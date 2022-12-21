ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WCIA

Ten new laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — At the start of the new year, 195 laws go into effect, changing everything from reforming the criminal justice system to who can be a substitute teacher. Here are some of these laws. Minimum Wage Increase The standard minimum wage for an Illinois worker is $13 per hour, starting Jan. 2023. The […]
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Southern Illinois officials prepare to implement SAFE-T Act

Across Illinois, judges, state’s attorneys and law enforcement officials are preparing to implement the SAFE-T Act. According to Illinois Policy, the SAFE-T Act implements reformed policing, corrections and pretrial detention. Police reforms include: Several restrictions to what constitutes a police officer’s justified use of force, including banning chokeholds, clarifications...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is Illinois population still shrinking?

(WTVO) — Illinois residents will learn Thursday if people are continuing to leave the state. Dec. 22 is the day the latest U.S. Census data on population are released. Data shows that in the past 10 years, the Illinois population has dipped by 400,000 people. Illinois lost 18,000 people in 2020, according to the Census […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Pritzker signs amendments to Illinois' Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill with amendments to the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act that offers tax incentives to EV manufacturers. The state's REV Act aims to make Illinois a hub for EV and auto battery production. The amendment allows for the issuance of a tax credit to Illinois automakers that retain employees as they transition to EV production.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23

WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
PEORIA, IL
advantagenews.com

Madison County Board opposes state assault weapons ban

The Madison County Board voted 22-4 Wednesday night to denounce House Bill 5855, which is up for consideration in the Illinois General Assembly. It’s known as the “Protect Illinois Communities Act.” The bill would essentially ban the sale, possession, or manufacture of a variety of semi-automatic weapons.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
1520 The Ticket

10 of the Poorest Towns and Cities in Illinois

"For the love of money, don't let money fool ya..." With all of the Chicago glitz and big city people, there are those at the other end of this...There are communities in Illinois that struggle, daily. There towns and cities you may have never heard of, but they make up the state of Illinois. From drugs, crime, lack of employment chances, these towns are dirt poor.
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

Illinois has the 8th Highest Sales Taxes on Presents

Merry Christmas... If you did all your Christmas shopping in Illinois this year, you paid more than almost anywhere else in the country in taxes. Let us take a look at the nauseating numbers... According to illinoispolicy.org... "Illinois holiday shoppers will pay an average 8.81% in combined sales taxes on...
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

When Was the Coldest Day on Record in Illinois and How Cold Did It Get?

Illinois has experienced some incredibly cold days, some might describe them as "stupid cold." The State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) is made up of several organizations, including the National Weather Service, and is responsible for confirming notable weather records. Even they had to shake their head at the extremely cold temperatures experienced in the Land Of Lincoln.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Governor Pritzker signs law cutting financial ties with Russia

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois is now headed to be completely financially independent from Russia, thanks to a new law. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a law that requires the state to divest all assets in pension funds from Russian and Belarusian banks and companies. That move is largely symbolic, as the Governor’s Office estimates only […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Horrifying Illinois: How Starved Rock State Park Got Its Name

When you've lived in a state for your entire life, it's sometimes jarring to find out something about its history that you had absolutely no idea about. My family and I had been discussing cool spots for day trips here in Illinois, rather than taking a week to vacation in just one spot. There's certainly no shortage of must-see attractions, and I was taking my time checking out a few different possibilities when I stumbled upon some information that was pretty shocking to me.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Doctors, activists urge Illinois lawmakers to pass gun control bill

CHICAGO (CBS) – Doctors, activists and gun violence survivors are pushing for tougher gun control measures.During a hearing on Tuesday, they pleaded with Illinois state lawmakers to pass a bill introduced in the state House after the Highland Park July 4 mass shooting."The assault weapons prohibition will help keep firearms that were designed to be weapons of war, and have no place in the civilian market, off of our streets," said Alison Shih, counsel at Everytown for Gun Safety.The Protect Illinois Communities Act would ban future sales of assault-style weapons, restrict magazine capacity, and raise the age to get a Firearm Owners ID (FOID) from 18 to 21.Critics have called the measure a violation of the Second Amendment right to bear arms.
ILLINOIS STATE

