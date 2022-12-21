Read full article on original website
USF professor helps drastically reduce shelter 911 calls
A passionate care provider and a unique partnership between the University of South Florida College of Nursing and The Salvation Army has reduced emergency calls by 85% at a homeless facility. The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Center in Tampa is expansive. It provides 160 beds for homeless men and women,...
More driving school employees quit over lack of pay
Driving school employees at All Florida Safety Institute are quitting, as the school stopped paying some of the staff.
Catalyze 2023: Hank Hine
The Dali Museum had a very good year. In November, voters approved a ballot referendum allowing the city-owned facility to expand by building a 20,000-square-foot addition on what’s currently known as Lot 6, a surface parking lot. Taxpayers won’t have to foot the bill, either. Dr. Hank Hine,...
St. Pete man posed as contractor, took $5K from victim, deputies say
A St. Petersburg man is accused of posing as a contractor and taking $5,000 from a victim.
County officials announce historical commission vacancy
December 24, 2022 - Pinellas County government is now accepting applications to fill the remainder of a term on the historical commission. The position is an individual appointment by District 7 Commissioner Rene Flowers and will expire Nov. 4, 2024. According to the release, the historical commission advises on matters regarding the Heritage Village and prospective objects and records for display. Applications are due by 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. To apply, visit the website here.
Pasco County deputies searching for missing endangered man
The Pasco County Sheriff's office is searching for a missing endangered man after he was last seen on Sunday afternoon.
Tampa Police Department’s worst moments of 2022
Much like last year, TPD found itself in scandal after scandal
Pinellas sheriff secretly texted traffic stop video to former TPD Chief Mary O'Connor
The texts were initially missing from a public records request fulfilled by the Pinellas County Sheriff.
4 Habitat for Humanity homes dedicated just in time for the holidays
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Four families will be spending their holidays in their very own homes, thanks to Habitat for Humanity. The homes are being dedicated just three days before Christmas. Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties is hosting the four home dedication ceremonies located in...
2 new Florida license plates now available
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state of Florida has new car swag. Two license plates were released and made available statewide by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a Gadsden flag license plate featuring historic slogan “Dont Tread On Me.” Now that license plate is available […]
Catalyze 2023: Councilmember Copley Gerdes
We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem solving-ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. As a representative of...
County officials extend cold night shelter activations
December 23, 2022 - The Homeless Leadership Alliance announced Friday that it is opening Pinellas County cold night shelters for an additional day as historically low temperatures approach the area. The facilities will now open at 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 25. All sites provide a warm and safe place to sleep, and many serve a meal. County officials activate the shelters when the National Weather Service expects “feels like” temperatures to drop below 40 degrees between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. The press release states that families with children should call 2-1-1 for information about family shelters. To support the efforts through volunteering or donating, visit the website here. The following facilities will open in St. Petersburg: Northwest Presbyterian Church at 6330 54th Ave. N.; WestCare Turning Point at 1810 5th Ave. N.; Unitarian Universalist Church at 100 Mirror Lake Dr. N.; and the Salvation Army at 1400 4th St. S.
WATSON CLINIC WELCOMESADDITIONAL DERMATOLOGY MEDICAL PROVIDER
Watson Clinic is pleased to welcome the latest addition to their team of expert dermatology medical providers. Certified physician assistant K. Brooke Hughes, MSHS, PA works alongside board-certified Dermatology physician William J. Roth, MD, PhD from the Watson Clinic Bella Vista Building at 1755 N. Florida Ave. in Lakeland and Watson Clinic Highlands at 2300 E. County Road 540A in south Lakeland. Ms. Hughes has 16 years of experience in evaluating and treating common skin disorders including acne, rosacea, psoriasis and eczema, as well as performing skin cancer screenings and procedures. Ms. Hughes received her Master of Science in Health Sciences degree from George Washington University in Washington, DC. She is certified by the National Commission of Physician Assistants, and is a Diplomate Fellow of the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants. Ms. Hughes is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and the Florida Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants.
‘A blessing’: Homeless Tampa Bay families get a Christmas to remember
The Weeks family spent their morning opening up presents under the Christmas tree
Pasco County Offices to Close for New Year’s
Pasco Board of County Commissioners (BCC) offices will be closed Friday, December 30, 2022, and Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of New Year’s. All government offices will reopen Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Pasco County Offices to Close for New Year’s. The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural...
Warren v. DeSantis ruling expected at any moment
Gov. Ron DeSantis' legal battle with Andrew Warren, Tampa's suspended top prosecutor, made national headlines.
Tampa General Hospital Senior Director of Data Analytics is Nationally Recognized as a Rising Star
Becker’s Hospital Review names Etter Hoang to its Rising Stars: 104 Healthcare Leaders to Know list for his innovative approach to data analytics and health care administration. December 22, 2022 – Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Senior Director of Data Analytics, Etter Hoang, is being nationally recognized for his groundbreaking...
Death investigation underway after violent inmates dies at Central Florida jail
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a registered sex offender after deputies said he violently attacked detention deputies at the South County Jail. Eric Nelson, 46, was arrested Dec. 23 by the Lakeland Police Department, which had responded to a...
Fire destroys Hillsborough County mobile home 2 days before Christmas
TAMPA, Fla. — A fire destroyed a family's mobile home just two days before Christmas in Hillsborough County. Firefighters responded Friday morning to the four-alarm fire on 50th Avenue South off of Palm Drive in Tampa with six fire engines, a truck and several rescue units. Four adults and...
Pasco County woman celebrates 105th birthday on Christmas Eve
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Pasco County woman has something extra to celebrate this Christmas Eve. Dora Starbird is turning 105!. Dora says a sense of humor, staying busy and daily exercise have kept her young. She also enjoys the occasional thrill ride – taking out ATVs at her...
