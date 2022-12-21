Following three decades of preparations, construction has finally commenced on the largest radio telescope the world has ever seen. Known as the Square Kilometre Array (SKA), the under-construction telescope is a project with several unique characteristics, the first of which is the fact that it does not match the traditional image of radio telescopes people have in their minds. Unlike conventional radio telescopes that typically consist of a large parabolic dish antenna pointing skywards, the Square Kilometre Array is less impressive to look at. In fact, it is nigh impossible to see all the physical parts of the SKA in one go.

