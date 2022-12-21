ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

hawaiinewsnow.com

Loved ones identify Washington State visitor killed in shark attack off Maui

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones have identified the missing woman killed in a shark attack off Maui. The victim was 60-year-old Kristine Allen of Bellingham, Wash., according to several media reports. Allen worked a massage therapist and life coach. RELATED COVERAGE:. In her last Facebook post, Allen said she had...
BELLINGHAM, WA
BEAT OF HAWAII

Southwest Hawaii Culture Under Attack | No Christmas LUV

You’ll relate to this post if you’ve had to work over Christmas and Hanukkah. And not, here’s something to be grateful for. We’ve learned that Southwest has required perhaps the most dreaded word at that company, “Mando,” for its employees who work outdoors in frigid temperatures: either show up or be fired. Mando is Southwest’s expression for “mandatory overtime.”
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Big Island police seeking help locating California woman

Big Island police are seeking help from the public in locating a California woman. Heather A. Heathman, 42, has been reported missing. She was last seen in the North Kohala area. She was last seen on Saturday, November 5, 2022, wearing a white shirt with black and grey plaid pants.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Axis deer found dead on Maui did not have shark marks, DLNR says

There have been reports on social media about a shark attacking an axis deer that was in the water fronting the pond at Menehune Shores in Kīhei, Maui. How exactly would that happen? And why would deer be so close to shore, or in the ocean at all?. It...
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Airlines temporarily suspends flights through Seattle, Portland

An Alaska judge has ruled that a state lawmaker with ties to the far-right Oath Keepers group is eligible to hold office. Friday's top stories and headlines across Alaska. ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’ program following student busing issues. Updated: 4 hours ago. ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’...
ALASKA STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 10 COVID deaths, nearly 1,200 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 10 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,189 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 371,103. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Speed is a factor in crash that killed motorcyclist in Kahaluu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 33-year-old motorcyclist has died following a crash in Kahaluu Thursday afternoon, Honolulu police said. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. near Kamehameha Highway and Hunaahi Place. Authorities said the motorcyclist was speeding eastbound on Kamehameha Highway when he lost control and veered off the road, slamming...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

UPDATE: HECO restores power to 1,645 Moiliili customers Saturday

MOILIILI, Hawaii (KITV4 Island News) - Hawaiiian Electric crews have restored power to an estimated 1,645 Moillili customers Saturday after a mylar balloon was caugth in the power lines. According to its website, Hawaiian Electric asks people to secure these type of balloons:
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Another Hawaiian Airlines Incident: Emergency Landing/FAA Investigation

It has been a crazy week thus far for Hawaiian Airlines, and the Hawaii bellwether carrier hasn’t gotten a break yet. This reported incident follows Sunday’s completely unrelated Hawaiian Airlines mass injury turbulence event and yesterday’s announcement of an NTSB investigation into that problem. Flight 230 was...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii Proud Boy Leader mentioned in January 6 Committee's final report

WASHINGTON D.C. (KITV4) -- The Jan. 6 Congressional Committee released its final report Thursday, and former Hawaii Proud Boys leader Nicholas Ochs was citied in the report during an incident that occurred on the Capitol. The over-800 page report details the events leading up to and during the violent insurrection...
HAWAII STATE

