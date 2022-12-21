Read full article on original website
Later frosts spell trouble for wreath makers. Some say more research could help them adapt
Vermont’s wreath industry goes way back. It’s a way for farmers and other people who work close to the land to make extra income when most crops are done growing. But wreath makers in Vermont are noticing some changes in the climate, and some think a little more science could help them adapt.
Migrants in Massachusetts bring together Venezuelans living in the U.S.
Waves of Venezuelans arriving in Massachusetts have needed a lot of help, bringing together those who have been in the U.S. for years and unifying them with a common mission.
'Bomb cyclone' drops chaos on holiday travel plans in Connecticut
President Joe Biden warned Americans to take seriously a storm that is spreading severe cold, snow and wind, saying Thursday from the Oval Office that “this is not like a snow day when you were a kid.”. The National Weather Service said that frigid air will move through the...
CT’s Sara Bronin to lead Advisory Council on Historic Preservation
The U.S. Senate early Thursday confirmed Connecticut’s Sara Bronin to become chair of the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation a year and a half after her initial nomination by President Joe Biden. Bronin, a professor and lawyer, will lead an agency that advises the president and Congress on federal...
Iguanas are causing power outages in Florida
And of course, it's the season when you're likely to see decorations and lights strung between lampposts and trees in some downtowns. But in South Florida, you know, could be an iguana up there. Like in Lake Worth Beach, where lizards, iguanas, are known to hang around, not just from trees, but power lines. Iguanas have caused 15 outages there this year. We just have to know more. Ben Kerr is a spokesperson for the city of Lake Worth Beach and joins us now. Thanks for being with us.
In Wyoming, Gov. Mark Gordon warns of dangers from winter storm
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon about how the intense winter storm is affecting his state.
Western Mass. lawmaker to introduce bill legalizing physician-assisted suicide for terminally ill
A western Massachusetts lawmaker plans to introduce a bill in January that would allow a physician to prescribe medication to help a terminally ill person die. The Supreme Judicial Court recently ruled the state constitution does not protect a doctor who does so. While the court ruled against physician-assisted suicide,...
Kari Lake loses her legal challenge to the results of the Arizona governor's race
PHOENIX — A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake's challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor's race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, rejecting her claim that problems with ballot printers at some polling places on Election Day were the result of intentional misconduct. In a decision Saturday, Maricopa...
The homeless in Montana suffered through some very cold temperatures this week
Montana is a tough place to be homeless. The state's annual ceremony memorializing homeless people who've died, happened to fall on one of the coldest nights of the year.
Where CT stands on RSV, flu and COVID-19 infections before the holiday weekend
Heading into the height of winter holiday travel, respiratory illnesses remain on the rise in Connecticut. Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, appears to have peaked. But influenza and COVID-19 cases are ticking up. Compared to roughly a month ago, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut increased by around 50%. Hospitalizations remain lower than rates at this time last year.
Sen. Patrick Leahy reflects on his career ahead of retirement
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy about his five decades in the U.S. Senate as he prepares to retire. Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
An advocacy group reunites Mexican immigrants with their families for the holidays
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Spanish). MARY SCOTT HODGIN, BYLINE: Dozens of people crowd into an event space just outside of Birmingham. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Speaking Spanish). HODGIN: They set out homemade dishes like salads, a Mexican soup called pozole, cakes with fresh fruit. They decorate tables with balloons and flowers....
