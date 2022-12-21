Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Loved ones identify Washington State visitor killed in shark attack off Maui
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones have identified the missing woman killed in a shark attack off Maui. The victim was 60-year-old Kristine Allen of Bellingham, Wash., according to several media reports. Allen worked a massage therapist and life coach. RELATED COVERAGE:. In her last Facebook post, Allen said she had...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Southwest Hawaii Culture Under Attack | No Christmas LUV
You’ll relate to this post if you’ve had to work over Christmas and Hanukkah. And not, here’s something to be grateful for. We’ve learned that Southwest has required perhaps the most dreaded word at that company, “Mando,” for its employees who work outdoors in frigid temperatures: either show up or be fired. Mando is Southwest’s expression for “mandatory overtime.”
KITV.com
Former Miss Hawaii stars perform at Christmas holiday event
It was a Christmas Holiday Party to remember, with not one, but two former Miss Hawaii's performing. Cathy Foy sang with now-state representative Jeanne Kapela at the holiday and mahalo party for those who helped with Miss Hawaii volunteer pageant.
KITV.com
Big Island police seeking help locating California woman
Big Island police are seeking help from the public in locating a California woman. Heather A. Heathman, 42, has been reported missing. She was last seen in the North Kohala area. She was last seen on Saturday, November 5, 2022, wearing a white shirt with black and grey plaid pants.
KITV.com
Second crew member in downed Maui Hawaii Life Flight identified; vigils honor their service
A second crewmember onboard the Maui medic flight that went down last week has been identified. In a Hawaii Life Flight Facebook post, family identified Gabriel Camacho as the flight paramedic on board the missing plane. By KITV Web Staff.
hawaiinewsnow.com
They buried a time capsule in Hawaii as newlyweds. 23 years later, they came back to find it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A New Hampshire couple recently returned to Hawaii to dig up a time capsule. The high school sweethearts buried it 23 years ago while they were stationed here with the Marines. David and Alison Proulx, and their family, searched for six hours to find it using old...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Axis deer found dead on Maui did not have shark marks, DLNR says
There have been reports on social media about a shark attacking an axis deer that was in the water fronting the pond at Menehune Shores in Kīhei, Maui. How exactly would that happen? And why would deer be so close to shore, or in the ocean at all?. It...
Pacific Northwest weather delays flights in Hawaii
Crazy and overwhelming is how most of the travelers flying to and from the northwest describe the airport in Hawaii the day before Christmas eve.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid mounting flight delays, Hawaii travelers hope for the best — and brace for the worst
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On what is normally one of the busiest travel days of the year, the early morning crowds at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport were relatively mild. But travelers like Shaniece Criss were well aware of the winter weather trouble brewing on the mainland and some of the...
KOMO News
'Tragic accident': Washington woman killed in shark attack while snorkeling in Hawaii
HONOLULU — An investigation into the disappearance of a missing 60-year-old Washington woman in Maui concluded that she was involved in a fatal shark attack while snorkeling. The collaborative investigation was put forth by the Maui Police Department (MPD) and the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR). The...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Airlines temporarily suspends flights through Seattle, Portland
An Alaska judge has ruled that a state lawmaker with ties to the far-right Oath Keepers group is eligible to hold office. Friday's top stories and headlines across Alaska. ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’ program following student busing issues. Updated: 4 hours ago. ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii reports 10 COVID deaths, nearly 1,200 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 10 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,189 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 371,103. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
mauinow.com
Hawai‘i Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopters support state with emergency medical flights
Hawai‘i Army National Guard helicopters flew a combined four flights including aero-medical evacuations and patient air transports since Monday. The flights included two Kauai to O’ahu transports, a Moloka’i to Maui flight, and a Big Island to Maui mission. Two HIARNG medical evacuation crews, along with Hawaiʻi...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Speed is a factor in crash that killed motorcyclist in Kahaluu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 33-year-old motorcyclist has died following a crash in Kahaluu Thursday afternoon, Honolulu police said. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. near Kamehameha Highway and Hunaahi Place. Authorities said the motorcyclist was speeding eastbound on Kamehameha Highway when he lost control and veered off the road, slamming...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HART: Portion of rail on track to open in 2023, but construction ongoing in Kalihi
Travelers across much of the eastern United States were bracing Thursday for one of the most treacherous Christmas weekends in decades. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the...
KITV.com
UPDATE: HECO restores power to 1,645 Moiliili customers Saturday
MOILIILI, Hawaii (KITV4 Island News) - Hawaiiian Electric crews have restored power to an estimated 1,645 Moillili customers Saturday after a mylar balloon was caugth in the power lines. According to its website, Hawaiian Electric asks people to secure these type of balloons:
19 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Dec. 12 through Dec. 18.
State troopers respond to over 200 crashes across three counties during Friday's ice storm
SEATTLE — Several areas in western Washington are reporting temperatures above freezing which means the ice from Friday's storm will start to melt. For some areas, icy conditions will remain and melting ice and snow could cause some flooding on roads. Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Kelsey Harding joined...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Another Hawaiian Airlines Incident: Emergency Landing/FAA Investigation
It has been a crazy week thus far for Hawaiian Airlines, and the Hawaii bellwether carrier hasn’t gotten a break yet. This reported incident follows Sunday’s completely unrelated Hawaiian Airlines mass injury turbulence event and yesterday’s announcement of an NTSB investigation into that problem. Flight 230 was...
KITV.com
Hawaii Proud Boy Leader mentioned in January 6 Committee's final report
WASHINGTON D.C. (KITV4) -- The Jan. 6 Congressional Committee released its final report Thursday, and former Hawaii Proud Boys leader Nicholas Ochs was citied in the report during an incident that occurred on the Capitol. The over-800 page report details the events leading up to and during the violent insurrection...
