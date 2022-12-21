Good morning, Camden Chatters. The Orioles ticked another item off their offseason shopping list with their acquisition of catcher James McCann from the Mets late Wednesday night, giving them a veteran backup to Adley Rutschman. They’ve also made modest upgrades in other areas of need this winter, signing veteran Kyle Gibson to join the starting rotation, Adam Frazier to add a versatile lefty bat, and Mychal Givens to bolster the bullpen.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO