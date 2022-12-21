Read full article on original website
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
KOMU
Offense stalls late as MU falls 27-17 to Wake in Gasparilla Bowl
Early in the second half, Missouri’s offense finally showed signs of life. Brady Cook used his legs and his arms to move the ball efficiently. Even the offensive line, which previously looked inept, got its act together. The Tigers cooked Wake Forest on outside zones to the left, the last of which went for a Cody Schrader touchdown.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Dec. 23
The snow is done, but we are still at the beginning of the bitter cold temperatures. Snow lagged behind the cold front by a few hours and dry air helped to keep snow totals on the lower end of the spectrum. Winds will continue to be strong causing this snow to blow around and visibility may be reduced at times. Winds will be gusting up to 30-40 mph through Friday with winds calming down a touch, gusts of 25 mph, for Saturday.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know today: Saturday, Dec. 24
Thousands of Ameren Missouri customers were without power late Thursday and throughout Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol first tweeted about the outage around 12:45 a.m. Friday. At its peak, more than 5,000 customers in Camden and Cole counties were without power. With a mission to spread kindness locally, nonprofit...
KOMU
Forecast: Tracking more snow Christmas night and light impacts to your morning commute
With 1" of snow still left on the ground in Columbia, this was the first White Christmas since 2017!. The snow trend is going to continue tonight. Snow will begin moving into mid-MO from northwestern Missouri as early as this evening. Snow will move through in two rounds. Round one...
KOMU
Veterans United hosts third year of Columbia's newest holiday tradition
COLUMBIA - Many holiday traditions came back this year after years of being limited or postponed due to the pandemic. However, Veterans United saw an opportunity for a new tradition amidst social distancing restrictions. VU's Bright Lights Holiday Nights returned in December for its third year. It's a drive-thru lights...
KOMU
Mid-Missouri veterans remember 50 years since Vietnam War's largest bombing campaign
COLUMBIA – John Clark and Wayne Wallingford were 30,000 feet apart during Christmas of 1972. Clark, a U.S. Air Force pilot who had been shot down 5 years earlier, was a prisoner of war in Hanoi, the capital city of North Vietnam. "That was probably the safest place you...
KOMU
Mid-Missouri food-fund drive delivers holiday help for people facing food insecurity
COLUMBIA - Putting food on the table this year can put a dent in your wallet. That’s why fundraisers like the Partnership Against Hunger were more important than ever. And this holiday season, mid-Missourians are lending a helping hand. The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri continued its...
KOMU
Sturgeon awarded $50,000 grant for wastewater evaluation
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded the city of Sturgeon with a $50,000 grant for a Clean Water Engineering Report. The funds will help cover the costs of evaluating improvements to its wastewater system, according to a Friday news release. The grant will offer funding...
KOMU
True North expanding to meet post-pandemic needs
Local domestic violence relief center True North has seen an increase in those seeking shelter since the COVID-19 pandemic and is making plans to boost its capacity to serve the community. More than 800 people sought services through the organization as of November 2022, according to data provided by the...
KOMU
Seven displaced after structure fire in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Five adults and two children have been displaced after a structure fire occurred Friday evening at 400 Hutton Lane in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the reported fire at 6:44 p.m. Friday to find fire coming from the front of the building. Crews...
KOMU
German Christmas traditions show there's no place like Hermann for the holidays
HERMANN – Among the rolling hills of Missouri’s wine country is a place where Christmas traditions have a unique meaning. The town of Hermann’s deep-rooted holiday history instills a sense of pride in its residents and draws visitors from across the country. “The German traditions that we...
KOMU
No injuries reported after officials respond to two fires in Mexico Friday morning
MEXICO − The Mexico Department of Public Safety said no injuries were reported after officials responded to two fires on Friday morning, according to Facebook posts from the department. Officials said the department first responded to the 1200 block of West Breckenridge for a residential fire. Responders said there...
KOMU
Chabad at MU celebrates Hanukkah early for students
COLUMBIA - Since Hanukkah lands during winter break for MU students this year, the Jewish organization Chabad decided to celebrate the holiday early. Rabbi Avromi Lapine said he wanted students to have the chance to celebrate with each other. "This year Hanukkah falls out during break, and we didn't want...
KOMU
Woman dies in Friday morning apartment fire in Mexico
MEXICO - A woman died in an apartment fire early Friday morning, according to an updated news release from the Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD). The department responded to the fire in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge Drive around 1:18 a.m. Upon arrival, heavy flames had already burned through...
KOMU
Florence woman dies in Christmas Eve crash on Highway 50
MORGAN COUNTY - A 26-year-old woman died Saturday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 50. Kristan Price, of Florence, slid into the westbound lanes while traveling on eastbound Highway 50 and struck another vehicle, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The second vehicle, driven by Trenton...
KOMU
EmVP: Veteran rings Salvation Army bells for over 20 years
COLUMBIA - You know it's the holiday season when you start to hear the Salvation Army bells ringing outside of stores across the country. The sound is a staple of the season, and you could say the same about one volunteer bell ringer. . "He's...
KOMU
Fulton asks residents to conserve energy
FULTON— The City of Fulton is asking its citizens to conserve electricity and natural gas. In a press release Saturday, City of Fulton public information officer Michael Shine said the nationwide severe weather has put a strain on natural gas and electric markets, leading to an increased cost for energy.
KOMU
What's open in Columbia on Christmas Eve and Day?
Hy-Vee Open until 4 p.m. Christmas Eve. Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Christmas Day (Kitchen closes at 6 p.m.) Open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for brunch, 3 to 8 p.m. for dinner on Christmas Eve. Open noon to 8 p.m. Christmas Day. Truman's Bar and Grill. Open 2...
KOMU
Local 7-year-old girl puts together 400 donations for Operation Christmas Child
MONITEAU COUNTY - Abigail Porter, a 7-year-old from Moniteau County, packed 400 shoeboxes full of donations for children across the globe for Operation Christmas Child. Abigail started packing shoeboxes for the project when she was 3 years old. That year, she packed 50. She says her goal is to keep growing every year.
