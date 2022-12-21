Read full article on original website
Harris County Pct. 4 giving out $20 Lyft Credit for safe holiday rides
HOUSTON - It's important to remain safe for the holidays, which means no drinking and driving, and Harris County police are doing their part to curb drunk driving. Harris County Precinct 4, Constable Mark Herman's Office announced they partnered with the Texas Department of Transportation to keep the holidays safe.
Houston freeze: Deer Park, Pasadena residents asked to conserve water
DEER PARK, Texas - With the effects of the winter storm hitting Houston, some residents are being asked to conserve water. As a way to avoid pipes from freezing, it is recommended that people drip their faucets to have continuous water flow. However, some areas around Houston are now being asked to conserve water.
The city of Pasadena asking residents to stop dripping faucets following strain on water supply
The city sent said they are seeing a strain on the water supply system. They are asking you to check specific areas on your property for a water break.
‘Refrain’ due to ‘strain’: City officials in surrounding Houston areas ask residents to stop dripping faucets
HOUSTON – There has already been confusion on whether “to drip or not to drip” during this week’s “big chill,” but that may no longer be an issue because several local officials are asking people in the surrounding Houston areas to stop dripping their faucets as it can cause more harm than good at this time.
City of Pearland shares holiday office closure schedule
Pearland city offices will be closed around the Christmas and New Year's holidays. (Community Impact file photo) According to the city of Pearland official website, city offices will be closed Friday Dec. 23, Monday Dec. 26, Friday Dec. 30 and Monday Jan. 2 for the holidays. The website states garbage collection will run as scheduled.
A look back at Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's biggest moments of 2022
Indictments, a tough campaign challenge and tussles with state leaders marked the judge's year.
Isolated areas in Fort Bend, Trinity, & Montgomery Co. under boil water orders after freezing temps
Please share. Officials in Fort Bend, Trinity, and Montgomery Counties said they especially want to get the message out to people living in apartments and nursing homes.
Harris County Commissioners Court approves highway expansion agreement
Despite public opposition, commissioners voted unanimously to approve an agreement streamlining construction.
Harris County couple says apartment complex sewage problem ruined their Christmas
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Just imagine stepping out of bed onto a soaked rug surrounded by water… to find out that it came out of a toilet. “I don’t know if you stepped on that, but it’s like nasty," said tenant Alison Miller. She said that’s...
Thousands without power in Houston, Harris County amid hard freeze
Centerpoint Energy and Entergy are tracking power outages in the area.
Lake Houston-area lawmakers to tackle property values, education, health care in 88th Texas Legislature
Of the more than 1,300 bills and resolutions that have been filed for the upcoming 88th legislative session thus far, multiple pertain to property values, education, health care and other topics local leaders have dubbed top priorities for the Lake Houston community. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) The 88th Texas Legislature will...
2 die in head-on collision in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – A Point Comfort man and a Houston man were both killed in a head-on collision on Dec. 21 in Jackson County, this being reported on by the Port Lavaca Wave. James Allen Mutchler, 67, of Point Comfort was killed when the Ford F-150 he was...
Bellaire council members select engineering firm tasked with reducing regional flood risks
City Council members approved a contract that authorizes engineering firm Ardurra Group Inc. to start working on projects in the Bellaire area related to flood risk reduction and drainage improvement. (Community Impact file photo) The city of Bellaire is one step closer to addressing long-term flooding over the next 10-20...
Houston freeze 2022: List of businesses, offices closed due to weather
HOUSTON - The arctic blast is causing some local offices and facilities to close or suspend certain services. Here’s a list of closures that have been announced so far. All Precinct 3 Community Centers will be closed Thursday, December 22 through Tuesday, December 27. All Precinct 3 Parks will...
Hair salons, drive thru daiquiris, coffee trucks: All of the Bay Area businesses featured in 2022
A second World Famous Daiquiris & Margaritas To Go opened in Webster in 2021. (Sierra Rozen/Community Impact Newspaper) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local businesses that provide unique services to their community. Here are all of the businesses in the Bay Area that were profiled in 2022.
Houston-area refineries flare chemicals amid arctic freeze
Extreme winter temperatures led facilities in Baytown and Pasadena to burn off excess chemicals.
Bats Are Falling From a Bridge in Houston Due To Freezing Temperatures
Houston’s recent freezing temperatures are greatly affecting very important residents who tend to live under bridges – Mexican free-tailed bats. Home to more than 300,000 of these nocturnal creatures, the area typically is the ideal climate for them. However, once the cold front hit Texas, these bats began to go into hypothermic shock and fall from under the bridge onto the pavement below.
CenterPoint Energy urges Houston residents to take precautions ahead of winter storm
HOUSTON, Tex. - As the winter storm sweeps across the country, Houston residents have been warned that electrical outages are possible. CenterPoint Energy, Houston’s largest electric delivery company, warned residents ahead of the storm, urging caution and preparation regarding potential power outages.
Openings and Closings: The Crack Shack Coming Soon, Becks Prime Reopens
The Crack Shack, 23501 Cinco Ranch, is slated to open in early 2023 in Katy. Originally founded in San Diego in 2015, the concept is inspired by Southern California/Baja fried chicken. It began as a project from the owners of the upscale San Diego restaurant Juniper and Ivy, a team that includes Founder and CEO Michael Rosen, Director of Culinary Jon Sloan and Director of Operations Dan Pena. The Crack Shack has now expanded to nine fine casual eateries.
Friendswood releases freezing weather warning and tips for residents
A release from the city of Friendswood advised residents to stay indoors and stay updated on weather conditions as a cold front moves in Thursday, Dec. 22. (Community Impact file photo) The city of Friendswood released a weather warning ahead of expected freezing temperatures Thursday, Dec. 22, in the afternoon.
