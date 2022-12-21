Read full article on original website
WEAR
10 children adopted at Northwest Florida Health Network's 'Christmas Adoption Ceremony'
Escambia County, Fla. -- 10 children were adopted into a permanent home as part of Northwest Florida Health Network's annual "Christmas Adoption Ceremony." NWF Health Network is the only public organization in the country to have annual Christmas adoptions. The organization has been having the adoptions annually in Jackson and...
getthecoast.com
New multi-purpose buildings being constructed across Okaloosa high schools
On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Get The Coast toured the new multi-purpose building that’s being constructed at Fort Walton Beach High School with Superintendent Marcus Chambers and Principal John Spolski. These multi-purpose buildings are being constructed at high schools across the district, with 19 total projects happening across 15...
WEAR
Santa Rosa Sheriff gives update on Grayson Eagan's arrest at News Conference
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A News Conference was held at the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office in Milton Friday morning. The conference was held at 11 a.m. and Sheriff Bob Johnson spoke -- giving an update on the arrest of Grayson Eagan. Eagan was arrested Thursday night following a...
WEAR
'There is Hope and Huts for Our Friends' gives gifts to children in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Over a hundred children in Pensacola received a little Christmas cheer Friday night. "There is Hope and Huts for Our Friends" hosted a Christmas celebration to help the kids who might not be able to receive gifts this Christmas. There was food, drinks, gifts and raffle prizes...
WEAR
'Wonderful Christmas Winter Wonderland' toy giveaway held at Quinette Community Center
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Several ministries gathered together Saturday to host a "Wonderful Christmas Winter Wonderland" at the Quinette Community Center. The event was held to help underprivileged children in the community. The children received toys, food, games, haircuts and more. The organizers of the event said they wanted to...
WEAR
Man charged for killing Okaloosa County deputy on Christmas Eve
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Saturday night who fatally shot one of their own deputies. Timothy Paul Price-Williams, of Fort Walton Beach, is charged with homicide - first degree premeditated murder. According to an arrest report, a female victim called in Saturday morning...
WEAR
Firefighters, deputies on scene of large structure fire in Seagrove Beach
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- South Walton firefighters and Walton County deputies are on scene of a large structure fire in Seagrove Beach that started Friday morning. South Walton Fire District says the fire ignited on Oasis Lane and rapidly spread to neighboring structures. Firefighters say they are continuing to extinguish...
UPDATE: Death investigation being conducted after structure fire
Updated 11:20 p.m. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County fire crews responded to a fire structure Saturday afternoon. A structure caught on fire around 4 p.m. on Danny Drive and Thomas Drive. Investigators said the home was being rented by 6 out of state people. They added that the fire started while food […]
WEAR
Willingham Seafood Company in Valparaiso mourns the loss of business from fire
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A business in Valparaiso is at a total loss Saturday morning after a fire broke out at the company's building. The fire happened at the Willingham Seafood Company located on 195 N John Sims Pkwy. According to the company, multiple fire departments and police officers in...
WEAR
35 Navy Exchange Pensacola customers have holiday layaways paid off
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Christmas surprise was delivered to Navy families around the world, including in Pensacola. 35 families arrived at the Navy Exchange in Pensacola to pay off their layaways, and found the bill was already paid. Four-dozen vendors chipped in to provide the gift to families at 34...
WEAR
Escambia River Electric Cooperative gives tips to help lower power usage during cold snap
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- With the historic cold snap, the Escambia River Electric Cooperative is asking members to use their energy wisely. EREC uses a wholesale power supplier -- PowerSouth as its energy supplier. The company says early Saturday morning, PowerSouth reached a higher winter peak than any other time...
WEAR
Officials: Suspect in custody after barricading themselves in a vehicle in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect is in custody after allegedly barricading himself inside of a vehicle in Escambia County Saturday afternoon. The incident took place on Scenic Highway and Summit Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. According to investigators, during the incident Pensacola Police were asking residents to stay away from...
WEAR
Officials: 1 person transported to hospital after crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Escambia County Saturday morning. The accident took place around 11:20 a.m. on W Hayes St. and N Q St. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash was initially reported with entrapment after two vehicles collided...
WEAR
3 people dead, 2 critically injured after crash Christmas morning in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash in Escambia County has claimed the lives of three people and left two others in critical condition Sunday morning. The accident took place around 12:20 a.m. on Gulf Beach Highway near west Sunset Avenue. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 20-year-old man was traveling...
WEAR
Replica of Christopher Columbus' ship docks on Okaloosa Island
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A traveling museum is now in Fort Walton Beach. An accurate replica of Christopher Columbus' "Pinta" is at the Brooks Bridge Marina on Okaloosa Island. The ship travels around the country, starting its season in Mobile. Stephen Sanger, the ship's captain, says its goal is...
WEAR
Pensacola man facing multiple charges for shooting, high-speed chase in Navarre
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who was wanted for a shooting and high-speed chase that took place in Navarre Thursday morning. 29-year-old Grayson Zachary Eagan, of Pensacola, is facing the following charges:. aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. fleeing from...
WEAR
Trial date set for Pensacola man charged with raping teenage girl
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A trial date is set for a Pensacola man charged with raping a teenage girl. 59-year-old Sandor Bozsar's trial is scheduled for late March. Escambia County deputies arrested him last month. The sheriff's office says a teenage girl had missed her bus on Nov. 10. She told...
WEAR
Investigation underway after fire destroys mobile home in Bratt
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a mobile home in Bratt Friday evening. According to NorthEscambia.com, a structure fire was reported around 5 p.m. in the 4100 block of Still Road, just 1.5 miles south of West Highway 4. Firefighters say when they arrived...
WJHG-TV
St. Joe Company purchases 3 major properties
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The St. Joe company announced it purchased three properties in Bay and Walton Counties, according to a news release from the company. St. Joe closed on the sale of The Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach. It’s a 55-room hotel in the 30A corridor. The company now owns three hotels on 30A with two additional hotels under construction, set to open up in 2023.
WEAR
30-year-old Pensacola man dies after crash on Mobile Highway
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Escambia County early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of Mobile Highway and Edison Drive at approximately 1:58 a.m. According to FHP, an 82-year-old woman from California was attempting to make a...
