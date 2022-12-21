ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WLNS

Typically busy shopping days deserted as snowstorm hits Michigan

Typically busy shopping days deserted as snowstorm hits Michigan
MICHIGAN STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Blowing snow disrupts roads, 14K without power Friday as storm hits

A severe storm with strong winds and arctic cold hit Michigan on Friday, leaving more than 14,000 without power, though snow accumulation was less than originally forecast. From the Ohio border into the metro suburbs, expect increasing wind speeds and another 1 to 2 inches of snow, says Kyle Klein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. That could brings totals up to 3 inches through Saturday as western lake effect could continue snow overnight into Saturday, Christmas Eve. Areas north of Flint could see another 2 to 3 inches.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Plow Tracker: Keep This Map Handy All Season

Okay, so we didn’t get the huge amounts of snow that they were predicting, at least not in much of Michigan. Of course, the west side of the state is a different story, as they are getting pummeled, but they’re used to the lake-effect snow. Even if we...
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Winter Storm Causes Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Store to Close

Well, even Michigan’s favorite Christmas store couldn’t beat the storm. Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland is closing early because of it. The huge Christmas store is usually open almost every day, including on Christmas Eve. Now, it will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. It’s usually closed on Christmas Day.
MICHIGAN STATE
WZZM 13

Travel conditions worsen Friday Overnight

MICHIGAN, USA — Impactful winter weather has continued across West Michigan, with several inches of fresh snowfall on the ground and the arrival of bitterly cold temperatures. Unfortunately, conditions will only worsen as we continue into Friday evening with lake effect snow and gusty winds that increase in coverage and intensity.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Open Letter To Winter Storm Elliott

Thank you for ensuring that mid Michigan will have a white Christmas. I have wanted one of these for many years. Your arrival is just in time. I have lived in Michigan most of my life. I grew up on Lake Michigan and had a white Christmas every year. I am not compaining about your arrival or the snow that will be coming along with you. I do have a few things to get off my chest.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Tracking power outages during winter storm

Tracking power outages during winter storm
MICHIGAN STATE
WZZM 13

Already A Mess, And The Blizzard Is Just Getting Started!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several inches of fresh snowfall had already fallen around West Michigan by 9 p.m. on Thursday, and traffic was being slowed by crashes and poor driving conditions. The bad news, this is just the beginning and blizzard conditions have not even started yet. As of...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Dangerous sub-zero wind chills to continue, how to spot signs of frostbite

In addition to the blizzard conditions that have shut down some state highways, this storm system carried bitterly cold Arctic air into Michigan. These dangerously cold temperatures and sub-zero wind chills are expected to continue into Christmas and then early next week. Wind chills are so cold that people can suffer frostbite injuries within minutes to exposed skin, the National Weather Service is warning people.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across the region

Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across the region
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Southeast Michigan at risk of 'Flash Freeze' as Christmas winter storm moves in

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A winter storm is expected to impact Southeast Michigan Thursday evening into Saturday causing dangerous driving conditions. Thursday, we could see a "Flash Freeze" as temperatures plummet near midnight, according to FOX 2 meteorologist Derek Kevra. A "Flash Freeze" occurs when there is a mixture...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan winter storm: Live weather radar, traffic updates

The first major storm of the winter season barrelled into Michigan with a vengeance on Friday. In the southeast part of the state, the National Weather Service in White Lake forecasts additional snow of up to 3 inches and wind chills of 10 to 20 degrees below zero Friday and Saturday. A winter storm warning began at 7 p.m. Thursday in every area county, including Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, and is expected to last through Saturday...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Warning! Temperatures Are Ideal For Frostbite

Winter storm Elliott is still making his way through mid Michigan. Temperatures today are bitter cold. The current temp as I am writing this is 6 degrees, with a "feels like" temp of -15 degrees. Forecasted high temps thru monday top out at 20 degrees with lows around 10-14 degrees.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

100.7 WITL

Lansing, MI
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

