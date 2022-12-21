Tyler Florence Turned Down a Chance to Be on ‘The Bachelor’ for an Interesting Reason

When you think of Tyler Florence , you probably think of cooking shows. The famed chef has appeared on TV for decades as a Food Network star. Florence has spent years hosting several fan favorites for the food-themed network, including The Great Food Truck Race. Florence’s fans almost had the chance to see him in a much different television setting. The acclaimed chef recently revealed that he had an opportunity to appear on The Bachelor but opted to turn it down.

Tyler Florence revealed he was asked to join ‘The Bachelor’

Florence might be best known for his cooking prowess, but apparently, ABC thought he’d make a great eligible bachelor. On his podcast, Two Dudes in a Kitchen , Florence revealed that he had been asked to serve as the bachelor in one of the show’s earlier seasons. Florence went on to explain that he didn’t remember exactly what year it was, but his eldest child was still young, and he didn’t feel right about appearing on TV making out with women in hot tubs.

Tyler Florence | Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Florence’s co-host, Wells Adams, quipped that he had no problem doing such things. Adams famously appeared on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise . He didn’t find love on the show, but he did return to serve as the hotel’s bartender for a few seasons. Adams found love more organically. He is married to Sarah Hyland .

According to Us Weekly , Hyland revealed that she met Adams when he “slid into her DMs.” The pair started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in July 2019. They wed in 2022.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams | Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

I Heart Media launched Two Dudes in a Kitchen in November 2022. In the podcast, Florence and Adams discuss all things food and life. Florence, a world-renowned restauranter, and Adams, an amateur chef, combine forces to make food fun and accessible for everyone.

Is Tyler Florence married?

Florence’s decision to decline The Bachelor wasn’t a bad one. As it turned out, the famed chef didn’t need a reality TV series to find his partner. In 2006, Florence married Tolan Clark, a beauty queen. Clark competed for Miss USA, representing the state of Wyoming, in 1994. The couple dated for a couple of years before tying the knot, so they met right around the time Florence was considered as a contestant on The Bachelor .

Tyler Florence | Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

After the couple married, they moved from New York to California, where Florence opened a kitchenware store. It has since been shuttered. Florence and Clark have three children: Miles, Hayden, and Dorothy. Miles Florence is Florence’s son from his first marriage. While Florence tends to keep his social media profiles mostly professional, Clark is known to share photos of the family via Instagram.

Tyler Florence isn’t the only celebrity to turn down the show

Florence found his wife without a reality TV show. Several other celebrities were also offered the show but opted to turn it down. All of them have gone on to find partners in more traditional ways. According to Us Weekly , Jonathan Scott was approached by the show multiple times over the years. The Property Brothers star turned it down each time. Scott has been dating Zooey Deschanel since 2019. The couple might not have met as contestants on The Bachelor , but they did meet on a show. Deschanel and Scott started dating after appearing on Carpool Karaoke together.

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel | Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Related

Jillian Harris Said She Remortgaged Her House’ Ahead of Her Apppearance on ‘The Bachelor’

Tyler Cameron , who appeared as a contestant on The Bachelorette , turned down the chance to appear on The Bachelor . Cameron claimed it just wasn’t what he wanted to do at that point. He began dating Paige Lorenze, a model, several months ago. Charlie Ebersol was also approached about doing the show. He told E! News that the phone call was among the most “awkward” in his life and that he never considered taking part in the show. Ebersol has been married since 2017.