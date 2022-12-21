‘Love Actually’: Does Laura Linney’s Character End up With Karl in the Sequel?

One of the most popular Christmas movies contains 10 different love stories , but not all have happy endings. Since Love Actually takes place primarily in London, most of the actors are British, making Laura Linney one of the only Americans in the film. And her character’s arc is among the more tragic tales.

Laura Linney plays Sarah in ‘Love Actually’

Laura Linney and Rodrigo Santoro | Photo by J. Vespa/WireImage

The stories in Love Actually are all connected, so Laura Linney’s character Sarah is associated with numerous other characters. Sarah first appears at Juliet and Peter’s wedding, played by Kiera Knightley and Chiwetel Ejiofor. And she’s sitting next to Colin Firth’s Jamie as they are friends. But that’s not where Linney’s main plotline in the movie lies.

Later, the audience learns that Sarah works for Harry, played by Alan Rickman, at his graphic design company. She has been working there for two years, seven months, three days, and two hours. And Sarah’s been in love with her co-worker Karl, played by Rodrigo Santoro , for two years, seven months, three days, and an hour and 30 minutes.

Sarah and Karl confront their feelings for one another at the company’s Christmas party, where they dance together. Karl drives Sarah home, and she invites him in. However, when they’re about to have sex, Sarah’s brother Michael, who has a mental illness, calls. And she has to visit him.

At the end of Love Actually , Sarah and Karl work late on Christmas Eve. He wishes her a merry Christmas just before he leaves, but nothing more happens. So the question of whether or not Sarah and Karl end up together is left in the air.

The ‘Love Actually’ sequel features Laura Linney, but not Rodrigo Santoro

In March 2017, BBC broadcasted Red Nose Day Actually , a short sequel to Love Actually , to raise funds for Red Nose Day.

In the original version of the Love Actually sequel, Laura Linney didn’t appear. However, NBC aired the short film a couple of months later that included Sarah and gave fans an update on her love story.

Sadly, Rodrigo Santoro’s Karl is nowhere to be seen in Red Nose Day Actually . Instead, Patrick Dempsey , who isn’t in the original movie, is the man in Sarah’s life. Dempsey plays her husband; they have children, cats, and a house together.

It’s unclear what happened to Karl, but perhaps Sarah moved back to the United States, met Dempsey’s character, and moved on with her life.

Rodrigo Santoro has a different ending for Sarah and Karl

Although the Love Actually sequel confirms that Laura Linney and Rodrigo Santoro’s characters don’t end up together, Santoro has another conclusion in mind.

During an appearance on Buzzfeed News ‘ show AM to PM , the actor discussed the Christmas movie and his interpretation of Sarah and Karl’s relationship after the film.

“I personally love the movie,” Santoro shared. “It’s so well written, and that’s one of the reasons that the movie’s still there and it’s one of the people’s favorites. It’s complicated, it’s complex, it’s sweet, it’s just smart, it’s fun, and it’s just a blessing to have been a part of it.”

And he believes that Sarah and Karl got their happily ever after. Santoro said, “Yes, definitely yes. I’m much more mature now. Different times. Sixteen years later!”

The actor is also on board for making a proper sequel.

“That would be great to get all those actors together 16 years later [and find out] what happened to them,” Santoro explained. “There was talk. I don’t know if they ever really meant it, but they were talking about a sequel. But I don’t know if it will ever come. I would love that!”

Love Actually is available to stream on Peacock. And fans can watch Red Nose Day Actually on Facebook .