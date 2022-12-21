Read full article on original website
1 injured after natural gas explosion, fire
One person received minor burns after a natural gas leak resulted in an explosion and fire in Clinton. The Clinton Fire Department was called to the 300 block of Thorwaldsen Place for a structure fire on December 21st. Upon arrival, they found a resident outside with minor burns, who was treated by paramedics and transported […]
I-80 bridge westbound reopens after crash
UPDATE: Westbound traffic is being allowed to pass the scene of the crash as crews continue to clean up debris. Alternate routes are still recommended. EARLIER UPDATE: Crews are working in the dangerous cold to clear the scene of a crash on the Interstate 80 bridge near South Cody Road. Lanes westbound have been closed […]
8 Stingrays Died Thursday at Dubuque Musuem: Investigation Underway
A Dubuque, Iowa museum and aquarium has closed an exhibit as staff investigates the death of eight stingrays today. Five cownose rays, two yellow stingrays and one Atlantic stingray are among the animals that died today at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque. According to a press release from the Dubuque museum, an additional cownose ray remains in stable condition.
Free Parking in Dubuque Parking Ramps Through Tuesday
If you looking to get your car off the street so it doesn't get snowed in by city plows, the city of Dubuque is offering FREE parking. Due to the extreme weather conditions predicted, the City of Dubuque will offer free parking in City-owned parking ramps from 3 p.m. today (Dec. 22) until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26.
City of Dubuque Opens Warming Centers To Combat Frigid Weather
According to a press release from the City of Dubuque, due to blizzard conditions, the city has established warming centers for Today, December 22nd, and Tomorrow, Friday, December 23rd. Locations are as follows:. Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th Street; Thursday, 9am to 7pm, and Friday, 9am to 5pm. Multicultural...
Unknown Object Falls From Overpass On Highway 151
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to Highway 151 in Belmont Township Wednesday around 6:30pm for a road incident. 54 year old Dupree Brim of Bettendorf, Iowa was traveling south on Highway 151 in a Freightliner semi when an unknown object fell from an overpass, striking the windshield. No injuries were reported and Brim was able to drive from the scene.
Dubuque Jule Bus Systems Using Alternate Routes Due to Snow Today
Due to Inclement weather, the Jule Transit will be running on alternate routes until road conditions improve. Green Jackson/Terrace Heights/Central and Pink Windsor/Terrace Heights/Central - No service to Terrace Heights. Bus will stop at Casey's on Peru Rd. Green Jackson/ Broadway/Central – No service to Saunders St. & Broadway St....
Former school in Dubuque rezoned to become apartments
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former school in Dubuque is now rezoned to become apartments. The Telegraph Herald reports the city council voted this week on the rezoning for the former Saint Anthony’s school, located at 2175 Rosedale Avenue. GT Development plans to turn it into 23, two and...
IN TH FIRST: New gas station, roundabout coming to Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa — City of Dubuque officials plan to add a roundabout to Kerper Boulevard in the next two years to accommodate increased traffic expected to follow the construction of a new gas station. City Council members this week unanimously approved an agreement with Kwik Trip Inc. to split...
Blizzard Warning for Tri-States Effective Thursday Dec 22 at 6pm
Winter Storm Warning starts tonight at 6pm...BLIZZARD Waring Thursday starting at 6 pm. Today is the first official day of winter, and boy is it going to be one heck of a start. National Weather Service has been predicting a major snowstorm for the past week or more....and now it looks like their prediction is about to come true.
Dubuque Man arrested with drugs after window tint stop
A Dubuque man was arrested Tuesday night after 1,270 pills, some of which were identified as fentanyl, were found in his vehicle.46 year old Eldrick Robertson was arrested at 5:30 p.m.in Peosta on two counts of controlled substance violation and one count of possession of a controlled substance. A Peosta police officer pulled over Robertson’s vehicle due to dark window tint. A Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department K-9 then sniffed the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics inside. In a subsequent search of the vehicle, a duffel bag containing 11 smaller bags filled with pills was found. Police identified 780 pills in those bags as oxycodone and another 300 pills contained fentanyl.
Dubuque Plant Donates $10K To Local Non-Profit For Hunger Relief
According to a press release from the company, Progressive Processing, our local Dubuque manufacturing facility owned by Hormel Foods, recently announced a $10,000 donation to area nonprofit Convivium Urban Farmstead as part of the company’s Hunger Action Month efforts. “As a food company, fighting hunger is near and dear...
Dubuque Police Need Your Help in Identifying Theft Suspect
Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed a theft in Dubuque. Police did not say where the alleged theft took place, only that the incident occurred on 12/04/22. If you have information, please submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD. LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving...
A Night To Shine Brings Prom To Those With Special Needs
Everyone remembers their first time at prom. A total coming-of-age experience, and the first real party for those looking to their new life as "adults". The Lights, music, food, limos, and everyone dressed to the nines in beautiful gowns and tuxedos. And then there was always a chance to be King and Queen and stroll in on the red carpet. That experience is exactly what a Night to Shine brings to people with special needs.
These Were the Most Popular Baby Names in Dubuque in 2022
The end of the year brings a bevy of wrap-up lists. Top 10 best movies. Top 10 worst movies. Best songs. Most Googled words. The list(s) go on. One of them piqued my interest, however, on a local level: the most popular baby names in Eastern Iowa. KCRG published a...
There’s a New Store Coming to Dubuque’s Kennedy Mall
A nationwide clothing retailer is expanding across the United States. In addition to opening stores everywhere from Colorado to Texas, Tennessee, and more, one of their locations will move into a large space at Kennedy Mall in Dubuque before year's end. As reported in the Telegraph Herald, Minnesota retailer. will...
Dubuque Police Accepting Applications For Citizen’s Police Academy
According to a press release from the Dubuque Police Department, they are currently accepting applications from Dubuque residents who wish to participate in the 26th annual Citizen’s Police Academy, also known as CPA. The purpose of this program is to help build a better understanding between residents and the police that serve them, through education and by spending time together. The Citizen’s Police Academy does NOT certify participants as law enforcement officers.
Popular Eastern Iowa Drive-Thru Holiday Light Display Open Through December 31
The holiday season is all about traditions and a new one started in eastern Iowa a couple of years ago. You can experience it right through New Year's Eve, on Friday and Saturday nights, as well as Christmas night. When the pandemic came in 2020, very few good things came...
$24 Million For Five Flags? Dubuque City Council Votes Yes
In an update from the Telegraph Herald, Dubuque City Council members voted Monday (12/19) to invest $24 million into improving the Five Flags Center. Council members unanimously approved a proposal to use funds to make a number of improvements to the center over a five-year period. The first 18 months of the project will be devoted to design and engineering. Current plans will keep the facility open while construction is in process. Specifics of what improvements will be made have not yet been determined.
Light Up The Tri-States 2022: Winner & Entries
Each year as we "Light Up The Tri-States" it's fun to reflect on the true meaning of the season. It's a time to spend with family and friends. A chance to give freely of yourself and talents. And an opportunity to spend time with those that are alone or feeling lonely. Christmas is all these things and more. In fact, the lights help us remember that even when it's very dark; beautiful things can come out of that same darkness.
