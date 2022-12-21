Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Burt, Jean (Burditt) (Hubright)
SODUS: Jeanie entered into rest peacefully on December 14th, at the age of 60 after a long battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer. She is predeceased by her son, Colby D. Hubright, mother, Sharon Meyer; father, John Burditt, grandparents; Harold & Betty McMahon and Donald and Genevieve Burditt; sister, Betty Jean Stoll; and nephew, Jamie Stoll.
Former restaurant on Route 31 in Macedon purchased by investors
The former Empire Grill restaurant, located on Route 31 in Macedon was purchased by a group of investors last week. The decades-old building, once known to old timers as “Turkey Town”, located on 10 acres of prime land, changed hands on Tuesday (12/20). Within a day, a number of dumpsters were on site as workers began clearing out the building and preparing for major renovations.
Annual Wreaths Across America event held in Walworth
Wreaths Across America was founded to be an annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.
Lyons man charged in drive-by shooting onMain Street in Newark
Newark Village Police responded to a drive-by shooting on Thursday (12/22) at 6 a.m. A short time later Jamison Emanuel, age 42, of Catherine Street in Lyons was taken into custody. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree: Loaded Weapon and Murder Intention.
Clyde woman arrested for Animal Abuse
The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Monday (12/19) at 11:59 a.m. of Michelle A Diaz, age 38, of West Dezeng Street, in the Village of Clyde, following an investigation into a case of animal abuse. Diaz was charged with one count of Animal Abuse; Failure...
State Police arrest December 6th shooter inMaple Street, Newark drive-by shooting
Following an argument over a social media posting, a shooting occurred at a residence at 17 Maple Street in Newark where a number of people were milling about outside the Newark Community Center on December 6th. After the shot rang out, people scattered and police were faced with few clues,...
