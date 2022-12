A historic Greek Revival townhouse on a storied street in New York City’s West Village is on the market for $10.72 million after a top-to-bottom renovation. The residence, built in 1846, is on Jane Street, which is also known as Author’s Row because of the vast number of writers who, at one time or another, have called it home. It was listed earlier this month by Kleopatra Phili of Brown Harris Stevens.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO