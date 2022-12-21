Read full article on original website
U.S. Home-Price Gains Continue to Decline in October
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, which covers all nine U.S. Census divisions, posted a 9.2% annual gain in October, down from 10.7% in the previous month. The 10-City Composite annual increase came in at 8%, down from 9.6% in the previous month, while the 20-City...
Buttigieg warns Southwest CEO he will hold airline accountable after 'meltdown'
Out of roughly 2,700 US flight cancellations already made for Wednesday, nearly all of them belong to Southwest. All other US airlines together account for fewer than 100 of those cancellations.
99-yr-old grandpa saved his village from being demolished by painting the whole town with colorful art
Ten years ago, the government wanted to wipe out the village to turn it into an apartment complex before this nonagenarian stepped up to save his home.
Schell Brothers Launches Sales at Durham Farms in Tennessee
Freehold Communities has announced Schell Brothers as the newest builder at Durham Farms, an amenity-rich master plan in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Based in Delaware with divisions in Virginia and Tennessee, Schell Brothers will offer personalized, single-family detached homes on large 70-foot homesites in Durham Farms, 18 miles from downtown Nashville. “As...
