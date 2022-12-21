ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Offense stalls late as MU falls 27-17 to Wake in Gasparilla Bowl

Early in the second half, Missouri’s offense finally showed signs of life. Brady Cook used his legs and his arms to move the ball efficiently. Even the offensive line, which previously looked inept, got its act together. The Tigers cooked Wake Forest on outside zones to the left, the last of which went for a Cody Schrader touchdown.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Friday, Dec. 23

The snow is done, but we are still at the beginning of the bitter cold temperatures. Snow lagged behind the cold front by a few hours and dry air helped to keep snow totals on the lower end of the spectrum. Winds will continue to be strong causing this snow to blow around and visibility may be reduced at times. Winds will be gusting up to 30-40 mph through Friday with winds calming down a touch, gusts of 25 mph, for Saturday.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Here's what you need to know today: Saturday, Dec. 24

Thousands of Ameren Missouri customers were without power late Thursday and throughout Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol first tweeted about the outage around 12:45 a.m. Friday. At its peak, more than 5,000 customers in Camden and Cole counties were without power. With a mission to spread kindness locally, nonprofit...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Veterans United hosts third year of Columbia's newest holiday tradition

COLUMBIA - Many holiday traditions came back this year after years of being limited or postponed due to the pandemic. However, Veterans United saw an opportunity for a new tradition amidst social distancing restrictions. VU's Bright Lights Holiday Nights returned in December for its third year. It's a drive-thru lights...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Sturgeon awarded $50,000 grant for wastewater evaluation

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded the city of Sturgeon with a $50,000 grant for a Clean Water Engineering Report. The funds will help cover the costs of evaluating improvements to its wastewater system, according to a Friday news release. The grant will offer funding...
STURGEON, MO
KOMU

True North expanding to meet post-pandemic needs

Local domestic violence relief center True North has seen an increase in those seeking shelter since the COVID-19 pandemic and is making plans to boost its capacity to serve the community. More than 800 people sought services through the organization as of November 2022, according to data provided by the...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Seven displaced after structure fire in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Five adults and two children have been displaced after a structure fire occurred Friday evening at 400 Hutton Lane in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the reported fire at 6:44 p.m. Friday to find fire coming from the front of the building. Crews...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Chabad at MU celebrates Hanukkah early for students

COLUMBIA - Since Hanukkah lands during winter break for MU students this year, the Jewish organization Chabad decided to celebrate the holiday early. Rabbi Avromi Lapine said he wanted students to have the chance to celebrate with each other. "This year Hanukkah falls out during break, and we didn't want...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Woman dies in Friday morning apartment fire in Mexico

MEXICO - A woman died in an apartment fire early Friday morning, according to an updated news release from the Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD). The department responded to the fire in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge Drive around 1:18 a.m. Upon arrival, heavy flames had already burned through...
MEXICO, MO
KOMU

Florence woman dies in Christmas Eve crash on Highway 50

MORGAN COUNTY - A 26-year-old woman died Saturday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 50. Kristan Price, of Florence, slid into the westbound lanes while traveling on eastbound Highway 50 and struck another vehicle, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The second vehicle, driven by Trenton...
FLORENCE, MO
KOMU

EmVP: Veteran rings Salvation Army bells for over 20 years

COLUMBIA - You know it's the holiday season when you start to hear the Salvation Army bells ringing outside of stores across the country. The sound is a staple of the season, and you could say the same about one volunteer bell ringer.       . "He's...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Fulton asks residents to conserve energy

FULTON— The City of Fulton is asking its citizens to conserve electricity and natural gas. In a press release Saturday, City of Fulton public information officer Michael Shine said the nationwide severe weather has put a strain on natural gas and electric markets, leading to an increased cost for energy.
FULTON, MO
KOMU

What's open in Columbia on Christmas Eve and Day?

Hy-Vee Open until 4 p.m. Christmas Eve. Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Christmas Day (Kitchen closes at 6 p.m.) Open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for brunch, 3 to 8 p.m. for dinner on Christmas Eve. Open noon to 8 p.m. Christmas Day. Truman's Bar and Grill. Open 2...
COLUMBIA, MO

