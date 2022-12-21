ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

Scientists Propose New, Faster Method of Interstellar Space Travel

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have proposed a dazzling new mission to travel to the stars that is inspired by the elegant flights of seabirds, such as albatrosses, reports a new study. The interstellar concept mission would harness shifting winds generated by the Sun in order to accelerate a spacecraft to as much as 2 percent the speed of light within two years, allowing it to soar into the vast expanse beyond our solar system.
SlashGear

Australia, South Africa To Jointly Build The World's Largest Radio Telescope

Following three decades of preparations, construction has finally commenced on the largest radio telescope the world has ever seen. Known as the Square Kilometre Array (SKA), the under-construction telescope is a project with several unique characteristics, the first of which is the fact that it does not match the traditional image of radio telescopes people have in their minds. Unlike conventional radio telescopes that typically consist of a large parabolic dish antenna pointing skywards, the Square Kilometre Array is less impressive to look at. In fact, it is nigh impossible to see all the physical parts of the SKA in one go.
maritime-executive.com

Overlooked Resource: Bountiful Oceans Help Meet Global Energy Needs

(Article originally published in Nov/Dec 2022 edition.) Water is crucial for human survival. It’s also critical for the health of the planet. Seventy percent of the world’s surface is covered by water, of which roughly 97 percent is in the oceans and seas. While representing over twice the planet’s land mass, oceans are not where people live. Therefore, for many people, their ocean experience comes from living on a coastline, visiting a beach, taking a cruise or flying between continents.
Interesting Engineering

NASA's heatshield promises advanced space exploration and help to fight forest fires

As the global space industry gears up for human space exploration of Mars and beyond, it will need technologies that make atmospheric entries innumerably safer. That's where NASA's Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator (LOFTID) heatshield technology comes in. This year, the US space agency successfully tested the novel heatshield technology in orbit for the first time.
scitechdaily.com

NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans

NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
myscience.org

’Unexpected’ space traveller defies theories about origin of Solar System

Researchers from Western have shown that a fireball that originated at the edge of the Solar System was likely made of rock, not ice, challenging long-held beliefs about how the Solar System was formed. Just at the edge of our Solar System and halfway to the nearest stars is a...
Interesting Engineering

‘World’s first’ steam-propelled spacecraft heads to the moon and beyond

In a world first, Japan's space agency announced it successfully used steam to propel a spacecraft toward the Moon. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) water-powered CubeSat spacecraft, EQUilibriUm Lunar-Earth point 6U (EQUULEUS), was launched on its way by NASA's Orion spacecraft, which recently broke a record for the farthest distance traveled by a human-rated spacecraft.
ScienceAlert

'Dynamic Soaring' Trick Could Speed Spacecraft Across Interstellar Space

Sailing to the stars on the scale of human lifetimes could be a matter of choosing the right kind of wind. Researchers from McGill University in Canada and the Tau Zero Foundation in the US have proposed a new way to cross the extraordinary distances of interstellar space, using a whole lot of nothing and a touch of inspiration from seabirds.
Interesting Engineering

2 high-tech satellites lost after the latest ESA Vega C rocket launch failure

Sadly, the highly anticipated second launch of Europe's brand-new Vega C rocket has failed. As reported by Space.com, two satellites for Airbus' Pléiades Neo Earth-imaging constellation were carried by the medium-lift Vega C when it launched from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 8:47 pm EST (10:47 pm local time; 0147 GMT on December 21).
Futurism

Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit

One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."

