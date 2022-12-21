Hunters season 2: release date, teaser, cast and everything we know about the Jordan Peele series

Jordan Peele is concluding the story of the fictional Nazi hunters with Hunters season 2. This time around the eclectic, yet formidable, bunch of heroes are in pursuit of one of Europe's most infamous war criminals, Adolf Hitler. Given this is the show's final season, it seems only fitting that the pursuit is on for the crazed World War II leader.

Here’s everything we know about Hunters season 2.

Hunters season 2 premieres worldwide on Prime Video on Friday, January 13. This comes almost three years after the first season of the Prime Video original series debuted back in 2020. So it's been a long time coming for the follow-up.

Hunters season 2 plot

Here is the official synopsis of Hunters season 2:

"After an accident derails their exploits in Europe, The Hunters must band back together to hunt down history's most infamous Nazi — Adolf Hitler — who's hiding in South America. Meanwhile, a look to the past reveals Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino) encountering a dangerous threat that could unravel his secret and expose his true identity, with explosive reverberations for our Hunters."

Hunters season 2 (Image credit: Prime Video)

Hunters season 2 cast

Returning to lead the Hunters cast in the show's final season as Meyer Offerman is Emmy and Oscar-winning actor Al Pacino. While Pacino may forever be remembered as Michael Corleone from the classic trilogy The Godfather , he has quite the decorated resume. Pacino has also starred in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood , Carlito’s Way , The Irishman and more recently, House of Gucci .

Josh Radnor also reprises his role as Lonny Flash. Radnor is perhaps best known for playing Ted in How I Met Your Mother . The actor has additionally been seen in Mercy Street , Rise and Fleishman Is in Trouble .

Rounding out the rest of the principal cast are the following:

Jennifer Jason Leigh ( Atypical )

Logan Lerman ( Bullet Train )

Jerrika Hinton ( Servant )

Lena Olin ( Riviera )

Tiffany Boone ( The Chi )

Carol Kane ( Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt )

Louis Ozawa ( Fishpriest )

Kate Mulvany ( The Twelve )

Greg Austin ( Summer of Rockets )

Hunters season 2 trailer

While we don’t have an official trailer for the season, we do have a first-look teaser. It appears as if the Hunters are facing their toughest challenge yet. Check out the clip below.

How to watch Hunters season 2

Hunters is a Prime Video original series. If you're hoping to watch the episodes, you need a subscription to Amazon Prime. With an Amazon Prime subscription, you not only gain access to the Prime Video catalog, but you also gain access to other perks such as faster shipping on products in the Amazon marketplace.

With your Amazon Prime account, you can catch up with Hunters season 1 on Prime Video.