Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ScrantonTed RiversScranton, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
3 Great Pizza Places In ScrantonTed RiversScranton, PA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pies in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenKingsley, PA
Related
WOLF
Nanticoke woman sentenced for multiple burglaries in 2020
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO., (WOLF) — A Nanticoke woman was sentenced Thursday for stealing from homes in Dallas and Plymouth townships in 2020. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Sandra Lee Davis, 41, was sentenced to 6.5 to 13 years in prison on four total counts of theft and four total counts of receiving stolen property. Davis pled guilty to the charges on November 14th.
WOLF
Carbon County man dies in fatal crash
LEHIGH TWP, NORTHHAMPTON CO, (WOLF) — The Northampton County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a man from Carbon County who died in a fatal crash. Officials say Gregory Allen Mertz, a 63-year-old male, from Palmerton, was involved in a two-vehicle accident at approximately 9:13 PM in the 1100 block of Riverview Drive (SR-145) in Lehigh Township, Northampton County.
WOLF
Child Hunger Outreach Partners to move from Tunkhannok branch to Scranton
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — Child Hunger outreach partners is moving from their Tunkhannok branch to Scranton. The organization runs programs to help children facing food insecurity including the backpack program. They said a lot of kids they help are in the Scranton school district so the move will make...
WOLF
Kay's Lake Ariel is burned by overnight fire
Lake Ariel, Wayne Co. — The subzero temperatures made putting out a large fire at Kay's Lake Ariel early this morning a challenge for Lake Ariel volunteer firefighters. Lake Ariel Fire Chief Chris DiPierro says they not only fought the fire but also the strong winter weather as well.
WOLF
Fire in Pittston, weather causes issues for firefighters
Pittston, Luzerne county (WOLF) — Earlier today, a fire broke out at 54 Welsh Street in Pittston. One woman was inside the home and made it out safety to their neighbor’s house to call 911. According to the Assistant Fire Chief, fire crews arrived on scene to a...
WOLF
Section of Broadway St. in Scranton temporarily closes amid bridge work
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Part of Broadway Street in Scranton closed on Friday morning, allowing crews to work to install a barrier that will permanently close a portion of the Broadway Street Bridge. Scranton Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti's office announced that a recent inspection by PennDOT showed...
WOLF
One local pizzeria giving back to community with free dinner
Swoyersville, Luzerne County (WOLF) — One local pizzeria is celebrating their one year by giving away free dinner on Christmas Eve. 160 meals were prepped for today and were halfway gone in the first 30 minutes. Andrew France, owner of Brasi's Pizzeria in Swoyersville created a unique way to...
WOLF
Last Minute Seafood Holiday Shopping at Schiff's
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Many customers lined outside of Schiff’s Market in Scranton today, hoping to get some seafood ahead of the holidays. Schiff’s says that their stand can help with preparing a Christmas Eve feast, traditionally known as the Feast of Seven Fishes. Now the...
WOLF
Holiday Farmer's Market in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The Carbondale Farmer's Market continued on Thursday, and FOX56 was there to check it out!. It was located a the UNC Fallbrook Healthy Aging Campus. It's a weekly, year-round market where you can things buy things like fresh vegetables and fruits for the holidays.
Comments / 0