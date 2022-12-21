ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Y105

Dubuque County Fire Leaves Machine Shed At A Total Loss

Right now, people all over the country are gearing up for below average temperatures. According to the latest update we have shared from this storm, eastern Iowa will be in a Winter Storm Warning starting at 6 pm Wednesday night. "Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Y105

8 Stingrays Died Thursday at Dubuque Musuem: Investigation Underway

A Dubuque, Iowa museum and aquarium has closed an exhibit as staff investigates the death of eight stingrays today. Five cownose rays, two yellow stingrays and one Atlantic stingray are among the animals that died today at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque. According to a press release from the Dubuque museum, an additional cownose ray remains in stable condition.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Free Parking in Dubuque Parking Ramps Through Tuesday

If you looking to get your car off the street so it doesn't get snowed in by city plows, the city of Dubuque is offering FREE parking. Due to the extreme weather conditions predicted, the City of Dubuque will offer free parking in City-owned parking ramps from 3 p.m. today (Dec. 22) until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

EZ Auto Finance’s 2nd Annual Christmas Toy Drive (PHOTOS)

EZ Auto Finance held its 2nd Annual Christmas Toy Drive on Friday, December 23rd, much to the joy of the community. EZ Auto Finance took in donations of toys, gift cards, and/or monetary donations during this toy drive event. Santa Claus also stopped by to help spread good tidings and pass out toys to boys and girls alike!
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Dubuque Jule Bus Systems Using Alternate Routes Due to Snow Today

Due to Inclement weather, the Jule Transit will be running on alternate routes until road conditions improve. Green Jackson/Terrace Heights/Central and Pink Windsor/Terrace Heights/Central - No service to Terrace Heights. Bus will stop at Casey's on Peru Rd. Green Jackson/ Broadway/Central – No service to Saunders St. & Broadway St....
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Holiday Schedule for City of Dubuque Services

The Holiday season is upon us and that means we may need change our schedules slightly as some services close in the local area. That being the case here's an updated closure list for Dubuque during this holiday season. According to a city alert post, City of Dubuque offices will...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Children Can Meet Santa, Receive a Toy for Christmas at EZ Auto Finance

Join Y105 this Friday, December 23nd as we celebrate Christmas and the season of giving with EZ Auto Finance. Located on Dodge Street in Dubuque, EZ Auto Finance is holding its 2nd Annual Christmas Toy Drive. EZ Auto Finance is accepting donations of toys, gift cards, and/or monetary donations during this toy drive event. Santa Claus will also be present!
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

These Were the Most Popular Baby Names in Dubuque in 2022

The end of the year brings a bevy of wrap-up lists. Top 10 best movies. Top 10 worst movies. Best songs. Most Googled words. The list(s) go on. One of them piqued my interest, however, on a local level: the most popular baby names in Eastern Iowa. KCRG published a...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

There’s a New Store Coming to Dubuque’s Kennedy Mall

A nationwide clothing retailer is expanding across the United States. In addition to opening stores everywhere from Colorado to Texas, Tennessee, and more, one of their locations will move into a large space at Kennedy Mall in Dubuque before year's end. As reported in the Telegraph Herald, Minnesota retailer. will...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Dubuque Police Accepting Applications For Citizen’s Police Academy

According to a press release from the Dubuque Police Department, they are currently accepting applications from Dubuque residents who wish to participate in the 26th annual Citizen’s Police Academy, also known as CPA. The purpose of this program is to help build a better understanding between residents and the police that serve them, through education and by spending time together. The Citizen’s Police Academy does NOT certify participants as law enforcement officers.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Dubuque Assault with Pool Cue Results in Two Arrests

A large disturbance Saturday night at a Dubuque Bar involving a pool cue results in two arrests...so far. According to the Dubuque Telegraph Herald, police arrested 28-year-old Ariana J. Cole, of 3235 Getty Terrace, around 11:30 p.m.Saturday at the Backpocket Dubuque Taproom, 330 E. 10th Street. Cole is accused of assaulting people with a pool stick. The charges against Cole include assault with a dangerous weapon, assault, and interference with official acts.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

$24 Million For Five Flags? Dubuque City Council Votes Yes

In an update from the Telegraph Herald, Dubuque City Council members voted Monday (12/19) to invest $24 million into improving the Five Flags Center. Council members unanimously approved a proposal to use funds to make a number of improvements to the center over a five-year period. The first 18 months of the project will be devoted to design and engineering. Current plans will keep the facility open while construction is in process. Specifics of what improvements will be made have not yet been determined.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Kwik Stop Announces “Kwik Care” Charity Partners for 2023

The largest, locally owned chain of convenience stores, Kwik Stop, has announced their 2023 slate of charity partners for their Kwik Care program. Since 2002, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's customers have been a driving force for change in Dubuque and the Tri-States as a whole. Each month, a new organization is selected as the "Kwik Care recipient." For the entire month, customers at those respective businesses can donate to said nonprofit with ease.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Renew DBQ Pilot Program Finishes First Solar Project In Dubuque

According to a press release from the City of Dubuque, the Renew DBQ pilot program recently completed the first of ten planned solar projects that will provide solar technology to low-to-moderate income households in Dubuque. The Renew DBQ pilot program provides households, who generally need assistance, in overcoming the initial...
DUBUQUE, IA
