WLNS
Typically busy shopping days deserted as snowstorm hits Michigan
Typically busy shopping days deserted as snowstorm hits Michigan. Typically busy shopping days deserted as snowstorm …. Typically busy shopping days deserted as snowstorm hits Michigan. Will my packages arrive before Christmas?. Will my packages arrive before Christmas?. Woman dies from cold in Bath Township. Woman dies from cold in...
Blizzard continues Saturday, roads remain snow-covered
Travel will remain dangerous Saturday, especially in counties along the lakeshore, as a blizzard warning remains in effect for most of West Michigan until 7 p.m.
Detroit News
Winter storm driving gusty winds, frigid temperatures on Christmas Eve
Friday's winter storm has moved northeast of Michigan but will continue sending gusty winds and affecting temperatures throughout Christmas Eve, according to the National Weather Service. "The main thing is still the winds are going to be pretty gusty out there — not as strong as yesterday — but we...
americanmilitarynews.com
Blowing snow disrupts roads, 14K without power Friday as storm hits
A severe storm with strong winds and arctic cold hit Michigan on Friday, leaving more than 14,000 without power, though snow accumulation was less than originally forecast. From the Ohio border into the metro suburbs, expect increasing wind speeds and another 1 to 2 inches of snow, says Kyle Klein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. That could brings totals up to 3 inches through Saturday as western lake effect could continue snow overnight into Saturday, Christmas Eve. Areas north of Flint could see another 2 to 3 inches.
wcsx.com
Michigan Plow Tracker: Keep This Map Handy All Season
Okay, so we didn’t get the huge amounts of snow that they were predicting, at least not in much of Michigan. Of course, the west side of the state is a different story, as they are getting pummeled, but they’re used to the lake-effect snow. Even if we...
wrif.com
Winter Storm Causes Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Store to Close
Well, even Michigan’s favorite Christmas store couldn’t beat the storm. Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland is closing early because of it. The huge Christmas store is usually open almost every day, including on Christmas Eve. Now, it will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. It’s usually closed on Christmas Day.
Watch the Temp Michigan. At What Point Does Salt Stop Working?
What temperatures are too cold for salt to melt the ice on the roads?. This winter storm causing huge problems for drivers on the road. At times like these, it is important to know a few things about the weather and at what point salt doesn't even melt the ice.
WZZM 13
Travel conditions worsen Friday Overnight
MICHIGAN, USA — Impactful winter weather has continued across West Michigan, with several inches of fresh snowfall on the ground and the arrival of bitterly cold temperatures. Unfortunately, conditions will only worsen as we continue into Friday evening with lake effect snow and gusty winds that increase in coverage and intensity.
A winter storm could wreak havoc across Michigan. What Consumers Energy is doing
Heavy snow, freezing temperatures and damaging wind gusts are all expected with this winter storm and with that combination in a flash the power could go out.
Holiday weekend Blizzard to ruin Christmas plans around Michigan
The dangerous storm system will cancel many plans into Christmas. Expect white-out conditions and life-threatening wind chill values that could last into Sunday.
Open Letter To Winter Storm Elliott
Thank you for ensuring that mid Michigan will have a white Christmas. I have wanted one of these for many years. Your arrival is just in time. I have lived in Michigan most of my life. I grew up on Lake Michigan and had a white Christmas every year. I am not compaining about your arrival or the snow that will be coming along with you. I do have a few things to get off my chest.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan road conditions: 'Double whammy' of winds, temperatures making driving 'feel like a snow globe'
(FOX 2) - Southeast Michigan has traded one winter weather demon for another after projections for snow totals started falling overnight. But wind gusts will be blowing around whatever snow ends up falling. According to Diane Cross with the Michigan Department of Transportation, driving around Metro Detroit will "feel like...
WOOD
Tracking power outages during winter storm
Shoppers brave blizzard for last-minute Christmas …. The blizzard did not stop some people from braving the elements in order to get some last-minute holiday shopping in. (Dec. 23, 2022) Crews continue uphill battle to remove snow. How long it will take crews to clean up the roads completely will...
WZZM 13
Already A Mess, And The Blizzard Is Just Getting Started!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several inches of fresh snowfall had already fallen around West Michigan by 9 p.m. on Thursday, and traffic was being slowed by crashes and poor driving conditions. The bad news, this is just the beginning and blizzard conditions have not even started yet. As of...
Dangerous sub-zero wind chills to continue, how to spot signs of frostbite
In addition to the blizzard conditions that have shut down some state highways, this storm system carried bitterly cold Arctic air into Michigan. These dangerously cold temperatures and sub-zero wind chills are expected to continue into Christmas and then early next week. Wind chills are so cold that people can suffer frostbite injuries within minutes to exposed skin, the National Weather Service is warning people.
WOOD
Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across the region
Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across …. Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across the region. Saturday, blizzard conditions are expected to continue, before letting up during the evening. Temperatures will remain low. (Dec. 23, 2022) Shoppers brave blizzard for last-minute Christmas …. The blizzard did not stop some people from...
fox2detroit.com
Southeast Michigan at risk of 'Flash Freeze' as Christmas winter storm moves in
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A winter storm is expected to impact Southeast Michigan Thursday evening into Saturday causing dangerous driving conditions. Thursday, we could see a "Flash Freeze" as temperatures plummet near midnight, according to FOX 2 meteorologist Derek Kevra. A "Flash Freeze" occurs when there is a mixture...
Michigan winter storm: Live weather radar, traffic updates
The first major storm of the winter season barrelled into Michigan with a vengeance on Friday. In the southeast part of the state, the National Weather Service in White Lake forecasts additional snow of up to 3 inches and wind chills of 10 to 20 degrees below zero Friday and Saturday. A winter storm warning began at 7 p.m. Thursday in every area county, including Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, and is expected to last through Saturday...
Hazardous, life-threatening conditions persist in SE Michigan even as experts reduce snow totals — Here's what to know
Winter can certainly pack a punch without much snow, experts warned, as a ‘once in a generation’ arctic freeze and dangerous wind gusts slammed into Southeast Michigan early Friday morning — even if snow totals are less than earlier predicted.
Warning! Temperatures Are Ideal For Frostbite
Winter storm Elliott is still making his way through mid Michigan. Temperatures today are bitter cold. The current temp as I am writing this is 6 degrees, with a "feels like" temp of -15 degrees. Forecasted high temps thru monday top out at 20 degrees with lows around 10-14 degrees.
