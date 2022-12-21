ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mymotherlode.com

Update: A Calm Christmas Holiday Before Major Storm Arrives

The National Weather Service has extended the Dense Fog Advisory in the Central San Joaquin Valley, until 1 PM this afternoon. The visibility in dense fog is less than 800 feet. This is creating hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. If you are driving and encounter fog, slow down,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mymotherlode.com

Oldest Yosemite Valley Bridge Turns 100

Yosemite, CA – One of eight Yosemite Valley overpasses, the Yosemite Creek Bridge turned one hundred years old this year. Built in 1922 at a cost of $32,000, the bridge spans 50 feet in length and is 24 feet wide. It is a single arch of reinforced concrete faced with granite. Lanterns were originally fixed onto the buttresses at either end of the bridge. The current bridge replaced an earlier one that was referred to as “the little red bridge.”
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
mymotherlode.com

AAA Details Upcoming Holiday Travel Spike

Sonora, CA — Today is anticipated to be one of the heaviest travel days of the year. AAA projects that 15 million Californians will pack their bags and take a trip over 50 miles between today and January 2, which would be 3.7-percent increase from 2021. Brian Ng, of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mymotherlode.com

Ten New Clemencies Granted By Governor

Sacramento, CA – Another ten pardons were issued Friday, including one for a Placer County man, by Governor Gavin Newsom, bringing the total granted during his tenure to 140. The Governor’s office advised that Newsom “regards clemency as an important part of the criminal justice system that can incentivize...
CALIFORNIA STATE

