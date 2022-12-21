ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportscasting

Giants Playoff Chances: How the Giants Can Clinch a Spot in the NFL Playoffs in Week 16

By Luke Norris
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago

With a 6-1 start to the 2022 season, the New York Giants seemed poised to cruise into the NFL Playoffs for the first time in six years.

But after getting that sixth win in Jacksonville in Week 7, Brian Daboll & Co. went just 1-4-1 over their next six games to drop to 7-5-1, drastically diminishing the Giants’ playoff chances. Thankfully for the New York faithful, however, the Giants picked up a much-needed victory over the rival Washington Commanders this past Sunday night and can now officially punch their ticket to the playoffs in Week 16.

Giants playoff chances: How the Giants can clinch a playoff berth in Week 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xi52G_0jqTGzvk00
Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field on December 18, 2022 | Todd Olszewski/Getty Images
Related

NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Who’s In and Who’s Out Heading Into Week 16?

Now at 8-5-1, the New York Giants sit in third place in the NFC East behind the Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) and Dallas Cowboys (10-4) but are still in the No. 6 slot in the NFC playoff picture heading into their Week 16 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings .

There are three scenarios in which the Giants can clinch a spot in the postseason this week, all of which involve them defeating Minnesota on the road on Christmas Eve. And that certainly won’t be an easy task as Kirk Cousins & Co., who are coming off the biggest comeback in NFL history, are 7-1 at U.S. Bank Stadium this season, losing only to the Cowboys in Week 11.

Minnesota is currently a 3.5-point favorite. So not only will the underdog Giants need to beat the Vikings, but they’ll also need some help to clinch a postseason spot in Week 16. Here’s a look at each scenario:

  • Giants win vs. Vikings + Commanders lose vs. 49ers + Lions lose vs. Panthers
  • Giants win vs. Vikings + Commanders lose vs. 49ers + Seahawks lose vs. Chiefs
  • Giants win vs. Vikings + Lions lose vs. Panthers + Seahawks lose vs. Chiefs

If New York loses to Minnesota and Washington, Detroit, and Seattle all win their respective games, FiveThirtyEight puts the Giants’ playoff chances at 53%.

The post Giants Playoff Chances: How the Giants Can Clinch a Spot in the NFL Playoffs in Week 16 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

The biggest reason the Eagles blew it in Dallas

ARLINGTON, Texas — Miles Sanders knew what was coming and he opted to just get it over with. Still in full uniform and standing by his locker, Sanders took ownership for his major blunder on Saturday afternoon in the Eagles’ 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. “Fumbled. Gotta hold...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Predicting Notable NFL Upset This Weekend

During this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd unveiled his upset pick for Week 16. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Patriots knocking off the Bengals this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Cowherd thinks New England's defense will be able to slow down Cincinnati's offense,...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Former Pro Bowler Expected To Make Cowboys Debut This Weekend

The Cowboys may get a lift on offense this Saturday when they host the Eagles. During an appearance on 105.3 FM this Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced that wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will make his 2022 season debut this weekend. Hilton signed a contract with the Cowboys earlier this...
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Jalen Hurts injury timeline revealed

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with a shoulder injury that sidelined him from Saturday’s 40-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ Week 17 game next Sunday against the New Orleans Saints remains uncertain. However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed Sunday that Hurts will push to return to the lineup Read more... The post Jalen Hurts injury timeline revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

‘I’m OK!’ Cowboys Car Wreck Video: Rookie OUT vs. Eagles?

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams says he is “OK” after he was involved in a Thursday afternoon car crash in Plano. But as of Friday morning, the Cowboys have yet to clear him for the weekend’s game, team owner Jerry Jones telling 105.3 The Fan that Williams’ status is dependent on the “concussion question.”
Sporting News

NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 16

Six NFL teams have clinched playoff berths thus far in 2022. Four more could join them in Week 16, while a couple of teams can officially clinch division titles as well. That means we could have a pretty clear look at the playoff picture by the end of Christmas Day, and more than a handful of teams could see their mathematical chances of qualifying for the postseason evaporate.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

223K+
Followers
33K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy