ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Microsoft is now being sued by random gamers over its Activision Blizzard deal

By Austin Wood
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20St2T_0jqTWmGt00

With the US Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit against Microsoft just getting off the ground, the company's Activision Blizzard acquisition now faces another legal battle with an underdog opponent: a bunch of gamers.

As the Joseph Saveri antitrust law firm explains , on December 20 it and the Alioto Law Firm filed a private lawsuit in the US District Court for the Northern District of California "on behalf of plaintiffs who would be adversely affected by reduced competition in the video game industry as a consequence of the Microsoft and Activision merger." The private lawsuit lists 10 plaintiffs who've filed as a group, and they're all a bunch of regular-old gamers – from California, New Mexico, and New Jersey – with a bone to pick with Microsoft.

The gist of the lawsuit is about what'd you'd expect: these plaintiffs allege that this deal would reduce competition in the games industry and give Microsoft the ability to "foreclose rivals, limit output, reduce consumer choice, raise prices, and further inhibit competition." This echoes much of the FTC's argument regarding anti-competitive concerns and market dominance.

"Competition rather than combination is the rule of trade in the United States so that these Plaintiffs, and the public at large, may enjoy the benefits and innovations that come from competition, including, among others, improved quality and increased choices at the lowest possible prices," the lawsuit reads.

"Nothing has been as destructive to the free enterprise system as the mega-mergers of the last two to three decades," attorney Joseph Alioto argues in a statement. "They destroy jobs; they raise prices; they cause quality to diminish and innovation to be stifled. In this case, one of the largest companies in the world is trying to eliminate its significant rival in the game industry instead of competing."

"This case represents a necessary step in preserving competition in the video game industry and protecting the consumer benefits and innovations that competition brings," adds Joseph Saveri.

Will this lawsuit stop Microsoft's deal? Almost certainly not. The FTC is currently the acquisition's biggest obstacle, while this is more of a class action-adjacent situation that Microsoft could probably stamp out or simply pay off before it gets too deep into the courts. That said, it is interesting to see a group of consumers wield anti-competitive concerns in this way, and I wouldn't be surprised if we see more small lawsuits like this pop up in the months ahead, and the outcome of this one could set a precedent there.

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick is confident in the deal despite the FTC's lawsuit.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Microsoft says the FTC’s Xbox lawsuit violates the U.S. Constitution

Microsoft filed its response to the FTC’s lawsuit and accused the FTC of unconstitutional behavior for, among other things, violating Microsoft’s Fifth Amendment rights to a neutral arbitrator, since the Commission is responsible for initiating the complaint. The response also accuses the FTC of violating Article 3 of the U.S. Constitution by having an administrative judge – a member of the executive branch – involved in proceedings. Their role in the case is collecting information, among other activities authorized by a separate section of U.S. legal code that approves the appointment of administrative judges in the executive branch to carry out these same activities.
TheStreet

Bill Gates Tweets Again, But Less

After an article by TheStreet reporting that the Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Free Report co-founder hadn't been on Twitter since Nov. 19, the billionaire posted a few messages. This seems to be a way for the philanthropist to indicate without doubt that he was not boycotting the platform, which was purchased on Oct. 27 by Elon Musk, with whom Gates has been in conflict for several months.
notebookcheck.net

PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter

The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
The Guardian

Elon Musk ‘orders Twitter to remove suicide prevention feature’

Twitter has removed a feature in the past few days that promoted suicide prevention hotlines and other safety resources to users looking up certain content, according to two people familiar with the matter, who said it was ordered by new owner Elon Musk. The removal of the feature, known as...
Law & Crime

Makers of Fortnite to Pay Unprecedented $520 Million To Settle Claims of Exposing Children to Online Dangers and ‘Duping’ Users with ‘Dark Patterns’

The makers of video game sensation Fortnite will pay out half a billion dollars to settle a set of claims that it violated federal law by exposing children to myriad online dangers, including harassment, bullying, psychological trauma, sexual predation, and invasion of privacy. U.S. authorities also say that it tricked users into making unintentional purchases.
TheWrap

Disney Stock Drops After ‘Avatar 2’ Posts $441 Million Global Opening

While “Avatar: The Way of Water” is making a run at box office fortune and glory, Walt Disney’s stock price has yet to recover from a stock tumble seemingly brought about by the sequel’s slightly softer-than-expected opening weekend. “Avatar 2’s” $441 million global opening weekend, 16%...
CNBC

Fortnite players are getting $245 million in refunds — here's who qualifies

Epic Games, creator of the massively popular video game Fortnite, was hit with the Federal Trade Commission's biggest penalty ever for a rule break this week. The developer was ordered to pay $520 million for violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act as well as for tricking millions of players into making unintended in-game purchases using a technique called "Dark patterns."
u.today

SHIB Reaching $0.01 Will Push David Gokhshtein to Active Steps, He Says

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get Disappointing News to End 2022

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have been met with some disappointing news to close out 2022. Each and every month, Microsoft tends to add new titles to its existing library on Xbox Game Pass in two different waves. The first wave of games often rolls out in the first half of the month with the second half arriving in the final days of the roughly 30-day period. And while Xbox Game Pass subscribers have gotten used to this cadence of expecting new games, it doesn't seem like December 2022 will be following this same pattern.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

33K+
Followers
38K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy