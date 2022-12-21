ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Citrus County Chronicle

Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander knew the secondary needed to start playing better against the Miami Dolphins after defensive backs coach Jerry Gray surprisingly yelled at them at halftime. “That woke us up for sure,” Alexander said. “He doesn’t really yell, but he was yelling...
GREEN BAY, WI
Citrus County Chronicle

James Cook rushes for career-high 99 yards for surging Bills

CHICAGO (AP) — James Cook has come a long way since training camp. All the way to helping the Buffalo Bills roll to a big road win on a frigid Saturday in December. Cook rushed for a career-high 99 yards and scored his third NFL touchdown during Buffalo's 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Cook and Devin Singletary led the way as the Bills gained a season-high 254 yards rushing while clinching the AFC East title.
BUFFALO, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild card berth.
GREEN BAY, WI
Citrus County Chronicle

Hurts out, Goedert in as Eagles visit NFC East rival Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Quarterback Jalen Hurts is out with a sprained throwing shoulder, and tight end Dallas Goedert is active as Philadelphia tries to clinch the top seed in the NFC in a visit to Dallas. Gardner Minshew is set for his first start of the season Saturday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Chiefs dump Seahawks 24-10, stay tied for AFC's best record

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Even as the Kansas City Chiefs squeaked out wins the past few weeks, coach Andy Reid lamented both the state of their inexperienced defense and their inability to put away struggling teams. They showed massive improvement in both areas against Seattle on Saturday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Citrus County Chronicle

Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and facing first-and-goal from the Cincinnati 5-yard line with 1:05 remaining.
Citrus County Chronicle

Vikings edge Giants 27-24 on Joseph's game-ending 61-yard FG

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson got the ball just far enough across midfield for Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell to summon Greg Joseph for a kick he'd never before made in a game from that distance. The Vikings found those extra edges in the crucial moments yet again.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Citrus County Chronicle

Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase

CLEVELAND (AP) — On a freezing day for football, the Browns' most jarring chill came at the end. Unable to deliver the big play in the clutch, quarterback Deshaun Watson's second home game ended with him being sacked, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start.
CLEVELAND, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Falcons eliminated from playoff chase in a familiar fashion

BALTIMORE (AP) — In a season filled with narrow losses, the Atlanta Falcons saw their slim playoff hopes end by virtue of a chilling defeat that featured a familiar slow start and ended with coach Arthur Smith again talking about the team's need to show progress. In between the...
ATLANTA, GA
Citrus County Chronicle

Huntley, Ravens beat Falcons 17-9, secure playoff spot

BALTIMORE (AP) — As coach John Harbaugh discussed Baltimore's victory over Atlanta, a television in the back of the news conference room was showing the Cincinnati-New England game. When the Bengals finally sealed their victory, Harbaugh's Ravens were assured of a postseason spot.
BALTIMORE, MD
Citrus County Chronicle

Nets beat Bucks, tie longest win streak in Brooklyn at 8

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 24 points, and the Nets held Giannis Antetokounmpo scoreless in the fourth quarter to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-100 on Friday night, winning their eighth straight to match their longest winning streak since moving to Brooklyn a decade ago. Nic Claxton made...
BROOKLYN, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Warriors' Curry out 2 more weeks with left shoulder injury

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana. The 34-year-old Curry, who is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Ravens, Falcons may need to run -- even more than usual

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson is out for a third straight game, and Marcus Mariota is on injured reserve. Now the Ravens and Falcons — both ranked near the top of the NFL in rushing — are facing off on what is expected to be a cold, windy day in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD

