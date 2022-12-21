ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

U.S. Home-Price Gains Continue to Decline in October

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, which covers all nine U.S. Census divisions, posted a 9.2% annual gain in October, down from 10.7% in the previous month. The 10-City Composite annual increase came in at 8%, down from 9.6% in the previous month, while the 20-City...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Schell Brothers Launches Sales at Durham Farms in Tennessee

Freehold Communities has announced Schell Brothers as the newest builder at Durham Farms, an amenity-rich master plan in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Based in Delaware with divisions in Virginia and Tennessee, Schell Brothers will offer personalized, single-family detached homes on large 70-foot homesites in Durham Farms, 18 miles from downtown Nashville. “As...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN

