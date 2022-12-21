ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currituck County, NC

Currituck begins issuing facility access permits to property owners

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

CURRITUCK — Currituck County property owners will soon be issued new access permits allowing them to use county facilities like recycling centers and four-wheel drive beach areas.

The county said Wednesday it’s in the process of mailing each Currituck property owner two access permits for 2023-24.

When properly displayed on a user’s windshield, the property owner can use the county’s trash and recycling convenience sites; park on the four-wheel-drive beach areas in Corolla; and re-enter designated areas following emergency evacuations.

Motorists who are not Currituck property owners are charged a fee to park in the four-wheel beach areas in Corolla.

Citing overcrowding and safety concerns, county commissioners back in March voted to limit the number of four-wheel drive beach parking permits issued to non-residents each summer to 300 a week.

Non-resident parking passes on the four-wheel-drive beach this year were required from the last Saturday in April to the first Saturday in October. Weekly non-resident parking passes, which are good from Saturday to Saturday, cost $50 this past summer.

In another change made in March, the county eliminated 10-day passes in favor of weekly passes.

Reservations for non-resident beach parking permits in 2023 can only be made online on the county’s website. The reservation system for 2022 opened on April 5.

Commissioner Owen Etheridge said at Monday’s board meeting that he had received a lot of calls and messages about the “dump stickers” for next year.

“I told them to keep the one that they have now until they get a new one,” Etheridge said.

County Manager Ike McRee said the stickers would be mailed out separately this year instead of being included with tax statements.

Any property owner who does not receive their permits in the mail should contact the County Manager’s office at (252) 232-2075. Citizens who are long-term renters in the county may submit an online application for a permit to the county website, https://currituckcountync.gov/access-permits/.

