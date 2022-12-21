ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

stpetecatalyst.com

USF professor helps drastically reduce shelter 911 calls

A passionate care provider and a unique partnership between the University of South Florida College of Nursing and The Salvation Army has reduced emergency calls by 85% at a homeless facility. The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Center in Tampa is expansive. It provides 160 beds for homeless men and women,...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Catalyze 2023: Hank Hine

The Dali Museum had a very good year. In November, voters approved a ballot referendum allowing the city-owned facility to expand by building a 20,000-square-foot addition on what’s currently known as Lot 6, a surface parking lot. Taxpayers won’t have to foot the bill, either. Dr. Hank Hine,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

County officials announce historical commission vacancy

December 24, 2022 - Pinellas County government is now accepting applications to fill the remainder of a term on the historical commission. The position is an individual appointment by District 7 Commissioner Rene Flowers and will expire Nov. 4, 2024. According to the release, the historical commission advises on matters regarding the Heritage Village and prospective objects and records for display. Applications are due by 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. To apply, visit the website here.
WKRG News 5

2 new Florida license plates now available

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state of Florida has new car swag. Two license plates were released and made available statewide by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a Gadsden flag license plate featuring historic slogan “Dont Tread On Me.” Now that license plate is available […]
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Catalyze 2023: Councilmember Copley Gerdes

We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem solving-ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. As a representative of...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

County officials extend cold night shelter activations

December 23, 2022 - The Homeless Leadership Alliance announced Friday that it is opening Pinellas County cold night shelters for an additional day as historically low temperatures approach the area. The facilities will now open at 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 25. All sites provide a warm and safe place to sleep, and many serve a meal. County officials activate the shelters when the National Weather Service expects “feels like” temperatures to drop below 40 degrees between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. The press release states that families with children should call 2-1-1 for information about family shelters. To support the efforts through volunteering or donating, visit the website here. The following facilities will open in St. Petersburg: Northwest Presbyterian Church at 6330 54th Ave. N.; WestCare Turning Point at 1810 5th Ave. N.; Unitarian Universalist Church at 100 Mirror Lake Dr. N.; and the Salvation Army at 1400 4th St. S.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

WATSON CLINIC WELCOMESADDITIONAL DERMATOLOGY MEDICAL PROVIDER

Watson Clinic is pleased to welcome the latest addition to their team of expert dermatology medical providers. Certified physician assistant K. Brooke Hughes, MSHS, PA works alongside board-certified Dermatology physician William J. Roth, MD, PhD from the Watson Clinic Bella Vista Building at 1755 N. Florida Ave. in Lakeland and Watson Clinic Highlands at 2300 E. County Road 540A in south Lakeland. Ms. Hughes has 16 years of experience in evaluating and treating common skin disorders including acne, rosacea, psoriasis and eczema, as well as performing skin cancer screenings and procedures. Ms. Hughes received her Master of Science in Health Sciences degree from George Washington University in Washington, DC. She is certified by the National Commission of Physician Assistants, and is a Diplomate Fellow of the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants. Ms. Hughes is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and the Florida Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants.
LAKELAND, FL
naturecoaster.com

Pasco County Offices to Close for New Year’s

Pasco Board of County Commissioners (BCC) offices will be closed Friday, December 30, 2022, and Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of New Year’s. All government offices will reopen Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Pasco County Offices to Close for New Year’s. The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural...
PASCO COUNTY, FL

