myeverettnews.com
Gunfire Keeps Everett Police Busy Early Christmas Morning
Police were busy again overnight with multiple reports of gunfire in Everett, Washington. Shortly before 2:00AM Christmas morning Everett Police officers were called to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Casablanca Apartments in the 10700 block of Evergreen Way. Responding officers recovered shell casings but...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Police Investigating Early Morning Traffic Fatality On Evergreen Way
Just after 2:00 AM Christmas morning Everett Police received word of a person struck by a vehicle in the 8600 block of Evergreen Way in south Everett. Arriving officers found a person down in the roadway and began life saving measures. Medics with Everett Fire transported the person to Providence...
q13fox.com
Deputy slips while helping driver in Western Washington's ice storm
A Kitsap County Sheriff's deputy slipped on a sheet of ice as they were helping a driver who was stuck. This ice storm that made its way over the greater Seattle area has created horrendous driving conditions, and cancelled hundreds of flights out of Sea-Tac Airport.
q13fox.com
Everett PD: Man drives car through Fred Meyer, pours gasoline on himself before car catches fire
EVERETT, Wash. - A man was taken to the hospital after Everett Police say he drove his car through a Fred Meyer and poured gasoline on himself before his car caught fire. According to police, around 6 p.m., a man in his 50s drove his car through the front doors of the Fred Meyer on Evergreen Way. Officers then say they saw him being to pour gasoline on himself.
q13fox.com
253 car crashes, spinouts in less than 24 hours in King County
The Washington State Patrol says their officers have responded to 253 crashes, spinouts in King County. All of which happened in less than 24 hours.
Shot in Peaceful Valley neighbor dispute, they’re now back, ready for Whatcom duty
The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody less than two hours later.
q13fox.com
Lynnwood woman killed in Christmas Eve townhouse fire; dozens displaced
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - South Snohomish County Fire says one person has died in a Lynnwood apartment complex fire on Christmas Eve. Crews were called to the Lynnwood Townhouse Apartments on 196th Street SW on Saturday morning. Firefighters started receiving reports of smoke, and then flames, that were coming from the...
KOMO News
Slippery sidewalks and roads in Snohomish County puts people on alert
EDMONDS, Wash. — Following the heavy snowfall in Snohomish County, neighborhoods are now dealing with the icy roads and sidewalks. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said their crews plow the snow based on priority levels. They focus largely on the main highways and streets that are heavily used.
q13fox.com
Massive drug bust in Burien could be one of King County's largest
Over 478,000 M30 fentanyl pills, 400 pounds of meth, among other drugs, were seized from a total of 12 people in Operation P-22. Detectives seized over $10 million worth of drugs.
Whatcom County woke up covered in compact snow and ice. Here’s the latest Saturday
Bellingham International Airport temperatures cracked freezing at 3 a.m. Saturday.
seattlemedium.com
Addiction, Stolen-Car Hot Spots, Violence In Seattle
Stolen cars are found in neighborhoods all around the peninsula (and city) but there are a few known hotspots. On Thursday citywide media reported on SPD’s arrests in an investigation involving swapping fentanyl for EBT. Early in their investigation, detectives learned of a man dealing narcotics out of an RV. This and gun violence are all happening in and around the area.
Seattle, Washington
Officer Injured During Belltown Narcotics Arrest
An SPD officer was injured in Belltown on Thursday while trying to arrest a suspect in a narcotics investigation. At 12:45 AM, officers were conducting a narcotics operation in response to community complaints, when they saw a 34-year-old man selling drugs at 2nd Avenue and Bell Street. As officers moved...
Car gets stuck under semitruck on I-405 near Bellevue
The three left lanes of northbound Interstate 405 near Coal Creek Parkway were closed Wednesday morning after a car got stuck under a semitruck, Washington State Patrol announced. WSDOT first tweeted about the incident at 10:45 a.m. The crash was cleared by noon, though the traffic backup extended for as...
Another runway opens at SEA, roads still icy
Temperatures around the Puget Sound region are beginning to warm up. Sea-Tac Airport has been able to open a second runway Friday afternoon, but hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled. . Icy roads are creating problems for drivers across the area. The National Weather Service in Seattle expects...
q13fox.com
Ice Storm: If the Seattle traffic anchor can't make it to work, it's probably not safe to drive
An ice storm in the Puget Sound has created a thin layer of ice over the greater Seattle area. Freezing rain has turned roadways and sidewalks into ice rinks. FOX 13's Traffic Anchor Adam Gehrke was supposed to drive into work today, but the roads are so treacherous he's reporting from home. This may be a sign that others around Western Washington should do the same.
Two men held for allegedly assaulting occupant, burglarizing Whatcom County home
The victim later showed deputies security footage of the men entering the house, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deb Slater said.
redmond-reporter.com
Ice storm coming? National Weather Service says it is
It’s reportedly time for renditions of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Cold as Ice” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as the National Weather Service predicts ice accumulations in the next 24 hours or so for portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington. Or...
NB I-5 lanes briefly closed to clear icicles off of Seattle Convention Center tunnel ceiling
SEATTLE — Three lanes of northbound I-5 through Seattle were closed Thursday morning to clear large icicles from the roof of the Convention Center tunnel ceiling. All lanes were reopened around 10:15 a.m., although WSDOT is warning drivers to expect intermittent closures while freezing temperatures persist this week. Drivers...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Marysville gets tough on public drug use and inappropriate transit behavior
MARYSVILLE, Wash., December 21, 2022—Citing the need to protect the general public and maintain a safe community, the Marysville City Council has adopted new laws prohibiting drug use in public places and disruptive or inappropriate transit behavior. The Council unanimously approved both actions at its December 12 meeting. Similar...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Woman seriously injured in Lynnwood house fire Tuesday night
A woman was seriously injured in a house fire in Lynnwood Tuesday night. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 8:45 p.m. reporting smoke and flames coming from a house in the 5800 block of 186th Place Southwest, South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. A neighbor went inside the small single-story home and rescued the resident before firefighters arrived. Medics transported her to Harborview Medical Center. Her injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
