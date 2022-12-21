Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia

Emily Goodwin

On December 20, 2022, the missing Columbia Tennessee woman Emily Goodwin was found by her father deceased under a tree not very far from where her vehicle was abandoned according to a caringbreige.org post from her father Mike Goodwin.

Mike Goodwin went on to say this in his journal entry:

“Today, we found that our sweet Emily has flown to Jesus. As I walked today, I prayed that God would lead me to her… and he did. I discovered her body under a tree, not very far from her car, but in a direction that we didn’t think she would take. An autopsy and investigation is required by state law.

We are devastated and heart broken to lose one of the kindest, most compassionate people to walk the earth. She is now singing the music she loved, in heavens choir! The grief feels crippling, but I still believe that God is always in control and God is always good… we rest in that. Thank you for your love and support.

Mike, Rebecca, Stewart, and Andrew Goodwin.”

There is also a gofundme page set up here for donations.

PREVIOUS STORY BELOW:

The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate 32-year-old missing person Emily Goodwin. Goodwin’s vehicle was found abandoned in the 900 Block area of Bear Creek Pike in Columbia on 12/16/2022.

Goodwin made several concerning statements to family prior to being reported missing. Goodwin is 5’6”tall weighing 140 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Any person with additional information that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to [email protected]