsa Organizations Help People Experiencing Homelessness During Extreme Cold
While some people might be able to bundle up in a warm home during freezing temperatures, the homeless community can sometimes be forgotten. Housing Solutions is a non-profit organization dedicated to building systems that work to eliminate homelessness in Tulsa. The team wanted to help those who needed shelter from the cold.
Cold Temperatures Cause Arkansas River To Freeze In Tulsa
The sudden cold snap caused ice to form on the Arkansas River in Tulsa. Drone footage shows this sheets of ice after the frigid temperatures. Experts want to warn parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of walking on any ice on ponds or creeks. It's far too...
Broken Arrow Running Pilot Program For Rainbow Trout Fishing
The City of Broken Arrow has brought fishing closer to home. Instead of having to travel to lakes out of town, Broken Arrow started a new pilot program on Dec. 16 at the Events Park pond to make fishing more accessible to people. Broken Arrow stocked the Events Park pond...
Santa Visits Hillcrest Medical Center NICU Babies
Santa made a special stop a Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa on Christmas. He posed with babies that are spending their first Christmas in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Babies healthy enough to be held were dressed for the occasion in Christmas onesies, blankets and Santa hats. Saint Nicholas also...
Nationwide Flight Issues Cause Disruptions At Tulsa International Airport
Dozens of travelers were delayed at the Tulsa International Airport as the effects of the winter storm continued to play out. The issues in Tulsa mainly involved Southwest Airlines, with some flights cancelled, others delayed, and many bags ending up misdirected. The Collinsville Lady Cardinals basketball team, enroute to a...
Volunteers Make Christmas Blankets, Quilts For Tulsa Boys Home
Volunteers at the nonprofit Project Linus wanted to provide some comfort to the kids at the Tulsa Boys Home this holiday season. They made 75 blankets and quilts by hand to make sure the boys got something personal for Christmas. "People that these boys don't even know are hand making...
Black Smoke In Tulsa Caused By Fire At Holly Refinery
Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire Saturday afternoon at the Holly Refinery in Tulsa. The Tulsa Fire Department had a truck on standby in case the fire spread outside the refinery, but they the Holly Fire Department led the fight. Photos show black smoke pouring out of...
Hazmat Responds After Semi Leaks Hydrogen At Tulsa Truck Stop
Tulsa firefighters, Tulsa Police and hazmat crews worked to contain and clean up a chemical spill after a semi truck started leaking hydrogen Sunday afternoon at a truck stop. The leak happened at the Flying J Travel Center near North 129th East Avenue and East Admiral Place. Firefighters say one...
Osage SkyNews 6 Captures Unique Array Of Aircraft In 2022
Oklahoma is a big aviation state, and there's no better way to see that than from up in the air. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone shares some of the unique aircraft that have flown over Tulsa this year.
Green Country Family Hopeful Hit-And-Run Driver Comes Forward
A family is dealing with an additional burden right before Christmas. Christy Wagner said her family was driving on Highway 169 in Tulsa when another driver hit their car. “The next thing I know it was just this boom from behind! And that hurt so bad. He hit the driver's side bumper. And we were doing about 65 and it put us in an instant spin out,” said Wagner.
Gas Prices Up Nearly 20 Cents In Tulsa
Many families are hitting the road this holiday weekend and it's going to cost them more to get there. Gas prices are up this weekend, nearly 20 cents across the Tulsa area. Stations around the area show a gallon of regular unleaded is now $2.59. That's still well below the...
WATCH: Osage SkyNews 6 Finds The Fun In 2022
Osage SkyNews 6 flies over important news all year, but not everything they shoot makes it on TV. SkyNews 6 Photographer Matt Rahn is giving a look back at all the fun and unique things they saw from the air in 2022.
OHP: 60-Year-Old Killed In Rogers County Crash
A 60-year-old woman was killed in a crash Saturday night in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 10 p.m. on OK-66 at the Verdigris River Bridge. Troopers are still investigating what happened in the crash. One of the passengers, Connie Porter, 60, was...
Tulsa T-Shirt Company Still Selling Shirts To Support Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President Biden and addressed Congress in his first known visit outside his country since Russia invaded in February. During his time at the Capitol, he thanked Americans for funding their war effort. "Your money is not charity. It's investment in the global security and...
Chiefs Fans Convinced Bixby Bank Robber Is Popular Superfan
A Bixby bank robbery has gone viral because Kansas City Chiefs fans are convinced the suspect in the Tulsa County Jail is a popular Chiefs fan. The superfan who other fans think robbed the bank is known as Chiefsaholic. He attends almost every game, but when he didn't make it...
