December 23, 2022 - The Homeless Leadership Alliance announced Friday that it is opening Pinellas County cold night shelters for an additional day as historically low temperatures approach the area. The facilities will now open at 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 25. All sites provide a warm and safe place to sleep, and many serve a meal. County officials activate the shelters when the National Weather Service expects “feels like” temperatures to drop below 40 degrees between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. The press release states that families with children should call 2-1-1 for information about family shelters. To support the efforts through volunteering or donating, visit the website here. The following facilities will open in St. Petersburg: Northwest Presbyterian Church at 6330 54th Ave. N.; WestCare Turning Point at 1810 5th Ave. N.; Unitarian Universalist Church at 100 Mirror Lake Dr. N.; and the Salvation Army at 1400 4th St. S.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO