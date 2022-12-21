Read full article on original website
Business in Southeast Minnesota Makes Sad Decision to Close
PawPrint Brewery in Southeast Minnesota Announced It Is Closing Permanently. As many are getting ready to celebrate the holidays, a business in Southeast Minnesota made an incredibly difficult announcement. PawPrint Brewery in Chatfield, Minnesota is closing permanently. I would like to say a HUGE THANK YOU to everyone that has...
stcroix360.com
Polar explorer Ann Bancroft protects St. Croix Valley property
Partnership with county and nonprofit permanently preserves 118 acres. The Minnesota Land Trust, Washington County, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and two landowners, including polar explorer Ann Bancroft, have successfully closed on a land conservation partnership project that permanently protects approximately 118 acres over two properties in the Carnelian-Marine-St. Croix Watershed District in May Township. Bancroft, now the properties’ sole titleholder, will steward the land to maintain its ecological health and natural beauty.
winonapost.com
Folk duo The Sudden Lovelies in Wabasha Jan. 7
The Minneapolis-based duo The Sudden Lovelies are bringing their acoustic guitar-driven sound with harmonies to Wabasha’s WideSpot on Saturday, January 7, for an evening of original songs. The duo has toured the country, performing shows from large concert stages to intimate house concerts, consistently thrilling audiences. WideSpot, the premiere...
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
Snow Moves Out, Blizzard Conditions Move into Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The snowfall is over but Rochester and the surrounding communities remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 6pm. Thursday. The National Weather Service is reporting 2.7 inches of snow at the Rochester International Airport overnight. A Blizzard Warning is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday and last until 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Xcel Energy gives tips for winter storm preparation
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Xcel Energy employees say there are a few things you should keep in mind ahead of the incoming storm. Stay away from any downed power lines and keep natural gas meters clear. If you are an Xcel customer, you can sign up for outage notifications. Xcel Energy crews are already preparing for the weather. “We have...
Blizzard warning expands; -25F or worse wind chill to last days
The forecast hasn't changed but the National Weather Service has decided to extend the blizzard warning that is in effect Thursday and Friday a bit further to the east, now including the southern and western Twin Cities metro area. Below is the newest warning map, as of 1:30 p.m. The...
NWS expects roads to 'drift shut' as blizzard hits Minnesota
After 7.4 inches of snow piled up at MSP Airport on Wednesday, the snow has stopped but the worst conditions are yet to come. The National Weather Service on Thursday morning again warned of life-threatening cold and blizzard conditions yet to come. "Life threatening event with whiteout conditions and dangerously...
WEAU-TV 13
Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel
VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Eau Claire men are arrested in Lake Hallie and could face multiple drug-related charges. According to information from the Lake Hallie Police Department, officers responded to a hotel on 30th Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, December 19 for a welfare check.
KAAL-TV
Rochester police respond to smash-and-grab burglary on Broadway
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are investigating a burglary at Killian’s Express Lube on South Broadway after a caller reported witnessing a burglary Monday night. At about 11:36 p.m. Dec. 19, officers received the call that an individual had seen a person wearing black, with their face covered, breaking into the business, leaving quickly and fleeing on foot.
Fight Leads to Charges Against John Marshall HS Student’s Mother
Rochester, MN (KROC--AM News) - A Rochester woman is facing felony charges in connection with an incident involving her son at John Marshall High School earlier this year. A criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Courton Thursday charges 44-year-old Tiffany Natasha Kidd with second-degree assault and third-degree riot. She is accused of threatening a group of students while holding a metal pipe and swinging the pipe at one student who was engaged in a fight with her son at the school in northwest Rochester on May 10th.
WEAU-TV 13
Prescott woman killed in Pierce County crash Tuesday
TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Pierce County. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 73-year-old Lynda Hudak of Prescott was killed when she was struck by a vehicle on Highway 35 near 1240th Street in the Town of Oak Grove southeast of Prescott.
UPDATE: Name released of driver killed in Eau Claire County fatal crash
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver lost control and their vehicle rolled through the median onto the opposite lanes of traffic. The driver was ejected.
winonaradio.com
Winona Police Involved in Pursuit, Investigation Still Open
(KWNO)- At 1:16 a.m. early this morning a Winona Police Officer watched a vehicle hit the guard rail on the Hwy 43 bridge. The Officer then signaled for the driver to pull over with his lights and siren but the vehicle refused to stop and began driving faster away. The...
fox9.com
Police search for robbers who tied up workers at Inver Grove Heights bank
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are searching for two people who robbed a bank in Inver Grove Heights, tying up two workers in the process, in the midst of the bitter cold Thursday morning. Inver Grove Heights police say they were called out shortly before 11 a.m....
YAHOO!
Cottage Grove officers used 'reasonable' force in arrest of man with sword, agency says
Officers with the Cottage Grove Police Department used a "reasonable" amount of force during the arrest this fall of a man waving a sword in public, according to a statement from the Cottage Grove Police Department. But officials say they have identified areas where they can improve. On Sept. 1,...
