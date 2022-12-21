Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenBerlin, MD
Local Spotlight: Del Vecchio's Bakery in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensOcean City, MD
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, DelawareKatie CherrixMillsboro, DE
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this monthKristen WaltersSalisbury, MD
oceancity.com
New Councilman Will Savage on His Vision for Ocean City
A hard-working and energetic eight-year-old boy carries in luggage and helps with housekeeping at the family business, Ocean City’s Majestic Hotel, along 7th St. and the bustling Boardwalk. After a long day, the 80s kid enjoys the perks of resort living, munching on Thrasher’s fries and riding his bike down the boards into the sunset. That once young boy, Will Savage, now 42, is taking his local pride to City Hall as a Councilman.
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – December 23, 2022
Shantytown Village was developed by Daniel Trimper IV and opened in 1976 next to the Route 50 Bridge in West Ocean City. It was designed to resemble a New England fishing village and was modeled on photos taken by Trimper during a visit to Nantucket Island. It was a popular...
Cape Gazette
DelDOT looking to ease the stress of Route 1 cycling
Biking in the Cape Region can either be visually and physically rewarding or one of the most terrifying experiences of a person’s life. Bike Delaware’s James Wilson said the stretch of Coastal Highway from Five Points to the Forgotten Mile sees nearly two dozen biking-related accidents every year. The Delaware Department of Transportation is aware of the hazardous conditions along Route 1 and has been surveying the public for solutions. The goal is to improve safety, provide better access to businesses and reduce traffic.
Cape Gazette
41 homes planned near Camp Arrowhead Road
The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans for Suncrest, a new cluster subdivision near Camp Arrowhead Road, during its Dec. 15 meeting. WV3 LLC has proposed building 41 single-family home lots on an 18-acre parcel along the south side of Waterview Road, 500 feet east of the Camp Arrowhead Road intersection.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City looks to Schellville for Winterfest inspiration
The holiday light display at Northside Park that has been open for viewing 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday since Nov. 17, will continue operating on the same schedule through Christmas weekend. Santa, however, will not be there Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, as he will be loading up and then heading out in his sleigh.
Cape Gazette
Milton Chamber’s Holly Festival attracts thousands to Cape Region
The Milton Chamber of Commerce Holly Festival, held Dec. 10, attracted thousands of Sussex County residents and visitors from as far away as Ohio. Attendees strolled throughout downtown Milton and enjoyed the convenience of two shoppers’ buses. A new addition to the festival, the buses made stops at three vendor locations: H.O. Brittingham Elementary School, Milton Fire Hall and Milton Public Library, where more than 100 juried artisans and crafters were on hand. At the Milton Historical Society, the chamber offered free fun for children including professional face paintings, kids’ activities and pictures with Santa Claus.
Cape Gazette
Milton officials still unsure about idle equipment compensation
Milton Town Council is seeking additional information before making a decision on a request by contractor Mumford and Miller to compensate the firm for six weeks of idle time on the Magnolia Street drainage and bulkhead project. Mumford and Miller is still working on the $1.2 million project due to...
shoredailynews.com
Floods slam Eastern Shore Bayside Friday
Water driven by strong winds caused flooding that was more severe than expected at high tide Friday. There were reports of major flooding in low lying areas. Many residents of bayside communities were unable to go home or were stranded in their homes and unable to get out due to flooded roads. A report from Saxis was that water covered the causeway up to the tops of the guard rails. The National Weather service posted flood warnings until 7 pm Friday night. Flooding was reported at Deep Creek, Chesconessex, Saxis, Sanford, East Point and Broadway road, Harborton and along the other bayside creeks. A coffin surfaced in Saxis and floated down the street.
Cape Gazette
Gas-powered lawn care ban goes to Rehoboth commissioners
The Rehoboth Beach Environment Committee has recommended a phased approach to eliminate the use of gas-powered lawn care equipment within city limits by January 2028. The committee has been working toward this action for months. In September, the group reached a consensus to move forward on finalizing recommendations to commissioners. That’s what took place during a committee meeting Dec. 16.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’
Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
WGMD Radio
A Little White Stuff Near Ellendale, DelDOT on the Roads
Some snow and sleet is falling in northern Sussex County as well as in Kent and New Castle Counties. DelDOT plows are out working on the roads to keep them safe for holiday travelers. Remember – Wet roads can freeze quickly when there is a rapid drop in temperature behind...
Local Spotlight: Del Vecchio's Bakery in Snow Hill, MD
Ever since I was a kid, I always thought it would be so cool to have a bakery in town. I dreamed of buying fresh baguettes and pastries straight from the source instead of visiting Walmart. A few years ago, John Del Vecchio made that dream a reality for everyone.
easternshorepost.com
Accomack School Board approves Saturday school for those wanting it
The Accomack school board voted 6-3 Tuesday night to approve spending more than $1 million on Saturday school, a proposal that several school board members said prompted many parent phone calls over the previous weekend. Before the public comment period, Vice Chair Ronnie Holden announced that a “misconception” had been...
delawarepublic.org
Milford homeless encampment faces abrupt end in January
Milford’s largest homeless encampment will be cleared in January after the privately owned land where it sits was sold to a new owner. The encampment roughly doubled in size over the past year, with nearly 40 people now living in tents spread across a few acres of forest at the end of a dirt road west of Route 113.
Three of Worcester County's Superb Sushi Restaurants
Whether you love fully raw pieces, spicy, rich rolls, or crunchy tempura, there are several sushi restaurants in Worcester County where you can get your fix. Here are three popular restaurants in the area known for their delicious, fresh sushi.
Delaware witness says triangular object hovered over nearby field
A Delaware witness at Viola reported watching a triangle-shaped object hovering over a nearby field at about 11:20 p.m. on October 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Cape Gazette
Indoor gun range Best Shot set to open soon
After months of construction, Best Shot, a new indoor gun range, pro shop and training facility, outside Lewes will be open soon. Best Shot’s pro shop and two ranges are going through a members-only soft opening, which will allow for the kinks to be worked out, said owner Ron Hagan, during an interview Dec. 19. The plan is to open to the general public the week after Christmas or right after the New Year, he said.
watchthetramcarplease.com
100 ft Section of the Canal Train Bridge Section Breaks Off in Cape May, NJ
Sea Tow in Cape May made the announcement yesterday that a 100 ft section of the Cape May Canal Train Bridge has broken off. It is currently sitting in the middle of the canal. The bridge is owned by NJ Transit. We reached out to NJ Transit yesterday and have not hear back from them at this time.
Cape Gazette
Ritter application gets nod from Sussex P&Z
At its Dec. 15 meeting, Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission voted 4-0 to recommend approval of a conditional-use application filed by Howard L. Ritter & Sons to continue sales of stone, mulch, soil and other related outdoor products at its existing 51-acre borrow pit off Plantation Road near the Robinsonville Road intersection outside Lewes.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Vehicle Crash on Route 9 West of Lewes Leaves Three Dead, 4 Injured
UPDATED – 12/25/22 1pm – A crash west of Lewes left thee people dead on Christmas Eve. Delaware State Police say a Land Rover was westbound on Route 9 when a Honda SUV driven by a 42 year old Pennsylvania man that was stopped at the stop sign at Minos Conaway Road pulled into the intersection to turn left and collided with the Land Rover.
