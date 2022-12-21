ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Thrillist

These U.S. Airports Cancel the Most Flights Around the Holidays

Traveling around the holidays is a nightmare, no matter what. I've never met a single person in my entire life who said: “Yeah, actually traveling back from my parents' house was really easy and enjoyable after New Years.” It is possible no one on Earth has ever uttered that sentence. However, there are ways to avoid headaches, by planning ahead and maybe making a few prayers.
Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now

Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
denver7.com

You No Longer Need To Show Your Boarding Pass At Security At Some Airports—Here’s Why

The busiest travel season we’ve seen in years is well underway. While travel means the fun and excitement of family visits or vacations, we all know the hassles that come with the experience. Ticket prices continue to climb, routes are changing and trying to cram everything into a carry-on bag to avoid excess baggage fees can take all the joy out of your trip.
disneyfoodblog.com

You Got Bumped From a Flight. Here’s What Your Airline Owes You.

Knowing your rights when it comes to airline policies can seriously pay off. Air travel has suffered over the last couple of years as COVID-19-era layoffs led to staffing shortages and an increase in flight cancelations. You may feel the impact of the struggling industry during your next vacation, but if you know what you’re entitled to, you can minimize the damage.
The Independent

Iceland nightmare for thousands of travellers stuck at Keflavik airport during heavy snow

Thousands of airline passengers have been stuck for days at Keflavik airport in Iceland due to extreme weather.Heavy snow and blizzards have forced the almost complete closure of the international airport serving Iceland since Saturday.The Foreign Office warned: “There is a severe weather warning across the whole of Iceland and many roads are closed.“Police are advising people to stay at home. High winds and dangerous icy road conditions are causing major flight disruption and affecting movement to/from Keflavik international airport due to road closures.”Besides being shut to flights, Keflavik has been cut off from the capital, Reykjavik, as snow blocked...
New York Post

Bomb cyclone expected to hit US, prompting airlines to issue travel waivers

A bomb cyclone that could hit the Midwest later this week has the potential to wreak havoc on holiday travel, with several airlines already offering waivers. Major airlines have issued travel waivers ahead of the winter storm that’s forecast to rock cities including Chicago — a major air travel hub — the hardest, according to the Weather Channel. United Airlines, which is headquartered in the Windy City, is offering inclement weather waivers to travelers in the Midwest, Texas and on the East Coast. Flight change fees will be waived as well as fare increases for customers who change flights due...
BoardingArea

Travel Alert December 2022: 10,000 Flights Canceled and Counting…

Winter weather has been causing chaos and wreaking havoc on travel since winter officially began with a vengeance on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, as at least 24 people have died and greater than 10,000 flights have been canceled — with thousands more flights delayed — and a minimum of 200 airports in at least 45 states of the United States and eight provinces in Canada which have been affected or impacted as a result.
