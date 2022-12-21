Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Reveals Why She Hasn't Attempted To Win The AEW Women's World Title
Jade Cargill had dominated in AEW since competing in her first match ever on the March 3, 2021, edition of "Dynamite." Since then, Cargill has not lost a single match by pinfall or submission, with her only loss coming at All Out 2021 — as she was thrown over the top rope in the Casino Battle Royal. As of this writing, she has won 41 singles matches on the trot. Furthermore, on the January 5, 2022, edition of "Dynamite," she became the first AEW TBS Champion after defeating Ruby Soho.
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Reveals Who Pitched Recent Tribute To Former WWE Star
Solo Sikoa recently paid tribute to a fallen family member, just one day removed from the 13th anniversary of his death. On December 4, 2009, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Umaga passed away from a heart attack. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Anoaʻi family. On the December 5 episode of "Raw," Umaga's nephew Solo Sikoa honored his late uncle by performing his finishing move, the Samoan Spike, on Matt Riddle. The attack followed The Usos' victory over Riddle and Kevin Owens.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Writer Describes The Hardest Part Of Working For Vince McMahon
Christopher Scoville (better known as Jimmy Jacobs) has been working within professional wrestling since the late 1990s, and at only 38 years old, has crossed plenty of promotions off his list. In the ring, he's best known for his 12-year stint with Ring of Honor, where he captured the ROH World Tag Team Championship on five occasions. He's also won championship gold in NWA, PWG, PWF, wXw, XICW, and countless others.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Comments On Sasha Banks Potentially Wrestling In AEW
There's been a great deal of speculation about the future of Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) ever since "The Boss" reportedly walked out of "WWE Raw" with Naomi in May over creative differences involving the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Answers eventually arrived when it emerged that the five-time "Raw" Women's Champion, apparently no longer under contract with WWE, would be attending New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2023, at the Tokyo Dome; it's currently unknown what the 30-year-old's role will be. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has now commented on the significance of Varnado potentially wrestling for All Elite Wrestling in the future.
wrestlinginc.com
W. Morrissey Gets Engaged To Fellow AEW Star
AEW host — and stepdaughter of WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page — Lexy Nair took to Twitter this weekend and revealed that she's engaged to fellow AEW star W. Morrissey, formerly known as WWE's Big Cass. The announcement was accompanied by a photo of Nair holding...
wrestlinginc.com
Roddy Piper Is One Of Only Nine Legends Who Appeared On WWE And WCW's Biggest Shows In The Same Year
"Rowdy" Roddy Piper may have never won a world title, but it's a broad consensus that "Hot Rod" never needed gold to cement his legacy. Piper has done plenty that only few wrestlers can claim and he joins a rare list of eight other names to appear on wrestling's biggest shows in the same year: WWE WrestleMania and WCW Starrcade. Back in 1983, Starrcade became the first pro wrestling event to air on pay-per-view, two years before WrestleMania premiered with Piper and Paul Orndorff teaming up to fight Hulk Hogan and Mr. T in the main event. Piper also has the honor of competing at that first-ever Starrcade, facing Greg Valentine in an infamous Dog Collar Match.
wrestlinginc.com
Evil Uno Admits AEW Faction Made Bad First Impression
Although AEW's Dark Order faction has, at points, been one of the most beloved stables in the promotion, at least one of its founding members appears regretful about how the group first made its debut. Dark Order has received some of AEW fans' warmest welcomes each time they've come to...
wrestlinginc.com
Top Free Agent Makes Impact Wrestling Debut Against Taylor Wilde
As Taylor Wilde brought out her new witchy side, another major debut recently graced IMPACT Wrestling's programming as well. The 19-year veteran laced up her boots to meet the new face on the December 22 episode of "Before The IMPACT" — a precursor to the company's weekly "IMPACT on AXS TV" show. This week, Wilde battled "The Majesty of Pain" KiLynn King.
wrestlinginc.com
What AEW Dynamite Quarter-Hour Ratings Reveal About Jamie Hayter-Hikaru Shida Main Event
For the first time since March 16's "St. Patrick's Day Slam" edition of "AEW Dynamite" where Thunder Rosa dethroned Britt Baker, AEW headlined its flagship show with the company's women's championship on the line (coincidentally, both shows were held at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas). With this departure from the typical format of AEW programming, a big question was going to be what effect the Jamie Hayter title defense versus Hikaru Shida had on the Nielsen ratings. particularly with the female demographics reported earlier being up slightly for the episode.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Sasha Banks Potentially Working For AEW
Sasha Banks is one of professional wrestling's hottest commodities right now. Upon reports of Banks' exit from WWE, the multi-time Women's Champion has attracted much attention, as her wrestling bookings are said to open back up on January 1, 2023. While she's reportedly locked in for a series of appearances with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, another exciting possibility has emerged as well.
