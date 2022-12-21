Ole Miss had a travel day on Sunday for its upcoming matchup against Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl, set for Wednesday night in Houston. The Rebels shared on social media, “Reports of ice on the tarmac,” and added the hashtag DripInTheSip, which hints at the uniform reveal possibly being white uniform tops, and/or pants. Although it could be a completely new combination since every game this season has been, for the first time in school history, a different uniform combination in each game.

OXFORD, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO