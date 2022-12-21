ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Bird Droppings: Wondering if any more Orioles moves are in store

Good morning, Camden Chatters. The Orioles ticked another item off their offseason shopping list with their acquisition of catcher James McCann from the Mets late Wednesday night, giving them a veteran backup to Adley Rutschman. They’ve also made modest upgrades in other areas of need this winter, signing veteran Kyle Gibson to join the starting rotation, Adam Frazier to add a versatile lefty bat, and Mychal Givens to bolster the bullpen.
