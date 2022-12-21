Read full article on original website
Scientists Propose New, Faster Method of Interstellar Space Travel
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have proposed a dazzling new mission to travel to the stars that is inspired by the elegant flights of seabirds, such as albatrosses, reports a new study. The interstellar concept mission would harness shifting winds generated by the Sun in order to accelerate a spacecraft to as much as 2 percent the speed of light within two years, allowing it to soar into the vast expanse beyond our solar system.
Australia, South Africa To Jointly Build The World's Largest Radio Telescope
Following three decades of preparations, construction has finally commenced on the largest radio telescope the world has ever seen. Known as the Square Kilometre Array (SKA), the under-construction telescope is a project with several unique characteristics, the first of which is the fact that it does not match the traditional image of radio telescopes people have in their minds. Unlike conventional radio telescopes that typically consist of a large parabolic dish antenna pointing skywards, the Square Kilometre Array is less impressive to look at. In fact, it is nigh impossible to see all the physical parts of the SKA in one go.
Overlooked Resource: Bountiful Oceans Help Meet Global Energy Needs
(Article originally published in Nov/Dec 2022 edition.) Water is crucial for human survival. It’s also critical for the health of the planet. Seventy percent of the world’s surface is covered by water, of which roughly 97 percent is in the oceans and seas. While representing over twice the planet’s land mass, oceans are not where people live. Therefore, for many people, their ocean experience comes from living on a coastline, visiting a beach, taking a cruise or flying between continents.
NASA highlights climate research at opening of inaugural summit
NASA has studied our home planet for 60 years. Now, the agency is ramping up its efforts, collecting more detailed data on the Earth and focusing on developing sustainable technologies.
NASA's heatshield promises advanced space exploration and help to fight forest fires
As the global space industry gears up for human space exploration of Mars and beyond, it will need technologies that make atmospheric entries innumerably safer. That's where NASA's Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator (LOFTID) heatshield technology comes in. This year, the US space agency successfully tested the novel heatshield technology in orbit for the first time.
Scientists Release Audio of NASA Rover Getting Swallowed by a 387 Foot Dust Devil On Mars
As an imposing dust devil rattled NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars, its onboard SuperCam microphone was kept hot, producing the first ever sound recording of the fascinating yet little understood weather phenomenon on the Red Planet. That's cool on its own, but the recording in conjunction with other measurements taken...
Engineers Propose an Ambitious Plan to Bury Excess Carbon at The Bottom of The Ocean
Our failure to decisively mitigate climate change is prompting researchers to examine more drastic approaches, like fertilizing the oceans to combat the massive excess of carbon dioxide in our air. "At this point, time is of the essence," says Michael Hochella, an Earth scientist at the US Department of Energy's...
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
NASA's Viking 1 may have landed at the site of an ancient Martian megatsunami
Viking 1 made history as the first spacecraft to land on Mars, capturing the first images taken from the ground on the red planet. New research suggests the lander touched down where a Martian megatsunami deposited materials 3.4 billion years ago.
’Unexpected’ space traveller defies theories about origin of Solar System
Researchers from Western have shown that a fireball that originated at the edge of the Solar System was likely made of rock, not ice, challenging long-held beliefs about how the Solar System was formed. Just at the edge of our Solar System and halfway to the nearest stars is a...
‘World’s first’ steam-propelled spacecraft heads to the moon and beyond
In a world first, Japan's space agency announced it successfully used steam to propel a spacecraft toward the Moon. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) water-powered CubeSat spacecraft, EQUilibriUm Lunar-Earth point 6U (EQUULEUS), was launched on its way by NASA's Orion spacecraft, which recently broke a record for the farthest distance traveled by a human-rated spacecraft.
'Dynamic Soaring' Trick Could Speed Spacecraft Across Interstellar Space
Sailing to the stars on the scale of human lifetimes could be a matter of choosing the right kind of wind. Researchers from McGill University in Canada and the Tau Zero Foundation in the US have proposed a new way to cross the extraordinary distances of interstellar space, using a whole lot of nothing and a touch of inspiration from seabirds.
NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission is going so well that engineers added more Orion tests (video)
NASA is deep into planning the first crewed excursion of the Artemis program as Artemis 1, which surpassed expectations, targets a splashdown and end of mission Sunday (Dec. 11).
2 high-tech satellites lost after the latest ESA Vega C rocket launch failure
Sadly, the highly anticipated second launch of Europe's brand-new Vega C rocket has failed. As reported by Space.com, two satellites for Airbus' Pléiades Neo Earth-imaging constellation were carried by the medium-lift Vega C when it launched from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 8:47 pm EST (10:47 pm local time; 0147 GMT on December 21).
NASA's Perseverance rover drops first sample on Mars, to return it to Earth one day
NASA'S Perseverance Mars rover has dropped its first rock sample on the Red Planet's surface. A titanium tube containing a rock sample on December 21 that was deposited on the surface of Mars is likely to be the first sample that could return to Earth. The event marks a "historic" step in the Mars Sample Return campaign.
Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit
One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
20 jaw-dropping images from NASA's powerful new James Webb Space Telescope
Images from NASA's impressive James Webb Space Telescope are changing the way we see the universe — and this is just year one.
NASA's DART spacecraft dislodged two million lbs of debris when it slammed into an asteroid
Earlier this year, NASA's DART spacecraft successfully crashed into an asteroid to demonstrate a planetary defense method that could one day be used to alter a large asteroid on a collision course with Earth. Since the impact event occurred, scientists have observed an unexpected double tail on the target asteroid...
NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft leaves moon's orbit to head home
NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft successfully completed a roughly two-minute lunar departure burn on Thursday (Dec. 1) to begin heading home after successful lunar orbits.
Ingenuity Mars helicopter tests new software on 37th Red Planet flight (video)
NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter flew for the 37th time on Saturday (Dec. 17), acing a hop designed in part to test the capabilities of its new software.
