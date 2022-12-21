Read full article on original website
Thousands in CT still without power on Christmas two days after storm
Several thousand in Connecticut remained without power on Christmas morning — two days after a storm caused more than 100,000 outages statewide and flooded coastal communities. Eversource, the state's largest electricity provider, reported that about 2,840 customers remained without power, accounting for 0.22 percent of its customer base in...
Eversource responds to power outages across CT
NBC Connecticut
East Haven Hit With Rain, Wind and Flooding Friday
The high winds, heavy rain and flooding came early in East Haven Friday morning. Flood waters left streets littered with garbage cans and debris, making travel difficult. "It got to the point where you almost needed a kayak or a boat to get out of here,” said Franco Cavallaro of East Haven.
Unseasonably cold temperatures for Christmas day in Connecticut
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michelle Powers says it will be a very cold Christmas Eve Day. She says the wind will continue for the days to come, making cold temperatures feel even more brutal.
Eyewitness News
Gov. warns people to get where they need to be before potential flash freeze
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor urged people in the state to limit their travel before a potential flash freeze on Friday night. Gov. Ned Lamont said the state was expected to receive another burst of high winds Friday afternoon that may cause more outages on top of what happened in the morning.
NBC Connecticut
Milford Beach Communities Deal With Flooding, High Winds
Gusty wind, rain and flooded streets. Communities all along the Connecticut coastline were battered by the overnight storm. Windy conditions pummel the Point Beach community in Milford with the morning storm bringing flooded roads. Neighbors had to get creative moving around. “I went to work this morning. It was fine...
Here's Latest Number Of Power Outages In CT
Although crews remain hard at work restoring power in the state, thousands of Connecticut households are still without power as a result of a pre-Christmas storm. The outages were caused by heavy wind gusts and rainfall throughout the state beginning on Thursday night, Dec. 22, which knocked over trees, branches, and power lines.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Storm brings trees down onto homes in South Windsor, Manchester
President of Eversource Connecticut Steve Sullivan gave an update on power outages Friday afternoon. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said that once the immediate coastal flooding threat ends, there's the possibility for a flash freeze. Here's his Friday noon forecast.
DoingItLocal
Connecticut State Police Christmas Holiday Traffic Stats 12/23 -12/25
The following are the 2022 Connecticut State Police Christmas holiday traffic statistics from Friday, 12/23/2022, at 12:00 AM to Sunday 12/25/22, at 8:00 AM:. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Nearly 40K Still Without Power In Connecticut: Here Are Communities With Most Outages
Around 40,000 utility customers in Connecticut still lack power amid bone-chilling temperatures following a powerful storm system with damaging winds that swept through the region.As of around 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, Eversource is reporting 38,174 customers in the dark, with United Illuminatin…
Winds knock out power, down trees throughout the area
Crews worked around the clock Friday to restore power after a heavy rain and wind storm blew down trees and knocked out electricity to thousands of Connecticut residents. Eversource spokesman Mitch Gross said that at 7 a.m. Friday, more than 101,000 customers were without power. By the evening hours, that number decreased to about 50,000.
Eyewitness News
Storm brings trees down onto homes in the Hartford area
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Large trees came down onto homes around the state during the storm on Friday. In South Windsor, the report came in on Berle Road. However, a hole in the roof was visible when a Channel 3 crew arrived at the scene. In Manchester, homeowner David...
Lamont activates state EOC beginning Friday
Governor Lamont is activating the State of Connecticut Emergency Operations Center in what’s known as “enhanced monitoring status” as of 7:00 Friday morning.
School closings for Friday in Mass. and Southern NH
A handful of school districts in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire have announced they will be closed Friday because of the storm that will make for hazardous driving with torrential rain and strong winds. Check the latest list here.
Bristol Press
Eversource responding to thousands of outages across state, including those in Bristol, New Britain
Eversource on Friday responded to thousands of outages across the state – as heavy rains and high winds rolled through the area late Thursday and into Friday. Just before noon, the power company reported a total of about 85,000 customers in Connecticut who were without power. In New Britain,...
Why is it going to be so windy in Massachusetts?
22News Storm Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on why the winds are expected to be so strong with this storm.
Will Massachusetts roads be icy after Friday’s winter storm?
The forecasted weather conditions for Friday afternoon and Saturday morning could not be more different. From rain pouring down in temperatures over 50 degrees around midday Friday, the turnaround within just 12 hours will be stark. Temperatures are expected to plunge into the 20s by midnight and keep falling. By daybreak Saturday, Boston may be just 19 degrees. Worcester and Western Massachusetts will be colder.
News 12
Connecticut residents prepare for upcoming storm
Eversource says it is expecting potential multiday power outages from the heavy rain and high winds Thursday into Friday. The company says extra crews were brought in from out of state to prepare for the storm that could cause outages for one to three days. At Cannondale Generators in Wilton,...
Storm Knocks Out Power To Over 100,000 In Connecticut: Here Are Communities With Most Outages
A powerful storm packed with damaging winds has knocked out power to more than 100,000 across Connecticut. As of around 7:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, Eversource is reporting 97,652, with United Illuminating reporting another 3,447. Among the communities with the most outages:. Danbury: 4,729. Simsbury: 4,626. Newtown: 3,042. East Haddam:...
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: I-95 Shutdown
2022-12-24@1:52pm–#Norwalk CT– A crash has shutdown I-95 northbound near exit 16. Use an alternative route if you can. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