wrestlinginc.com
Stipulation Added To Josh Alexander-Bully Ray Title Match At IMPACT Hard To Kill
During the December 22 episode of "IMPACT on AXS TV," the stipulation for Josh Alexander's IMPACT World Title defense against Bully Ray at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view was revealed. Alexander will battle Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match. Alexander has been the IMPACT World Champion since defeating Moose...
wrestlinginc.com
Mike Bennett Responds To Fan About Wrestling On 'AEW Dark'
Many wrestlers have signed with AEW and within the following few months of their signing, wrestle on one of AEW's two Youtube shows "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation." Some wrestlers compete on one of the Youtube shows so have the ability to get reps in due to not being featured on AEW's televised shows "Dynamite" and "Rampage" that week. Mike Bennett recently became All Elite when he, Matt Taven, and Maria Kannelis all chose to sign with AEW following their Impact Wrestling contracts finishing up. Bennett's first and only match to date for AEW came on "Dark: Elevation," which saw him and his tag team partner Taven defeat the team of Ativalu & Sal Muscat on December 10.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Reportedly Planned To Be A Surprise For NJPW
Sasha Banks, who is now going by her real name Mercedes Varnado, is believed to be in Japan ahead of her rumored appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January. However, that is something neither New Japan Pro-Wrestling nor STARDOM has advertised or announced. The reasoning behind this, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, is that they want her appearance to be a surprise on the night.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On KAIRI Working The Royal Rumble
It's the most magical time of the year, and while for a lot of people that means Christmas, for wrestling fans, it is Royal Rumble season. The annual show is one of the most important of each WWE year, building toward the WrestleMania main event as storylines for 'The Grandest Stage Of Them All' begin to become clear. One of the most exciting parts of the show is the surprise names that end up appearing in both Royal Rumble matches, and one name that's been rumored for this year is KAIRI.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Reaction To Jamie Hayter's AEW Women's World Title Reign
Jamie Hayter's rise to becoming AEW Women's World Champion has been one of the more unabashedly positive pro wrestling stories of 2022, with the British import getting over organically with the audience while performing at a consistently high level in the ring. According to a report from Fightful Select, the...
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Looks Back On His AEW Debut
Back in 2020, just before the world was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jake "The Snake" Roberts made a memorable debut on AEW television. Roberts appeared on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" to confront Cody Rhodes, teasing the imminent debut of a "client" who intended to face Rhodes. That client would eventually be revealed as none other than Lance Archer, who Roberts still manages in AEW to this day. Roberts responded to a fan question on the latest "Snake Pit" podcast concerning how he felt about the reaction to his debut, and the WWE Hall of Famer had very positive things to say.
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star Invites Bayley To A Drinking Session
It appears AEW star Dax Harwood's new podcast won't be devoid of drunken rants. WWE superstar Bayley, among the many wrestlers who reacted to the news of Harwood's podcast, has been invited by the FTR member for a live drinking session once the show hits the airwaves. "You should be...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Almost Fired Over Planned Outside Appearance
D-Von Dudley's recent attempt to appear at an independent ECW tribute show nearly got him fired from WWE. Dudley was scheduled to appear at the "Tribute to the Extreme" event put on by Battleground Championship Wrestling last weekend. The card was an overt yet unofficial tribute to ECW, right down to its location at the old ECW Arena in Philadelphia. It featured several former ECW wrestlers, including Rob Van Dam, Rhino, Sabu, D-Von's longtime Dudley Boyz tag team partner Bully Ray, and others.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Orange Cassidy's AEW Contract Status
"Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy has been a huge factor in the success of All Elite Wrestling since the company's inception and his work is finally starting to be rewarded. The 38-year-old is currently the AEW All-Atlantic Champion, defeating PAC to win the belt in October, and isn't going anywhere according to recent reports.
wrestlinginc.com
Danhausen Lists Dream Tag Team Partners
Could Sting and Darby Allin add one more ghoul to their team? Someone "very evil" hopes they might be willing. Danhausen, AEW's demonstrative demon, opened up about his dream tag team partners during an impromptu Twitter Q&A on Friday, and admitted that he hopes to one day team up with the WCW legend and his young protege. After a fan asked Danhausen who his dream partners would be from any era of pro wrestling, the AEW star responded with a GIF of Sting and Allin standing side-by-side and wrote, "would like to cross this off the list."
Comments / 0