Brazoria County, TX

fox26houston.com

Harris County Pct. 4 giving out $20 Lyft Credit for safe holiday rides

HOUSTON - It's important to remain safe for the holidays, which means no drinking and driving, and Harris County police are doing their part to curb drunk driving. Harris County Precinct 4, Constable Mark Herman's Office announced they partnered with the Texas Department of Transportation to keep the holidays safe.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston freeze: Deer Park, Pasadena residents asked to conserve water

DEER PARK, Texas - With the effects of the winter storm hitting Houston, some residents are being asked to conserve water. As a way to avoid pipes from freezing, it is recommended that people drip their faucets to have continuous water flow. However, some areas around Houston are now being asked to conserve water.
PASADENA, TX
crossroadstoday.com

2 die in head-on collision in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – A Point Comfort man and a Houston man were both killed in a head-on collision on Dec. 21 in Jackson County, this being reported on by the Port Lavaca Wave. James Allen Mutchler, 67, of Point Comfort was killed when the Ford F-150 he was...
JACKSON COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston freeze 2022: List of businesses, offices closed due to weather

HOUSTON - The arctic blast is causing some local offices and facilities to close or suspend certain services. Here’s a list of closures that have been announced so far. All Precinct 3 Community Centers will be closed Thursday, December 22 through Tuesday, December 27. All Precinct 3 Parks will...
HOUSTON, TX
Outsider.com

Bats Are Falling From a Bridge in Houston Due To Freezing Temperatures

Houston’s recent freezing temperatures are greatly affecting very important residents who tend to live under bridges – Mexican free-tailed bats. Home to more than 300,000 of these nocturnal creatures, the area typically is the ideal climate for them. However, once the cold front hit Texas, these bats began to go into hypothermic shock and fall from under the bridge onto the pavement below.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: The Crack Shack Coming Soon, Becks Prime Reopens

The Crack Shack, 23501 Cinco Ranch, is slated to open in early 2023 in Katy. Originally founded in San Diego in 2015, the concept is inspired by Southern California/Baja fried chicken. It began as a project from the owners of the upscale San Diego restaurant Juniper and Ivy, a team that includes Founder and CEO Michael Rosen, Director of Culinary Jon Sloan and Director of Operations Dan Pena. The Crack Shack has now expanded to nine fine casual eateries.
KATY, TX
