Rapper T.I. Sued For $77k Over Alleged Damage To LA Rental Home, Accused Of Refusing To Pay Bill

By Ryan Naumann
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
Rapper T.I. has been dragged to court over alleged damages to a home he rented in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a landlord named Farzin Fazeli has filed a lawsuit against the rapper (real name: Clifford Harris) in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The suit accuses T.I. of breach of contract over a residential lease. Fazeli said the musician entered into the agreement for a home in Encino, California on July 11, 2020.

“Harris is the singer/rapper/songwriter known as T.I. He lived in the leased home,” the suit read.

The suit alleges that on June 13, 2022, Fazeli provided T.I. with a 60 day notice to vacate. However, he said T.I. was paid up until August 31, 2022, “so remained up to that time.”

He said T.I. moved out of the home on August 31. Per the lease, the musician paid $50k as a deposit for damages as stated in the lease.

The landlord said on September 17 he sent T.I. a detailed accounting of damages totaling $127,182.65. After deducting the $50,000 security deposit, the total outstanding balance owed was $77,182.65, the suit claims.

“The damages arise from a significant number of alterations done to the property that were done either without knowledge or some limited knowledge, but all with the agreement that the house would be placed back to how it was when it was originally leased,” the suit reads.

“It also includes physical damage, including but not limited to projector, pool house floor, kitchen pantry door, drywall, and ceiling damage. Additionally, a painting owned by [Fazeli] was taken by [Harris],” the suit claims.

Fazeli said despite demands for payment, T.I. has refused to pay the bill. “The amount has increased as further damages and repairs have been incurred, as will be demonstrated at trial,” the suit read.

In addition, Fazeli said he wants T.I. to pay the $77k for repairs plus cover his legal bills associated with the case.

The home in question is a 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 7,318 sq. ft. pad. The property listing reads, “A full 1/2 acre of flat land completed walled and gated for the utmost privacy. Serene setting and magnificent estate evokes feelings of old Hollywood grandeur.”

