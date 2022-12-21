Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Who has the right of way? Valley driver reaches out for commuter clarity
Imagine a driver is at an intersection in the left turn lane. That driver has the green light, and they are waiting for a break in traffic to make the move. However, another driver also has a green light in the opposite direction of travel as they look to make a right turn.
KOLD-TV
Container wall construction stopped, but who pays for $100 mil cleanup?
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Now that the National Forest Service and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have reached an agreement to remove the three miles of shipping containers the Governor has erected in the Coronado National Forest, the questions are beginning to swirl about how to get them out of there and who pays for it.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Small Arizona towns face escalating utility fees as water infrastructure crumbles
The small desert town of Ajo, one of the last stops on State Route 85 before the Mexican border, was once a “company town” largely built by the owner of the nearby copper mine. To this day, residents like to say they live in “miner’s shacks” — compact...
knau.org
CCSO searching for missing Doney Park man
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Doney Park man. Stephen Warren, 72, was last seen at his Doney Park home on December 10. Officials say Warren left his car and dogs at the property before leaving. He may have...
Mohave Daily News
Basin designated non-expansion area by state water chief
KINGMAN — The Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin has been designated as an Irrigation Non-expansion Area by the Arizona Department of Water Resources, the first new INA in Arizona in 40 years. The designation will curb expansion of new irrigated acreage within the basin, an important step in stabilizing the...
visitusaparks.com
Four Days in the Navajo Nation and Nearby Locales
This four-day itinerary has been curated to pack the most history in the most efficient road trip possible. The natural history lover could spend months uncovering the hidden stories of Arizona, from the ghosts of the Apache Death Cave to the wonders of Walnut Canyon National Monument. And while the entire state offers plenty to explore, this four-day itinerary has been curated to pack the most history in the most efficient road trip possible. Welcome to the Navajo Nation, and the outskirts just beneath its borders.
visitusaparks.com
5 Luxurious Places to Stay in Arizona
Arizona offers a wide variety of accommodations, from camping under the stars to five-star lodges and inns. Here, we round up five luxurious places to rest your head on your next adventure. Just because a destination features exceptional outdoor activities doesn’t mean you need to spend your entire trip outside....
azpm.org
SRP researches cloud seeding in White Mountains to create snow amid historic drought
An empty rack of flares sits on the wing of a turboprop Piper PA31T Cheyenne II airplane. Arizona has been looking to a myriad of solutions to stem its worsening drought, including cloud seeding. The Salt River Project, which delivers water and electricity to central Arizona, has formed a partnership with the White Mountain Apache Tribe to research the feasibility of ground-based cloud seeding in the White Mountains in eastern Arizona.
azbigmedia.com
What you need to know about DUI laws in Arizona
The holiday season is here! As family members are getting together to celebrate in more ways than one, it’s important to remember safety on the roads. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism states that 40% of traffic-related fatalities during Christmas and New Years are linked to drunk driving.
AZFamily
Man indicted for 25 semi-trailers fires in 8 states, including Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — A Michigan man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for setting fire to three semi-trucks in Arizona. Viorel Pricop, 64, of Allen Park, Michigan, faces similar charges across several other states as well. Pricop was arrested on a federal criminal complaint in...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Arizona
Arizona has a population of nearly eight million people, and a land area of over 110,000 square miles. Phoenix is both the most populous city and the state capital. Arizona’s southern border hugs Mexico, while its northeast point makes up one quarter of the “Four Corners” area. The state is home to vast, arid deserts, as well as Grand Canyon National Park. Winters are known to be particularly gentle, but does it ever snow in Arizona? And just where is the coldest place in Arizona?
KOLD-TV
Health officials warn of animal tranquilizer “xylazine” contaminating illicit drugs
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Poison and Drug Information System is out with a warning about a new drug on Arizona streets. Xylazine is an animal tranquiller used by veterinarians, but now it’s showing up on the streets combined with other illegal drugs, like fentanyl. “You...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Flights From Phoenix to Hawaii On Sale | $129
Get a 2023 winter Hawaii vacation deal on flights from Phoenix to Hawaii today. Compared with normal prices, huge savings are available on travel to the Big Island! This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in some time!. This unusual sale from Hawaiian Airlines indicates one of...
10 Reasons You Should Think Twice About Moving to Arizona for Retirement
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Arizona...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Could Soon Look to the Mexican Coast for Answers on Water Problems
Arizona officials have taken some of the first steps to bring seawater from the Mexican coast to the faucets of Phoenix, even if lawmakers want a more deliberative process. Arizona’s Joint Legislative Water Committee held a public meeting on Tuesday to discuss the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority’s push to create a desalination plant amid the state’s water crisis.
SignalsAZ
28 NARTA Grads Earn Badges, Positions with AZ Law Enforcement
The Yavapai College-based Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy, NARTA, is sending 28 new police officers to work supporting law enforcement agencies across Arizona. NARTA Class 53 graduates celebrated their successful completion of a rigorous 21-week training program on Dec. 8 in the YC Performing Arts Center. The ceremony featured a swearing-in, presentation of individual performance awards, and the traditional pinning of badges by the new police officers’ loved ones.
fox10phoenix.com
Vigil held for Arizona man killed during car test drive
27-year-old David Navidad-Parra, who was a U.S. Army Captain, was found shot dead on Dec. 16 in the area of 43rd Avenue and McDowell. His suspect, since identified as 29-year-old Abel Uribe, is now behind bars. On Dec. 21, 5 five days after Navidad-Parra was found dead, loved ones gather to remember the victim. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
allaboutarizonanews.com
LEGO Festival Is Coming To Arizona, Promising Fun For All Ages
If you can dream it, you can build it. The iconic LEGO building blocks have spanned across generations for 90 years. No matter your age, at some point in your life, chances are you were either given a set of LEGO blocks or you have constructed something using the small blocks.
KTAR.com
Respiratory illness patients filling up Arizona emergency rooms
PHOENIX — Arizona health officials are warning about long wait times at emergency rooms as respiratory illnesses run rampant across the state. “We’re seeing emergency department volumes that are approximately 30% higher than we have in previous periods,” Dr. Michael White, chief clinical officer for Valleywise Health, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
Arizona Capitol Times
Ducey’s desalination plan clears first hurdle
A plan pushed by Gov. Doug Ducey to use desalinated seawater to address Arizona’s water woes crossed a major hurdle today. Despite transparency concerns from lawmakers, the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority board unanimously approved a resolution today directing the board chairman and staff to begin discussions with IDE Technologies, an Israeli company planning to build a desalination plant on the Sea of Cortez in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico.
