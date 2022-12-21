ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KOLD-TV

Container wall construction stopped, but who pays for $100 mil cleanup?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Now that the National Forest Service and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have reached an agreement to remove the three miles of shipping containers the Governor has erected in the Coronado National Forest, the questions are beginning to swirl about how to get them out of there and who pays for it.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

CCSO searching for missing Doney Park man

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Doney Park man. Stephen Warren, 72, was last seen at his Doney Park home on December 10. Officials say Warren left his car and dogs at the property before leaving. He may have...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Basin designated non-expansion area by state water chief

KINGMAN — The Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin has been designated as an Irrigation Non-expansion Area by the Arizona Department of Water Resources, the first new INA in Arizona in 40 years. The designation will curb expansion of new irrigated acreage within the basin, an important step in stabilizing the...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
visitusaparks.com

Four Days in the Navajo Nation and Nearby Locales

This four-day itinerary has been curated to pack the most history in the most efficient road trip possible. The natural history lover could spend months uncovering the hidden stories of Arizona, from the ghosts of the Apache Death Cave to the wonders of Walnut Canyon National Monument. And while the entire state offers plenty to explore, this four-day itinerary has been curated to pack the most history in the most efficient road trip possible. Welcome to the Navajo Nation, and the outskirts just beneath its borders.
ARIZONA STATE
visitusaparks.com

5 Luxurious Places to Stay in Arizona

Arizona offers a wide variety of accommodations, from camping under the stars to five-star lodges and inns. Here, we round up five luxurious places to rest your head on your next adventure. Just because a destination features exceptional outdoor activities doesn’t mean you need to spend your entire trip outside....
ARIZONA STATE
azpm.org

SRP researches cloud seeding in White Mountains to create snow amid historic drought

An empty rack of flares sits on the wing of a turboprop Piper PA31T Cheyenne II airplane. Arizona has been looking to a myriad of solutions to stem its worsening drought, including cloud seeding. The Salt River Project, which delivers water and electricity to central Arizona, has formed a partnership with the White Mountain Apache Tribe to research the feasibility of ground-based cloud seeding in the White Mountains in eastern Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

What you need to know about DUI laws in Arizona

The holiday season is here! As family members are getting together to celebrate in more ways than one, it’s important to remember safety on the roads. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism states that 40% of traffic-related fatalities during Christmas and New Years are linked to drunk driving.
ARIZONA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Arizona

Arizona has a population of nearly eight million people, and a land area of over 110,000 square miles. Phoenix is both the most populous city and the state capital. Arizona’s southern border hugs Mexico, while its northeast point makes up one quarter of the “Four Corners” area. The state is home to vast, arid deserts, as well as Grand Canyon National Park. Winters are known to be particularly gentle, but does it ever snow in Arizona? And just where is the coldest place in Arizona?
ARIZONA STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Flights From Phoenix to Hawaii On Sale | $129

Get a 2023 winter Hawaii vacation deal on flights from Phoenix to Hawaii today. Compared with normal prices, huge savings are available on travel to the Big Island! This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in some time!. This unusual sale from Hawaiian Airlines indicates one of...
HAWAII STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Could Soon Look to the Mexican Coast for Answers on Water Problems

Arizona officials have taken some of the first steps to bring seawater from the Mexican coast to the faucets of Phoenix, even if lawmakers want a more deliberative process. Arizona’s Joint Legislative Water Committee held a public meeting on Tuesday to discuss the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority’s push to create a desalination plant amid the state’s water crisis.
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

28 NARTA Grads Earn Badges, Positions with AZ Law Enforcement

The Yavapai College-based Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy, NARTA, is sending 28 new police officers to work supporting law enforcement agencies across Arizona. NARTA Class 53 graduates celebrated their successful completion of a rigorous 21-week training program on Dec. 8 in the YC Performing Arts Center. The ceremony featured a swearing-in, presentation of individual performance awards, and the traditional pinning of badges by the new police officers’ loved ones.
PRESCOTT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Vigil held for Arizona man killed during car test drive

27-year-old David Navidad-Parra, who was a U.S. Army Captain, was found shot dead on Dec. 16 in the area of 43rd Avenue and McDowell. His suspect, since identified as 29-year-old Abel Uribe, is now behind bars. On Dec. 21, 5 five days after Navidad-Parra was found dead, loved ones gather to remember the victim. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
ARIZONA STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

LEGO Festival Is Coming To Arizona, Promising Fun For All Ages

If you can dream it, you can build it. The iconic LEGO building blocks have spanned across generations for 90 years. No matter your age, at some point in your life, chances are you were either given a set of LEGO blocks or you have constructed something using the small blocks.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Respiratory illness patients filling up Arizona emergency rooms

PHOENIX — Arizona health officials are warning about long wait times at emergency rooms as respiratory illnesses run rampant across the state. “We’re seeing emergency department volumes that are approximately 30% higher than we have in previous periods,” Dr. Michael White, chief clinical officer for Valleywise Health, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Capitol Times

Ducey’s desalination plan clears first hurdle

A plan pushed by Gov. Doug Ducey to use desalinated seawater to address Arizona’s water woes crossed a major hurdle today. Despite transparency concerns from lawmakers, the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority board unanimously approved a resolution today directing the board chairman and staff to begin discussions with IDE Technologies, an Israeli company planning to build a desalination plant on the Sea of Cortez in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico.
ARIZONA STATE

