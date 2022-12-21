ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

darientimes.com

Thousands in CT still without power on Christmas two days after storm

Several thousand in Connecticut remained without power on Christmas morning — two days after a storm caused more than 100,000 outages statewide and flooded coastal communities. Eversource, the state's largest electricity provider, reported that about 2,840 customers remained without power, accounting for 0.22 percent of its customer base in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

East Haven Hit With Rain, Wind and Flooding Friday

The high winds, heavy rain and flooding came early in East Haven Friday morning. Flood waters left streets littered with garbage cans and debris, making travel difficult. "It got to the point where you almost needed a kayak or a boat to get out of here,” said Franco Cavallaro of East Haven.
EAST HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Milford Beach Communities Deal With Flooding, High Winds

Gusty wind, rain and flooded streets. Communities all along the Connecticut coastline were battered by the overnight storm. Windy conditions pummel the Point Beach community in Milford with the morning storm bringing flooded roads. Neighbors had to get creative moving around. “I went to work this morning. It was fine...
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Here's Latest Number Of Power Outages In CT

Although crews remain hard at work restoring power in the state, thousands of Connecticut households are still without power as a result of a pre-Christmas storm. The outages were caused by heavy wind gusts and rainfall throughout the state beginning on Thursday night, Dec. 22, which knocked over trees, branches, and power lines.
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Connecticut State Police Christmas Holiday Traffic Stats 12/23 -12/25

The following are the 2022 Connecticut State Police Christmas holiday traffic statistics from Friday, 12/23/2022, at 12:00 AM to Sunday 12/25/22, at 8:00 AM:.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Winds knock out power, down trees throughout the area

Crews worked around the clock Friday to restore power after a heavy rain and wind storm blew down trees and knocked out electricity to thousands of Connecticut residents. Eversource spokesman Mitch Gross said that at 7 a.m. Friday, more than 101,000 customers were without power. By the evening hours, that number decreased to about 50,000.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Storm brings trees down onto homes in the Hartford area

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Large trees came down onto homes around the state during the storm on Friday. In South Windsor, the report came in on Berle Road. However, a hole in the roof was visible when a Channel 3 crew arrived at the scene. In Manchester, homeowner David...
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Will Massachusetts roads be icy after Friday’s winter storm?

The forecasted weather conditions for Friday afternoon and Saturday morning could not be more different. From rain pouring down in temperatures over 50 degrees around midday Friday, the turnaround within just 12 hours will be stark. Temperatures are expected to plunge into the 20s by midnight and keep falling. By daybreak Saturday, Boston may be just 19 degrees. Worcester and Western Massachusetts will be colder.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
News 12

Connecticut residents prepare for upcoming storm

Eversource says it is expecting potential multiday power outages from the heavy rain and high winds Thursday into Friday. The company says extra crews were brought in from out of state to prepare for the storm that could cause outages for one to three days. At Cannondale Generators in Wilton,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: I-95 Shutdown

2022-12-24@1:52pm–#Norwalk CT– A crash has shutdown I-95 northbound near exit 16. Use an alternative route if you can.
NORWALK, CT
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world.

 https://ctpublic.org/

