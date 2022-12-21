Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss defender reportedly withdraws name from NCAA transfer portal
It’s always important to remember during transfer portal season that just because a player enters the portal, it doesn’t mean he has to switch schools. That was the case on Sunday, as Ole Miss reportedly got a Christmas gift from a defensive player deciding to withdraw his name from the portal.
saturdaydownsouth.com
John Saunders Jr., Miami-Ohio transfer, announces SEC West commitment
Miami (Ohio) cornerback John Saunders Jr. is SEC bound. Saunders announced he was headed to Ole Miss on Friday not long after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal in search of a chance of scenery. Ole Miss hosted Saunders over the weekend and sealed the deal, marking yet another success for...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss hints at uniform reveal for Texas Bowl against Texas Tech
Ole Miss had a travel day on Sunday for its upcoming matchup against Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl, set for Wednesday night in Houston. The Rebels shared on social media, “Reports of ice on the tarmac,” and added the hashtag DripInTheSip, which hints at the uniform reveal possibly being white uniform tops, and/or pants. Although it could be a completely new combination since every game this season has been, for the first time in school history, a different uniform combination in each game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hugh Freeze announces hiring of 3 defensive assistants to Auburn coaching staff
Hugh Freeze’s Auburn defensive staff is coming together. Freeze announced the hiring of 3 defensive assistants on Friday. Jeremy Garrett (defensive line coach), Wesley McGriff (defensive backs coach) and Josh Aldridge (linebackers coach) were all formally announced as hired. Garrett is a former Ole Miss player who follows Freeze...
Comments / 0