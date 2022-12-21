NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO., (WOLF) — A Nanticoke woman was sentenced Thursday for stealing from homes in Dallas and Plymouth townships in 2020. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Sandra Lee Davis, 41, was sentenced to 6.5 to 13 years in prison on four total counts of theft and four total counts of receiving stolen property. Davis pled guilty to the charges on November 14th.

