BET
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Documents Baby Monaco’s First Trip To New York City—See The Heartwarming Video!
Jeannie Mai Jenkins loves using social media to invite her fans on her everyday journey as a mom! The talk show host recently took to Instagram to highlight her daughter Monaco’s first trip to New York City, and the footage is possibly the cutest thing you’ll see all day.
‘Missing’ Mayor Adams quips he was ‘hiding’ from Post while attending midnight mass
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has not been seen for days amid a historic storm battering the region, was spotted attending Christmas midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan on Saturday night. When probed by The Post on where he had been for the past couple of days, Hizzoner quipped he’d been “getting some rest and hiding from The Post.” But just days earlier on Tuesday night, Adams — who’s known for his late-night lifestyle — made sure to drop by and party at the New York Post’s Christmas bash in Chelsea. He then went MIA Thursday, prompting a New...
thesource.com
A$AP Ferg, Dave East, Dapper Dan & More Join DJ Webster For His 12th Annual Harlem Holiday Toy Drive
This past weekend DJ Webster was joined by A$AP Ferg, Dave East, Dapper Dan and more for his annual Harlem Holiday Toy Drive to culminate a philanthropic during the holidays season. The annual giveback had its biggest turnout to date with thousands of toy and coat donations collected on behalf...
Family carries on late veteran’s fight against bogus NYC speeding tickets
He has traveled the highway to heaven, but friends and family of a Westchester veteran have been fighting to clear his last bogus speeding ticket. John J. Maffucci sued the city in January after he started getting speeding tickets from the Big Apple in the mail — even though the then 90-year-old hadn’t set foot in the five boroughs in years. But the Korean war veteran and one-time Westchester County corrections commissioner died at the age of 90 on May 12, before he could resolve the matter. So his loved ones took up the charge. “I know from first hand knowledge how...
‘Missing’ poster circulates asking where Eric Adams is during storm
Have you seen this mayor? A New York nonprofit has skewered hizzoner for being absent from the five boroughs during a historic winter storm. New York Communities for Change posted a tongue-and-cheek missing poster in response to a city tweet earlier this week showing city leaders — sans Adams — briefing the press about the weather. “Have you seen this man? Retweet to help us find our city’s Mayor! WheresEric #MissingMayor,” the nonprofit wrote above a “Missing Mayor” flyer which also included Adams’ height, age and weight. “LAST SEEN: Thursday, December 22nd leaving his city in the midst of a natural disaster,” the...
NBC New York
‘Hero of Harlem' Wesley Autrey Wins PCH Sweepstakes 15 Years After Subway Save
A 66-year-old former New York City construction worker and Navy veteran who vaulted to international acclaim in 2007 for saving a film student's life after he fell onto subway tracks in Manhattan following a seizure got an unexpected -- and no doubt, very welcome -- pre-holiday surprise Thursday almost 15 years to the day of his heroic act.
Veteran restaurateur Steve Haxhiaj & Executive Chef Jaime Chabla Reopen NYC Italian Favorite “Il Monello” in Turtle Bay
Loyal fans and foodies are celebrating the return of the “new” Il Monello on 337 East 49th Street.Photo byIl Monello NYC. New York City is famous for its restaurants with Il Monello being remembered as one of the most popular Italian eateries in the city. A memory no more, loyal fans and foodies are celebrating the return of the “new” Il Monello on 337 East 49th Street at Second Avenue with its signature Italian-American dishes and upscale décor.
Brooklyn native donates $10K in presents to his father’s old middle school
BED-STUY, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Stephen Decatur Middle School 35 in Bed-Stuy transformed into a winter wonderland full of gifts for the second year in a row, with $10,000 worth of presents waiting to be handed out to the students. “Our students’ faces are lit up, and we are so, so happy to be a part […]
Midtown’s Carnegie Diner To Launch Second New York Location
How do you get to Carnegie Diner? Practice, practice, practice!
