Blizzard warning through Saturday night

A major winter storm is coming to the Great Lakes region. Snow will become heavy at times Thursday night. Winds will increase overnight and result in blowing and drifting snow.

Snow will be accompanied by very gusty winds and falling temperatures Friday, leading to blizzard or near-blizzard conditions, which will continue into Friday night and Saturday.

Additional lake-effect snow is expected Saturday into Sunday.

Blizzard warning

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for Ottawa, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Kent, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren and Kalamazoo-counties. Counties east of the Grand Rapids area will be under a winter storm warning.

What: Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations in excess of a foot in many areas. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

Where: Portions of southwest and west-central Michigan.

When: Now through 7 p.m. Saturday.

Impacts: Travel will likely become very difficult to impossible, especially on Friday. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages.

Forecast: Snow, blowing snow and cold temperatures are all expected Friday and Saturday. Blizzard conditions will develop early Friday and continue into the weekend. The strongest winds and therefore the worst travel will come on Friday. Travel is not advised. Whiteout conditions will be frequent. Snow accumulations in excess of a foot will be possible in many areas. Given the variability of lake-effect snow, which will dominate much of this event, you could very well see more or less snow depending on location.

Precautions: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

Grand Haven forecast

Friday: Snow showers. The snow could be heavy at times. Widespread blowing snow. Steady temperature around 13. Wind chill values as low as minus 11. Windy, with a west-northwest wind 31 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 6 inches.

Friday night: Snow showers. Widespread blowing snow. Low around 14. Wind chill values as low as minus 9. Windy, with a west-northwest wind 31 to 37 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 4 inches.

Saturday: Snow showers. Widespread blowing snow. High near 20. Wind chill values as low as minus 4. Windy, with a west-northwest wind 28 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Saturday night: Snow showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Widespread blowing snow, mainly before 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 15. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Christmas Day: A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Patchy blowing snow before 9 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 22. Blustery.

Sunday night: Cloudy, with a low around 16.