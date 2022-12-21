Read full article on original website
WCNC
Good-bye to free returns? Somewhat
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s the season of giving, but a few days from now, it'll be the season of sending stuff back. If you end up returning a gift or two this year, be prepared to pay a return fee. According to CNBC, around 60% of retailers said...
WCNC
Gel Blaster is the perfect holiday gift
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Gel Blaster is the Austin company taking on the toy giant Hasbro and reinventing Blaster play! Giving parents a mess free option to get their kids off their devices and playing outside again.
WCNC
Silent Night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we head into the holidays, we at The Charlotte Today Show wanted to wish you a very Merry Christmas. We also thought since we both play instruments, flute and saxophone, that we would perform the Classic Christmas song Silent Night. We hope you like it...
WCNC
Get ready for Couch Yoga
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In Today’s workout we want you to do something a little different from the Yoga norm. We want you to replace your yoga mat with your couch. If you’re on your couch stay there because you are ready for our yoga coach. Kara McConaghy,...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Free 6-count Fruit Box from Edible (no purchase required)
Edible, formerly known as Edible Arrangements, is offering everyone a FREE 6-count fruit box through the end of 2022. The offer is valid at any location, and requires no purchase. Just stop by and ask for it. One per person. We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and...
These Charlotte-area restaurants closed their doors in 2022
CHARLOTTE — These Charlotte-area restaurants served customers for the last time in 2022, a year that saw the food and beverage industry continue to adjust to challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic. The owners of Taproom Social in uptown and Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit in South End both said...
businesstodaync.com
bartaco location at Birkdale Village revealed
Dec. 21. By TL Bernthal. The bartaco that’s coming to Birkdale Village will go into a prime space created from Nina Boutique’s and Corkscrew Wine Shoppe and Bar’s spaces, according to NAP. Both Nina’s and Corkscrew lost their leases. Nina’s Boutique is expected to move into Antiquity...
WBTV
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is for sale
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - The future of Green’s Lunch, the iconic Uptown hotdog joint that’s almost a century old, is uncertain as the restaurant’s longtime owners have decided to sell the building. Asked whether she will close immediately when the property sells or wait, owner Joanna Sikiotis...
thecharlotteweekly.com
South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 16-22)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 16 to 22:. • AMF Centennial Lanes, 4501 South Blvd. – 98.5. • La Dolcezza Bakery Cafe, 1607 Montford Drive – 97 • Mocco Bistro, 4004 South Blvd. – 97 • Pizza Hut, 3909 South Blvd. –...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Dec. 12
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Dec. 2-8: Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 16915 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99 Coral Sushi, 9525 Birkdale Crossing Drive – 96.5. Frankie’s, 10621 Bryton Corporate Center Drive – 98.5. Target, Food Avenue,...
Plaza Midwood businesses apply for social district status
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Plaza Midwood officially submitted paperwork to become Charlotte's first social district, which would allow public consumption of alcohol in designated areas at participating businesses, city leaders confirmed to WCNC Charlotte. Social districts took off across the state thanks to a new state law that allows people...
Charlotte could see its coldest Christmas Eve in history
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Arctic blast has officially made it to the Carolinas and the bone-chilling cold temperatures could be historic in terms of Christmas Eve and Christmas in Charlotte. The cold front sweeping over the Carolinas Friday is bringing the coldest air we've felt since early 2018, meaning...
WCNC
Simple Glam that will make a big “iMpact” at your Holiday + New Year’s Eve Parties!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Simple Glam That Will Make A Big “iMpact” At Your Holiday + New Year’s Eve Parties!. Holiday Parties are fun. Spending forever to get your glam just right, isn't fun! Check out Stanley Owings from iMpact Color Cosmetics' 5 Simple Glam Tips that will have you looking smashing at your Holiday Party or New Year’s Eve Bash!
WCNC
'The need doesn't end after Christmas' | Charlotte charities fighting inflation into 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As folks spend the holidays with family and friends, local non-profits are reminding us of all of our neighbors in need. "The need doesn't end after Christmas. We have vital services we provide," Maj. Todd Mason with the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, said. In the...
WCNC
Combatting loneliness during the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Loneliness during the holidays can be tough, impacting people of all ages. To truly understand loneliness we asked Therapist Jackie Greco to define it. Greco says in it's most basic form, loneliness is a feeling that can impact people in a variety of ways, there are varying degrees, and people may express it differently.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 16-22)
The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants Dec. 16 to 22:. • 7-Eleven Store, 304 Unionville-Indian Trail Road – 93 • Apostle 'que, 1210 Langdon Terrace Drive – 98.5. • Athenian Grill, 614 South Indian Trail Road – 97.5. • Biscuitville, 13703 U.S. 74 – 100...
lincolntimesnews.com
Denver man’s ‘hunka hunka burning love’ steals the show
DENVER – There’s a new “Master Distiller” in town. Nick Calo, who lives in Denver with his wife and daughter, started his foray into fermenting with Welch’s grape juice which he turned into wine. He kept experimenting and started exploring distilling spirits, a/k/a moonshine. As so many did in that era, his grandfather distilled moonshine to help make ends meet. He joined a Facebook group geared towards home brewers and last year, producers of “Moonshiners: Master Distiller,” a reality television show on the Discovery Channel, posted that they were looking for competitors. Calo applied and was accepted. The show aired last Wednesday night. The challenge was for the three moonshiners to make 20 gallons of mash (corn wine which is filtered and put in a still to be condensed into moonshine) for $30.
WCNC
CMPD investigating a homicide near the SouthPark Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in the Providence Division. One person is dead and police have taken a person of interest into custody. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Just before 4 a.m. on Christmas...
WCNC
More people are choosing 55+ communities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 55+ communities seem to be springing up everywhere these days. Have you ever wondered what these neighborhoods have to offer, and if they might be a good fit for you or your loved ones? Today, Teresa Parker, a Nurse Care Manager with RN4U, stopped by Charlotte today to discuss these communities.
Charlotte Stories
New Stores Coming to Charlotte-Area Simon Malls: Last-Minute Shopping
Today, three Charlotte-area Simon Malls (Concord Mills, Charlotte Premium Outlets and SouthPark Malls) announced the addition of new stores just in time for some last-minute holiday shopping. NOW OPEN at Charlotte Premium Outlets:. Journeys. VinoRita. The Inspiration Co. All Star Elite. OPENING TODAY at SouthPark Mall:. Alexander McQueen. NOW OPEN...
