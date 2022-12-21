Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
MTL@DAL: Game Recap
DALLAS -- The Stars played the role of the Grinch on Friday, besting the Canadiens 4-2 at the American Airlines Center to head into the holiday break. Head coach Martin St-Louis made several changes to his lineup in Dallas, including a new top line of Jonathan Drouin, Nick Suzuki and Joel Armia. Suzuki's oftentime linemates Cole Caufield and Kirby Dach completed a trio with Mike Hoffman, while Michael Pezzetta was back in uniform for the first time on the current road trip in place of Evgenii Dadonov.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ DUCKS
FLAMES (15-12-7) @ DUCKS (9-22-3) 8:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (32) Goals - Tyler Toffoli (14) Ducks:. Points - Troy Terry (28) Goals - Troy Terry...
NHL
Red Wings sign Amadeus Lombardi to entry-level contract
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed center Amadeus Lombardi to a three-year entry-level contract. Lombardi, 19, is currently in his second season with the Ontario Hockey League's Flint Firebirds, where he ranks among the team leaders with 21 goals (1st), 23 assists (1st), 44 points (1st), a plus-10 rating (4th), five power play goals (T1st), one shorthanded goal (T3rd), three game-winning goals (T1st) and 80 shots (T4th) in 31 games. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound center made his major junior debut with the Firebirds in 2021-22, recording 59 points (18-41-59), 24 penalty minutes and a plus-nine rating in 74 appearances. He also tallied 15 points (7-8-15) and six penalty minutes in 19 postseason contests to help the Firebirds reach the Western Conference Final for the first time since the franchise relocated from Plymouth. Lombardi did not see game action in 2020-21 due to the cancelation of the OHL season.
NHL
Pacioretty brings ice cream to young fan who dropped his cone
Hurricanes forward comes in with frozen treat assist, brightens kid's day. Max Pacioretty turned one young fan's frown upside down. A young Carolina Hurricanes fan was enjoying a chocolate ice cream cone at his seat when he accidentally dropped it on the floor as he gave a thumbs up for a selfie.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for December 23
* Alex Ovechkin's pursuit of Gordie Howe will have to wait, but he was still able to pass another player who skated with a New England-based team during the 1979-80 season on an all-time NHL list Thursday. * The Maple Leafs edged the Flyers in another Next Gen game at...
NHL
Flyers' "kids" on the Nice List this holiday season
Although the Flyers are just now headed into the NHL's Christmas break, their kids spent the last week already finding some presents under the tree. They've come in the form of goals, scoring chances and perhaps most importantly, a sense of confidence - the latter of which may be the most critical for the organization to nurture with a specific group of players whose development hit speed bumps when the COVID pandemic turned the hockey world upside down at all levels.
NHL
Jets head into three-day break with a loss to Washington
"We have a lot to be proud of going into this break and ready to build off it after Christmas." The holiday break may only be three days, but the Winnipeg Jets need every single one of them. With six regulars out of the line-up, and playing their 13th game...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Islanders 5, Panthers 1
ELMONT, N.Y. - The Florida Panthers will look to get healthy and hit the rest button during the holiday break after suffering a 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Friday. With the loss, Florida fell to 15-16-4 in the standings. "It's going to be huge,"...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Hurricanes
Playing their final game before the NHL's leaguewide holiday break, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (11-16-7) are in Raleigh on Friday evening to take on Rod Brind'Amour's Carolina Hurricanes (20-6-6). Game time at the PNC Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is...
NHL
Wright 'C' for the Country
Kraken's 2022 top draft choice leads favored host nation Team Canada at IIHF World Junior Championship beginning Monday. Two Kraken 2022 second-rounders on Finland roster. When Kraken forward Shane Wright and Team Canada take the ice Monday for a post-Christmas Day date with Czechia, the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship will officially kick into high gear. All of Canada will be tracking the tournament that will be played this holiday season in Halifax, NS, and Moncton, NB.
NHL
Three Wins = Seven Mustaches
Back when the Penguins were still struggling to consistently win hockey games coming out of their 0-6-1 funk that lasted from the end of October until early November, the coaches made them a deal. Heading into their three-game trip to Minnesota, Winnipeg, and Chicago from November 17-20, they told the...
NHL
MTL@DAL: What you need to know
DALLAS - The Canadiens play their final game before the Christmas break on Friday in Dallas. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup. 1. Following games in Arizona and Colorado this week, the Canadiens are in Dallas on Friday with a chance to head home with points from every stop on the first half of their seven-game road trip. The Habs have split a pair of overtime decisions during their current jaunt, besting the Coyotes 3-2 on Monday before falling 2-1 to the Avalanche on Wednesday.
NHL
Ovechkin's march to 802 goals surreal, Backstrom writes for NHL.com
Capitals forward has had front-row seat to teammate's historic career. Nicklas Backstrom has been teammates, and often linemates, with Alex Ovechkin for 16 seasons with the Washington Capitals. Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL goals list when he scored his 801st and 802nd against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.
NHL
LA Kings @ Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Arizona Coyotes:. Where: Mullett Arena (Tempe, AZ) Coyotes: 10 - 16 - 5 (25 pts) Kings: 19 - 12 - 5 (43 pts) The LA Kings have won their last seven consecutive games against the Coyotes in Arizona, dating back to Jan. 30, 2020. During that time, the Kings have scored 24 goals against the Coyotes, the most by any one team. The Kings' seven game winning streak against the Coyotes in Arizona is the longest active such streak and tied for the third-longest in league history.
NHL
Smashville Scope: Roman Josi Makes History
The Nashville Predators are riding a three-game point streak (2-0-1) into the holiday break, and they have plenty to celebrate. From record-breaking performances to returns from injury and more, get caught up on all the latest happenings from the past week:. Congrats, Captain. Roman Josi is already a four-time NHL...
NHL
Sharangovich dresses up as Santa, gives gifts to Devils teammates
New Jersey forward puts special thought behind the presents in new video. The New Jersey Devils better watch out and better not cry because Santagovich is coming to town. Yegor Sharangovich dressed up as Santa Claus and gave out Christmas presents to his teammates in a new video posted by the Devils on social media.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Maple Leafs
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (11-15-7) are in Ontario on Thursday to take on Sheldon Keefe's Toronto Maple Leafs (20-7-6). Game time at Scotiabank Arena is 2:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Calgary Flames: How to Watch
The Kings seek revenge after a loss to Calgary in the season's first meeting. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Calgary Flames:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 23 at Vegas
The St. Louis Blues have one more game to play before wrapping up their season-long 10-day, five-game road trip before the holiday break, and that's on Friday night against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena (9 p.m. CT, BSMW, 101 ESPN). For the second consecutive game, the Blues will...
NHL
Questions and Isles: Beach or Lake
Rip around the lake, or ride some waves? The Islanders give their take in the latest Questions and Isles. They're two of the top spots for a summer vacation, so do the Islanders prefer posting up at the lake, or being beach bums? A healthy portion of the Islanders grew up near the Grate Lakes, or in the land of 10,000 lakes, but Long Island beaches are pretty tough to beat. Find out in the latest edition of Questions and Isles.
Comments / 0