A bomb cyclone that could hit the Midwest later this week has the potential to wreak havoc on holiday travel, with several airlines already offering waivers. Major airlines have issued travel waivers ahead of the winter storm that’s forecast to rock cities including Chicago — a major air travel hub — the hardest, according to the Weather Channel. United Airlines, which is headquartered in the Windy City, is offering inclement weather waivers to travelers in the Midwest, Texas and on the East Coast. Flight change fees will be waived as well as fare increases for customers who change flights due...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO