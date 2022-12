Luke Fickell will be on the sidelines for his first game as Wisconsin’s head coach on Tuesday night. Little else about his situation for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl would qualify as normal. About a month into his new job, Fickell said he will defer to the incumbent coaching staff when it comes to things like his starting quarterback or the various other positions that opened up with players declaring for the NFL Draft or entering the transfer...

MADISON, WI ・ 35 MINUTES AGO