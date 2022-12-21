Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander knew the secondary needed to start playing better against the Miami Dolphins after defensive backs coach Jerry Gray surprisingly yelled at them at halftime. “That woke us up for sure,” Alexander said. “He doesn’t really yell, but he was yelling...
James Cook rushes for career-high 99 yards for surging Bills
CHICAGO (AP) — James Cook has come a long way since training camp. All the way to helping the Buffalo Bills roll to a big road win on a frigid Saturday in December. Cook rushed for a career-high 99 yards and scored his third NFL touchdown during Buffalo's 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Cook and Devin Singletary led the way as the Bills gained a season-high 254 yards rushing while clinching the AFC East title.
Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild card berth.
Hurts out, Goedert in as Eagles visit NFC East rival Cowboys
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Quarterback Jalen Hurts is out with a sprained throwing shoulder, and tight end Dallas Goedert is active as Philadelphia tries to clinch the top seed in the NFC in a visit to Dallas. Gardner Minshew is set for his first start of the season Saturday...
Chiefs dump Seahawks 24-10, stay tied for AFC's best record
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Even as the Kansas City Chiefs squeaked out wins the past few weeks, coach Andy Reid lamented both the state of their inexperienced defense and their inability to put away struggling teams. They showed massive improvement in both areas against Seattle on Saturday.
Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and facing first-and-goal from the Cincinnati 5-yard line with 1:05 remaining.
Vikings edge Giants 27-24 on Joseph's game-ending 61-yard FG
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson got the ball just far enough across midfield for Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell to summon Greg Joseph for a kick he'd never before made in a game from that distance. The Vikings found those extra edges in the crucial moments yet again.
Minshew comes up just short of heroics as Eagles fill-in QB
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Gardner Minshew had a chance for a Hollywood ending. Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to wait at least a few more days to clinch the top seed in the NFC.
Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase
CLEVELAND (AP) — On a freezing day for football, the Browns' most jarring chill came at the end. Unable to deliver the big play in the clutch, quarterback Deshaun Watson's second home game ended with him being sacked, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start.
Falcons eliminated from playoff chase in a familiar fashion
BALTIMORE (AP) — In a season filled with narrow losses, the Atlanta Falcons saw their slim playoff hopes end by virtue of a chilling defeat that featured a familiar slow start and ended with coach Arthur Smith again talking about the team's need to show progress. In between the...
Huntley, Ravens beat Falcons 17-9, secure playoff spot
BALTIMORE (AP) — As coach John Harbaugh discussed Baltimore's victory over Atlanta, a television in the back of the news conference room was showing the Cincinnati-New England game. When the Bengals finally sealed their victory, Harbaugh's Ravens were assured of a postseason spot.
Nets beat Bucks, tie longest win streak in Brooklyn at 8
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 24 points, and the Nets held Giannis Antetokounmpo scoreless in the fourth quarter to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-100 on Friday night, winning their eighth straight to match their longest winning streak since moving to Brooklyn a decade ago. Nic Claxton made...
Saints overcome deficit, bitter cold to beat Browns 17-10
CLEVELAND (AP) — Without a roof over their heads, the Saints went outside and handled the frightful weather — and the Browns. They're still in the playoff mix.
Embiid, Harden help 76ers blow by Knicks to win 8th straight
NEW YORK (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers weren't playing well, and worse than that, Joel Embiid thought he was playing soft. He and James Harden have the Sixers on too good a roll to stay down too long.
Texans snap 9-game skid by beating skidding Titans 19-14
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off.
Warriors' Curry out 2 more weeks with left shoulder injury
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana. The 34-year-old Curry, who is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6...
Ravens, Falcons may need to run -- even more than usual
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson is out for a third straight game, and Marcus Mariota is on injured reserve. Now the Ravens and Falcons — both ranked near the top of the NFL in rushing — are facing off on what is expected to be a cold, windy day in Baltimore.
