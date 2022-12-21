Giants Playoff Chances: How the Giants Can Clinch a Spot in the NFL Playoffs in Week 16

With a 6-1 start to the 2022 season, the New York Giants seemed poised to cruise into the NFL Playoffs for the first time in six years.

But after getting that sixth win in Jacksonville in Week 7, Brian Daboll & Co. went just 1-4-1 over their next six games to drop to 7-5-1, drastically diminishing the Giants’ playoff chances. Thankfully for the New York faithful, however, the Giants picked up a much-needed victory over the rival Washington Commanders this past Sunday night and can now officially punch their ticket to the playoffs in Week 16.

Giants playoff chances: How the Giants can clinch a playoff berth in Week 16

Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field on December 18, 2022 | Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Related

NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Who’s In and Who’s Out Heading Into Week 16?

Now at 8-5-1, the New York Giants sit in third place in the NFC East behind the Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) and Dallas Cowboys (10-4) but are still in the No. 6 slot in the NFC playoff picture heading into their Week 16 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings .

There are three scenarios in which the Giants can clinch a spot in the postseason this week, all of which involve them defeating Minnesota on the road on Christmas Eve. And that certainly won’t be an easy task as Kirk Cousins & Co., who are coming off the biggest comeback in NFL history, are 7-1 at U.S. Bank Stadium this season, losing only to the Cowboys in Week 11.

Minnesota is currently a 3.5-point favorite. So not only will the underdog Giants need to beat the Vikings, but they’ll also need some help to clinch a postseason spot in Week 16. Here’s a look at each scenario:

Giants win vs. Vikings + Commanders lose vs. 49ers + Lions lose vs. Panthers

Giants win vs. Vikings + Commanders lose vs. 49ers + Seahawks lose vs. Chiefs

Giants win vs. Vikings + Lions lose vs. Panthers + Seahawks lose vs. Chiefs

If New York loses to Minnesota and Washington, Detroit, and Seattle all win their respective games, FiveThirtyEight puts the Giants’ playoff chances at 53%.

The post Giants Playoff Chances: How the Giants Can Clinch a Spot in the NFL Playoffs in Week 16 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .