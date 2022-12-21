ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
getthecoast.com

New multi-purpose buildings being constructed across Okaloosa high schools

On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Get The Coast toured the new multi-purpose building that’s being constructed at Fort Walton Beach High School with Superintendent Marcus Chambers and Principal John Spolski. These multi-purpose buildings are being constructed at high schools across the district, with 19 total projects happening across 15...
WEAR

Man charged for killing Okaloosa County deputy on Christmas Eve

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Saturday night who fatally shot one of their own deputies. Timothy Paul Price-Williams, of Fort Walton Beach, is charged with homicide - first degree premeditated murder. According to an arrest report, a female victim called in Saturday morning...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

35 Navy Exchange Pensacola customers have holiday layaways paid off

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Christmas surprise was delivered to Navy families around the world, including in Pensacola. 35 families arrived at the Navy Exchange in Pensacola to pay off their layaways, and found the bill was already paid. Four-dozen vendors chipped in to provide the gift to families at 34...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Replica of Christopher Columbus' ship docks on Okaloosa Island

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A traveling museum is now in Fort Walton Beach. An accurate replica of Christopher Columbus' "Pinta" is at the Brooks Bridge Marina on Okaloosa Island. The ship travels around the country, starting its season in Mobile. Stephen Sanger, the ship's captain, says its goal is...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

Trial date set for Pensacola man charged with raping teenage girl

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A trial date is set for a Pensacola man charged with raping a teenage girl. 59-year-old Sandor Bozsar's trial is scheduled for late March. Escambia County deputies arrested him last month. The sheriff's office says a teenage girl had missed her bus on Nov. 10. She told...
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

St. Joe Company purchases 3 major properties

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The St. Joe company announced it purchased three properties in Bay and Walton Counties, according to a news release from the company. St. Joe closed on the sale of The Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach. It’s a 55-room hotel in the 30A corridor. The company now owns three hotels on 30A with two additional hotels under construction, set to open up in 2023.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

30-year-old Pensacola man dies after crash on Mobile Highway

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Escambia County early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of Mobile Highway and Edison Drive at approximately 1:58 a.m. According to FHP, an 82-year-old woman from California was attempting to make a...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy