Washington State

GM recalls 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt EVs over fire risks

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said Tuesday it is recalling 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt EVs in North America because the carpet could catch fire after a crash where a front seat belt pretensioner deploys.

The U.S. automaker said the recall covers various 2017 through 2023 model year Chevrolet Bolt EV vehicles due to rare instances of front seatbelt pretensioner exhaust gases coming in contact with floor carpeting fibers, after a vehicle crash, which could cause a fire.

About 120,000 U.S. vehicles and 20,000 Canadian vehicles are impacted by the recall.