Popculture
Major Off-Broadway Show Closing After 29-Year Run
Stomp, which has attracted tourists and locals to its Off-Broadway East Village theater for nearly 30 years, will close on Jan. 8, 2023, the producers announced on Dec. 6. The show, combining movement, percussion, and comedy, will continue to tour North America and Europe, Deadline reported. While producers did not say why the theater closed, the New York theatre industry has not yet fully recovered to pre-Covid levels. According to The New York Times, the show has stated that the New York production is ending because of declining ticket sales. On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Stomp was one of New York's first stage productions to resume performances after the 15-month shutdown. The news comes after long-running Broadway shows, such as Come From Away and Dear Evan Hansen, have closed, and Broadway's longest-running show, The Phantom of the Opera, will close in April 2023. Those shows all cited the damage caused by the lengthy pandemic lockdown and the fact that audiences have not entirely recovered.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Why giving back is important to this Jamaican, NYC-based entrepreneur
The season of giving comes early for 2022 Inc 5000 honoree, Prospect Cleaning Service, which is Jamaican owned and based in Brooklyn, New York. Every year the company’s owner and CEO, Ingrid Murray, spearheads various outreach programs both in her home country of Jamaica, and her adopted home of New York City.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A guide to the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights
The Dyker Heights Christmas Lights 2022 display has become one of the best New York attractions during the holiday season. The Brooklyn neighborhood is home to the most over-the-top Christmas light decorations with life-sized Santas, sleighs, snowmen and some houses even bump Christmas carols from loudspeakers. Crowds of all ages flock to the Kings County neighborhood to wander down the multiple blocks and avenues and experience one of the top things to do in NYC in the winter. It truly is the center of all things Christmas.
Michigan parents hit New York City streets to track down son missing for 3 months
The parents of a man who disappeared from Midtown three months ago are in New York City hoping to find their son.
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] Get a First Look at the New Grand Central Terminal in NYC
TODAY gets an exclusive tour of the new Grand Central Terminal that’s been built 150 feet underground in New York City. With an $11 billion price tag, it’s the biggest expansion since 1910. NBC’s Tom Costello reports. via TODAY. construction. grand central. trains. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys...
This area is predicted to be NYC’s hottest neighborhood in 2023
It looks like Turtle Bay — yes, that Turtle Bay — will be the hottest neighborhood in New York City come 2023. No, not trendy Williamsburg in Brooklyn — or even parts of downtown Manhattan where cool kids hang. Turtle Bay, which sits east of Lexington Avenue and between East 42nd and East 53rd streets — and is known as home to the United Nations and the Chrysler Building — had traditionally been considered stale and overlooked as a place to live. But now, it has a new future in store. A new study by listings portal StreetEasy suggests that New...
Inhabitat.com
Animal care center in Staten Island celebrates natural light
It’s one of those buildings where you slow down to take a better look, trying to figure out what the building is for. It doesn’t look like a typical animal shelter. That’s because the New York Staten Island Animal Care Center is truly focused on caring for animals in need.
Rockaways underwater as winter storm bears down on New York
Several feet of floodwater swamped the Rockaways Friday as a ferocious Christmas weekend storm struck New York — damaging homes, submerging cars and leaving people stranded or forced to wade through the streets in water up to their knees. Footage obtained by The Post shows NYPD officers rushing to the rescue of a woman and two children who became stuck on a school bus surrounded by floodwater on Burchell Avenue and Beach 72nd Street in Rockaway Beach on Friday morning. Meanwhile, neighbors were forced to pump water from their water-logged abodes — where Christmas presents were left all but destroyed. Natasha Wilds, 40,...
Doctor found with throat slashed in NYC park ID’d as Bruce Maurice Henry
A pediatrician found with his throat slashed in a Manhattan park was seen driving his car out of his Bronx apartment building garage just hours before his gruesome demise, a “shocked” longtime resident said. The body of doomed doctor Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, was found early Friday, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park around 2:15 a.m., cops and sources said. In addition to having his throat cut, the physician had been stabbed multiple times, sources said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unclear, said cops, who noted they don’t know why Henry,...
brickunderground.com
Why I moved to NYC from Florida: So the kids could have a backyard and space to grow
Wanting to be close to family and and have more outdoor space for their kids, Ashley Flores and her husband moved from Coral Gables to New York City, zeroing in on Riverdale in the Bronx for its parks, top-notch schools, and family-friendly community. They're now renting a four-bedroom house with a yard. Here's their story.
NY1
Brooklyn family living without heat, gas and hot water
A family of five has been living without heat in their apartment for four years despite making dozens of complaints to their landlord. And for the past few weeks, they haven’t had hot water or gas forcing them to go without a home cooked meal on Thanksgiving and likely Christmas too.
